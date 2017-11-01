₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by 247frolic(m): 9:12am
World football–governing body, FIFA, has given approval for the international friendly between Nigeria and Argentina to go ahead as scheduled in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday, 14th November 2017.
This was contained in a letter forwarded to the Football Union of Russia, addressed to the General Secretary, Aleksandr Alaev, and signed by FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Christian Unger.
The letter, dated 31 October 2017 read, inter alia: “FIFA would like to thank you for complying with the Regulations Governing International Matches by submitting the relevant information and authorisations for the following tier 1 international match: Argentina Vs Nigeria, Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, 14 November 2017.
“In accordance with article 7 of the regulations, FIFA is happy to provide official authorisation for this men’s tier 1 international match.
“Please note that this authorisation is conditional upon FIFA receiving details of the referees who will officiate in the stated match. We will confirm authorisation once the referee details have been received and checked. We would like to remind you that only referees included in the 2017 FIFA Refereeing Lists can officiate in an international “A” match.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that in accordance with article 12 of the Regulations Governing International Matches, your association is required to ensure that a completed association report, list of players for both teams and the referee report are submitted to FIFA within 48 hours of each international “A” match.”
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/nigeria-vs-argentina-friendly-match.html
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by colossus91(m): 10:13am
oshey!
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by muahmed(m): 2:23pm
Ok
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by fvckme(f): 2:23pm
That Naija Keeper don Suffer
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by teebankz10(m): 2:24pm
Lionel Messi won't play the match
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by NwaAmaikpe: 2:24pm
What's the essence,
Messi won't be there out of fear for ISIS.
Well, the bright side of that is that the Nigerian players will concentrate.
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by Greatmind23: 2:25pm
I want to sell my house and stake on Nigeria is this good
good = like
senseless=share
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by Greatmind23: 2:25pm
I want to sell my house and stake in Nigeria is this good
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by Austindark(m): 2:26pm
Cool
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by joebeckz(m): 2:26pm
Great news
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by MilesLamar(m): 2:26pm
oj
Greatmind23:
What's this fvcking guy saying ?
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by davoohak: 2:27pm
K
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by tochyano2: 2:27pm
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 2:28pm
Can't wait to watch this
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by Allee90: 2:28pm
Proudly with Messi
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by Smellymouth: 2:29pm
Nice one
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by Kakamorufu(m): 2:29pm
Naija go win this match
|Re: FIFA Approves Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly Match by Earthquake1: 2:29pm
.
