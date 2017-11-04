₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by EricIyke: 1:08pm
Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB has recorded another huge victory as Enugu LGA election has been successfully Boycotted.
We are waiting for the Champions League coming up on the 18th.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Chikpat(m): 1:10pm
serious?
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by EricIyke: 1:15pm
Chikpat:Its a successful Boycot. Dunno why IPOB don't wanna congratulate Enugu people yet. They've done it.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by EricIyke: 1:16pm
Breaking: Bomb Explosion at Coal Camp Area Of Enugu State.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by gab264(m): 1:17pm
i can only see the inec officials here in aninri.
Apc with there party chirman is asking us to go and mobilise 20 youths for them each to receive 2000 while they will pay us 10k aftermath...
I will collect the money and disappear here.
Because that's why am here.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Nutase(f): 1:22pm
Liars
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by iSlayer: 1:27pm
This Northerner above me that is wailing,I must tell you that your pains just started. This is only a preamble to ofe nsala day. I can authoritatively tell you that the picture I attached to this post is a polling booth at Faculty of Social Sciences,Nsukka Campus of UNN. We are victorious again!
I humbly dedicate this successful election boycott to all the IPoB members across the globe. Ya gazie!
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Tyche(m): 1:33pm
Pic or we don't believe it
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by PenlsCaP: 1:35pm
I got the news from a friend who stays in enugu.
Said boys took 10 10k and dissapper
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Cyynthialove(f): 1:37pm
Indeed, IPOBS are in charge of the masses.
Not renting crowd during campaign period like what we are seeing now, the truth of the matter is ..... How many people will come out and vote ?
A lot of people will now come to this thread and start crying more than the bereaved by saying that wrong candidate will use the election boycott opportunity to enter office bla bla bla ,as if the ones they voted in the past are working or as if people currently occupying Nig political offices now are Saints, the same set of animals will still laugh at Ipobs/ibos if there was no boycott
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by victorvezx(m): 1:38pm
Show photos as proof. U can't just make a claim without photo evidence
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Spylord48: 1:49pm
Even if you boycott or not somebody must be declared a winner.
Let us stop hurting ourselves thinking that we are hurting others.
Ipob claim that they are emulating Catalonia and Iraq Kurdistan. Is it like this that they did theirs.
We are in 2017 and,not 1950.If you boycott elections thinking that you are sending a message to Un, You are only hurting yourselves because someone will stil be declared the winner and,will still rule us even if we like it or not.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by gab264(m): 2:02pm
victorvezx:
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by honourhim: 2:18pm
EricIyke:
You are free to boycott but don't complain about your local government chairman tomorrow if he is not working. That will amount to gross stupidity on your part.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Princewilla(m): 2:21pm
They are paying 3k here to vote
I came late sha
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by BUHARIjubrin: 2:21pm
honourhim:
Why the thing dey pain you
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Clerverly: 2:23pm
Keep Deceiving Yourself, all the political parties except PDP boycotted the election citing Bias on part of the ENSIEC...
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by myright: 2:32pm
Following
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Nebuzaradan: 2:41pm
Clerverly:e pain am well well
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by gidgiddy: 2:42pm
Look at everywhere empty, still following
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Naughtypenis1(m): 2:47pm
Rat brain Ipob..... Soon una go shot up like una master
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by myright: 2:58pm
Obiagu, Enugu...
Someone should please visit radio Biafra facebook group and download videos. I don't know how to.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by seunmsg(m): 3:00pm
At the end of the day, results would be announced and winners will emerge.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Trut(m): 3:07pm
seunmsg:
We don't care
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Ooni: 3:08pm
seunmsg:but it is good they made a move at least to prove they can live as they believe.
We yorubas should stop viewing life with resignation
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by myright: 3:09pm
.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by Ucheosefoh(m): 3:10pm
Na the election de make people sit at home ?
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by myright: 3:15pm
....
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by seunmsg(m): 3:15pm
Trut:
It's none of my business if you care or not. I only told you the truth. The winner of the election you boycotted will rule over you whether you like it or not.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by myright: 3:23pm
New Heaven, Enugu
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by iSlayer: 3:26pm
honourhim:
Nwoke mechie onu eba.
|Re: Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted by FarahAideed: 3:27pm
I think boycotting election only helps the enemy because they will use the opportunity to announce a bad candidat
