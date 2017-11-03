₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by AlexReports(m): 4:11pm
The crisis-challenged labour party as many say might have eventually settled for peace, as a veteran politician, consolidated idealist and principled leader gets the nod of party members to lead her through the next phase of its revolutionary encounter.
Basically, the recently concluded convention of the Labour party which upholds Dr. Mike omotosho as the party chairman is indeed a remarkable intervention that will restore peace, dignity and innovations in the party which was initially plagued by disunity, mismanagement and mediocrity. However, the choice of Dr Mike omotosho will doubtlessly engage a new dawn and a visionary diversion from the beaucratic developments which the party suffered hitherto.
In an interview with newsmen Dr. Mike highlighted his willingness to restructure the party, uphold the party’s constitution and expose the immeasurable strength which the party is known for worldwide. Having made remarkable achievements in his political career, Omotosho has established himself as a revolutionary strategist, a grassroots mobilizer, and a person who is known for sensational truth who abides strictly to the rule of law as well as to the mandate of the people.
Therefore, it is on the basis that he was elected, so as to bring to bear his feats which will define the party as a populist party, promote the plight of the common man, relate efficiently with the smallest unit of our economy and engage the vibrant ideas of youths who are meant to be the leaders of today.
Considering the present situation of curruption and non-performance by several political parties, Dr. Mike has promised that Labour party under his leadership will explore the present situation by embarking on producing candidates that will promote equal opportunity for all, social justice and true democracy in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.
However, the feasible vision of the party chairman seeks the evolutionism and relevance of social welfare, redirect the displace vision of our nation’s economy, elevate, build and entrench the structure of nationalism in the minds and hearts of every Nigerian.
The explicit mission of Dr Omotosho will imperatively review and reposition the mandate of Labour Party by maintaining the principles of integrity, positive change and transparency so as to ensure an enviable height for the party.
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Sunofgod(m): 4:21pm
Rubbish..l
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by TrueSenator(m): 4:26pm
May they not LABOUR in Vain
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Foodforthought(m): 7:07pm
Why name a party Labour. Does it represent the Labour congress or market?
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by ngmgeek(m): 7:07pm
Labour Party
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by handsomeclouds(m): 7:08pm
Please come and liberate the people of Kwara
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by asawanathegreat(m): 7:08pm
Suffer party
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by NwaAmaikpe: 7:08pm
His looks though,
He is either gay or a pedophile.
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by abiodunalasa(m): 7:09pm
is this not the same man who couldn't win a ballot box needless to mention a polling unit in the gubernatorial election in Kwara state back in 2015...?
How can such person of low pedigree lead a national party?
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Greatmind23: 7:09pm
congrats
meanwhile I'm flexing my Samsung iPhone j5 prime this phone been making me feel good
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Articul8(m): 7:10pm
This may be the way to go now. Let us have a real change. We cnt recycling PDP and APC thinking we are going anywhere good. Just may be
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by BruncleZuma: 7:10pm
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Foodforthought(m): 7:10pm
handsomeclouds:
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Agimor(m): 7:11pm
2019 is fast approaching the recycling process is starting to hit the ground running.
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by kehinde1588(m): 7:11pm
The man is from kwara state and he contested for kwara state governorship election.
I can assure u that he is a man of integrity,with him Labour party will be re reformed totally.
I will be supporting this man for kwara state governorship election if he decides to come out in the next election. Am a strong die hard fan of APC but they av offer us nothing but failure in kwara state. As for PDP, over my dead body I will never support the party.
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Vado(m): 7:12pm
Omo toh sure lol.
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Princesteve7248: 7:13pm
You should be joking
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by GreatMindLikes: 7:15pm
GOOD FOR THEM..
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by daslad(f): 7:15pm
AlexReports:
Correct that please. It's either kworapshun or corruption.
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by handsomeclouds(m): 7:16pm
Foodforthought:Wetin do you?
You sure say u done chop?
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Chukazu: 7:16pm
Labour Party has always been the "academy team" of PDP party,has anything changed about that or they now want to do "supports club "for APC
btw what happened to ex chairman Dan nwayanwu who kept frolicking with Jonathan?
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by seunny4lif(m): 7:20pm
handsomeclouds:Kogi and Benue ko
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by handsomeclouds(m): 7:21pm
seunny4lif:You for talk Nigeria.
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by seunny4lif(m): 7:22pm
I no even remember Nigeria self
handsomeclouds:
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Lagbaja01(m): 7:24pm
I once believed in the man until last election in kwara...he couldn't compete against saraki to liberate kwarans....
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by kay29000(m): 7:25pm
Hmn
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Kobicove(m): 7:26pm
jjj
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by Foodforthought(m): 7:31pm
handsomeclouds:Baba nothing do me o...just speechless
That ur comment no need reply
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by castrol180(m): 7:39pm
Good, this party was supposed to be the labour front or for the leftist but the imperialist and the bourgeoisie already hijacked it from inception...
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 7:46pm
g
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by ofuonyebi: 7:49pm
Labour Party!
Dr. what?....is like Nigeria has been taken for chess game...Tufiakwa!
|Re: Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership by alabiyemmy(m): 7:51pm
abiodunalasa:
This man is from Ekiti, if I am not mistaking.
