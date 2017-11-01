₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,675 members, 3,893,231 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 08:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep (8557 Views)
Bad News For Guiders As MMM Announces New Strategy / Anxiety As MMM Again Removes GH Of Mavrodians / Shock As MMM Participant Commits Suicide In Enugu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Spylord48: 12:59pm
Many Nigerians weep as MMM announces a “RESTART
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/many-nigerians-weep-mmm-announces-restart/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Spylord48: 1:01pm
To the new sets of maga must pay,we officially welcome you to a brand new Money Making MAchine
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by benzene00: 1:04pm
Anybody still thinking mmm will still pay again should definitely enroll in a brain check-up test
what nansense!!
14 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by AJOBI77(m): 1:07pm
Some magas will still pay for sure
5 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by sinaj(f): 1:09pm
Do people still do this?
9 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by rosalieene(f): 4:24pm
they should just close down like ghw and the rest instead of causing more trouble
1 Like
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Keneking: 4:36pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by AngelicBeing: 4:37pm
4 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by emalek86(m): 8:27pm
All this people wan just finish us.
4 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Kreamie(m): 8:28pm
Buhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaahahahahahahahahahaha
3 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by ekems2017(f): 8:28pm
Don't tell me Nigerians are still into this crap
1 Like
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by saraki2019(m): 8:28pm
it is time to join mmm
now we can play mmm with experience
time to make money
1 Like
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by fergusen(m): 8:28pm
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by gift01: 8:28pm
December is around the corner. They are looking for peoples fund to trap again. Open your eyes �
3 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Riko2(m): 8:28pm
1 Like
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by ladyF(f): 8:29pm
Lol. Let's go there...
Bitcoin is available here for MMM participants sha... Check my signature and come and place your order.
It's LadyF again.
1 Like
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by dominique(f): 8:29pm
Haven't they milked people enough?
1 Like
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by kolnel: 8:29pm
Some foolish people will still participate
Smh
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Dollarship(m): 8:30pm
D
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by blackbeau1(f): 8:30pm
Restart ke? Of course I know some gullible nigerians will still join them
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Slaveman343: 8:30pm
chai
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by yomalex(m): 8:30pm
ok
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by columbus007(m): 8:30pm
This bullsht again
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Oloripelebe: 8:30pm
Moku mogbe modaran
Wey dar girl wey dey do mmm queenofnepal
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by castrol180(m): 8:30pm
Restart or what am I hearing? No matter what a con artist will still be getting victims...
1 Like
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by doctorkush(m): 8:31pm
....
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Dollarship(m): 8:31pm
Happy new year to everyone
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by muller101(m): 8:31pm
They will still fall under the anointing
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by gberra: 8:32pm
My guy don wed finish, don buy house, this time na to buy jet remain
MMM 2.0 ( Maga Reloaded)
5 Likes
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by Dearlord(m): 8:32pm
...With due respect
|Re: MMM Announces A “RESTART. Nigerians Weep by davss02(m): 8:32pm
Buhari's fault
Liquidity: CBN Likely To Hike CRR On Private-sector Deposits / You Can Become A Millionaire With Just $100 Investment. Find Out How. / Contracts For Lead Ore And Zinc Ore
Viewing this topic: austonclint(m), brosammy(m), FrankFrenzy(m), lantessy(m), AJOBI77(m), Attahirut, bb4522(m), alossy, ennysexy, Senator1212, khorlynz(m), odogwubiafra, SaintMog(m), perrypablo, kinz2016, devdanArthur98, akowe2(m), loskally(m), worldmoney(m), olatoyib, zzbrodah, toby2(m), etibaba(m), 9jaflave(f), yolaleye, magnificent5, SIRKINGGSLEY, DisturbingEU(m), histemple, bobkezel(m), danphy6x, Zukoslim(m), jameshow, Prince4945(m), moriton(m), Wfaluse, emmynich, tanwiz, elabogado, idonijesamod(m), gbenga44, smartec, mtngloetiartel, dammypat(f), Czoid, yeyerolling, realborn(m), ruz(m), babacan(m), Ruicosta10(m), masterpieceboss(m), paragon40(m), UncleJudax(m), WealthPhillips(m), daniska3yaro(m), Bennyrock, Candyjohn, happybrother, Prdo, parcydrix(m), Ekeseges(f), zurielsam(m), xpressng(m), Adonis28(m), ezebrightike, tumababa(m), eyostines(m), Wemabank, ursullalinda, joshneku, Wiziman(m), bmoyebi(m), garryi, OkuFaba(m), lumzybo, Kimikazi2, GoldenJAT(m), tosin4lyf, brainpower(m), tomzee2(m), Facetoface(m), delikay4luv, Ibimat2k5, izang87, Milikiman, Peterlawyer(m), kennypedia(m), bimbotek, tartarus(m), vandykeoo7(m), Mashrock, Rapsainot, AvsGot007(m), anitapreeti(f), Calebbold, Gasfoundation(m), Olembey, Emmatdayo(m), KADASE, Magginat, lanre316, pascal109(m), phadat(m), bobby86(m), Dosinspector(m), cgniyi, modestypii(m), tipan(m), yfeey, eedrissa(m), AndyCole16(m), Bigmas2525(m), spongebob0006(f), Pivot, madukovich, toseen7, tainot2002(m), Lexzyhands(m), adekolaabiodun(m), nwaozzugwor, capsie18, Goddygee(m), chykmoni(m), dxplicit, ochiosa(m), DeRuggedProf, opy2com, RingimKabir(m), Islie, Divay22(f), Danito4real(m), FreshGuy2(m), Dandayo, Kayceenaz(m), Micheezy7(m), bubbaslim, hadedeji(m), Ulzee007, HarunaWest(m), Excellence12(m), Metallurgist, desire222(f), EPOMA(m), Adeinfo, talktrue1(m), moiaimi(f), chukwuka12, Spin4, LEXYCOM, Eldorado14, kaybee88(m), kglamour(m), efela, Talk2bryant(m), nennygal(f), stixxy(m), mandae(m), tony9k, steve10(m), ojbig1, opad(m), teexploit, aklaw1000, holardemoranky(f), oluseyiforjesus(m), adewuyiade, TEAMvido(m), bishopkay, butanep(m), mrMeen(m), anuoladipupo(m), Guilderland1, EmeraldKing7(m), busky101(m), Sultanchidi(m), Specialme124(f), sunkanmihassan1(m), drefe2real, ehmsclusive(m), pedologist(m), Dejavue, steveamadi24, rioemmanuel(m), kingvico, Guest1, Mightyodi(m), gfunkera(m), Bisywisyo, Kenola(m), novexme(m), Obidavies, zikagold, ramso, tommychizzle(m), Alexandro15, Mpanyi, juniorboy(m), DanXplore(m), nnamdiokere45(m), EASYSHO, chuckpeter001(m), MrMash(m), ponziponzi(m), mayblow, zubydave(m), Behappie(m), Spiritmask, youngchukky, goldbim(f), fof1, nacotic(m), seunben(m), aieo(m), AutoReportNG, edungene7, GreatSuccess, Truepays(f), blazeup(m), mike234, jakD, Izecson3D(m), nikki44, wolebs0007(m), yomibelle(f), seye001, Buhdeuce, Temysteve(m), tightsunnybobo, Muh(m), Beetobee(f), Zipporah9, AAlozie(m), wanakak, Chuvin22(m), patrickbch(m), BecaciaBarbie(f), quiverfull(m), THEconqueror, uzomanny(m), isarumah(m), Madcow(m), ForValour, MhizKristy(f), toocute4uall(f), proudlyND(m), universal3, decode55(m), olups(m), debowale2015(m), egbaguy2, Lanredeji(m), Different4rmu(f), bymyself, careertalks, Tomeelawlar01(f), Next2Bezee(m), Dygeasy(m), freshboy88(m), sexybbstar(f), OluwaKoopa(m), tysontim(m), Txsharp(m), poka7(m) and 331 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4