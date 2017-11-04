Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Enugu LGA Elections Successfully Boycotted (18285 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB has recorded another huge victory as Enugu LGA election has been successfully Boycotted.

We are waiting for the Champions League coming up on the 18th. 52 Likes 3 Shares

serious? 6 Likes 1 Share

serious? Its a successful Boycot. Dunno why IPOB don't wanna congratulate Enugu people yet. They've done it. Its a successful Boycot. Dunno why IPOB don't wanna congratulate Enugu people yet. They've done it. 26 Likes

Breaking: Bomb Explosion at Coal Camp Area Of Enugu State.

i can only see the inec officials here in aninri.



Apc with there party chirman is asking us to go and mobilise 20 youths for them each to receive 2000 while they will pay us 10k aftermath...

I will collect the money and disappear here.

Because that's why am here. i can only see the inec officials here in aninri.Apc with there party chirman is asking us to go and mobilise 20 youths for them each to receive 2000 while they will pay us 10k aftermath...I will collect the money and disappear here.Because that's why am here. 104 Likes 11 Shares

Liars 6 Likes 1 Share

This Northerner above me that is wailing,I must tell you that your pains just started. This is only a preamble to ofe nsala day. I can authoritatively tell you that the picture I attached to this post is a polling booth at Faculty of Social Sciences,Nsukka Campus of UNN. We are victorious again!

I humbly dedicate this successful election boycott to all the IPoB members across the globe. Ya gazie! 91 Likes 6 Shares

Pic or we don't believe it



Said boys took 10 10k and dissapper I got the news from a friend who stays in enugu.Said boys took 10 10k and dissapper 61 Likes 3 Shares

Indeed, IPOBS are in charge of the masses.



Not renting crowd during campaign period like what we are seeing now, the truth of the matter is ..... How many people will come out and vote ?



A lot of people will now come to this thread and start crying more than the bereaved by saying that wrong candidate will use the election boycott opportunity to enter office bla bla bla ,as if the ones they voted in the past are working or as if people currently occupying Nig political offices now are Saints, the same set of animals will still laugh at Ipobs/ibos if there was no boycott 64 Likes 5 Shares

Show photos as proof. U can't just make a claim without photo evidence 2 Likes

Even if you boycott or not somebody must be declared a winner.

Let us stop hurting ourselves thinking that we are hurting others.

Ipob claim that they are emulating Catalonia and Iraq Kurdistan. Is it like this that they did theirs.

We are in 2017 and,not 1950.If you boycott elections thinking that you are sending a message to Un, You are only hurting yourselves because someone will stil be declared the winner and,will still rule us even if we like it or not. 45 Likes 4 Shares

Show photos as proof. U can't just make a claim without photo evidence 29 Likes

Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB has recorded another huge victory as Enugu LGA election has been successfully Boycotted.

We are waiting for the Champions League coming up on the 18th.

You are free to boycott but don't complain about your local government chairman tomorrow if he is not working. That will amount to gross stupidity on your part. You are free to boycott but don't complain about your local government chairman tomorrow if he is not working. That will amount to gross stupidity on your part. 47 Likes 7 Shares



I came late sha They are paying 3k here to voteI came late sha 25 Likes

You are free to boycott but don't complain about your local government chairman tomorrow if he is not working. That will amount to gross stupidity on your part.



Why the thing dey pain you Why the thing dey pain you 64 Likes 4 Shares

Keep Deceiving Yourself, all the political parties except PDP boycotted the election citing Bias on part of the ENSIEC... 13 Likes 1 Share

Keep Deceiving Yourself, all the political parties except PDP boycotted the election citing Bias on part of the ENSIEC... e pain am well well e pain am well well 43 Likes 1 Share

Look at everywhere empty, still following

Rat brain Ipob..... Soon una go shot up like una master 2 Likes 1 Share

Obiagu, Enugu...



Someone should please visit radio Biafra facebook group and download videos. I don't know how to. 13 Likes

At the end of the day, results would be announced and winners will emerge. 19 Likes

At the end of the day, results would be announced and winners will emerge.

We don't care We don't care 67 Likes 4 Shares

At the end of the day, results would be announced and winners will emerge. but it is good they made a move at least to prove they can live as they believe.



We yorubas should stop viewing life with resignation but it is good they made a move at least to prove they can live as they believe.We yorubas should stop viewing life with resignation 63 Likes 9 Shares

Na the election de make people sit at home ?

.... 8 Likes 1 Share

We don't care

It's none of my business if you care or not. I only told you the truth. The winner of the election you boycotted will rule over you whether you like it or not. It's none of my business if you care or not. I only told you the truth. The winner of the election you boycotted will rule over you whether you like it or not. 11 Likes 1 Share

New Heaven, Enugu 14 Likes

You are free to boycott but don't complain about your local government chairman tomorrow if he is not working. That will amount to gross stupidity on your part.



Nwoke mechie onu eba. Nwoke mechie onu eba. 59 Likes 5 Shares