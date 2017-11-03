Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mike Omotosho: A New Sheriff Emerges In Labour Party Leadership (4413 Views)

Basically, the recently concluded convention of the Labour party which upholds Dr. Mike omotosho as the party chairman is indeed a remarkable intervention that will restore peace, dignity and innovations in the party which was initially plagued by disunity, mismanagement and mediocrity. However, the choice of Dr Mike omotosho will doubtlessly engage a new dawn and a visionary diversion from the beaucratic developments which the party suffered hitherto.



In an interview with newsmen Dr. Mike highlighted his willingness to restructure the party, uphold the party’s constitution and expose the immeasurable strength which the party is known for worldwide. Having made remarkable achievements in his political career, Omotosho has established himself as a revolutionary strategist, a grassroots mobilizer, and a person who is known for sensational truth who abides strictly to the rule of law as well as to the mandate of the people.

Therefore, it is on the basis that he was elected, so as to bring to bear his feats which will define the party as a populist party, promote the plight of the common man, relate efficiently with the smallest unit of our economy and engage the vibrant ideas of youths who are meant to be the leaders of today.



Considering the present situation of curruption and non-performance by several political parties, Dr. Mike has promised that Labour party under his leadership will explore the present situation by embarking on producing candidates that will promote equal opportunity for all, social justice and true democracy in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

However, the feasible vision of the party chairman seeks the evolutionism and relevance of social welfare, redirect the displace vision of our nation’s economy, elevate, build and entrench the structure of nationalism in the minds and hearts of every Nigerian.



The explicit mission of Dr Omotosho will imperatively review and reposition the mandate of Labour Party by maintaining the principles of integrity, positive change and transparency so as to ensure an enviable height for the party.

Rubbish..l

May they not LABOUR in Vain 4 Likes

Why name a party Labour. Does it represent the Labour congress or market?

Labour Party

Please come and liberate the people of Kwara 2 Likes

Suffer party





His looks though,



He is either gay or a pedophile. His looks though,He is either gay or a pedophile.

is this not the same man who couldn't win a ballot box needless to mention a polling unit in the gubernatorial election in Kwara state back in 2015...?

How can such person of low pedigree lead a national party?

congrats

meanwhile I'm flexing my Samsung iPhone j5 prime this phone been making me feel good 1 Like

This may be the way to go now. Let us have a real change. We cnt recycling PDP and APC thinking we are going anywhere good. Just may be

handsomeclouds:

Please come and liberate the people of Kwara 1 Share

2019 is fast approaching the recycling process is starting to hit the ground running.

The man is from kwara state and he contested for kwara state governorship election.

I can assure u that he is a man of integrity,with him Labour party will be re reformed totally.

I will be supporting this man for kwara state governorship election if he decides to come out in the next election. Am a strong die hard fan of APC but they av offer us nothing but failure in kwara state. As for PDP, over my dead body I will never support the party. 3 Likes

Omo toh sure lol. 1 Like

You should be joking







AlexReports:

The crisis-challenged labour party as many say might have eventually settled for peace, as a veteran politician, consolidated idealist and principled leader gets the nod of party members to lead her through the next phase of its revolutionary encounter.



Basically, the recently concluded convention of the Labour party which upholds Dr. Mike omotosho as the party chairman is indeed a remarkable intervention that will restore peace, dignity and innovations in the party which was initially plagued by disunity, mismanagement and mediocrity. However, the choice of Dr Mike omotosho will doubtlessly engage a new dawn and a visionary diversion from the beaucratic developments which the party suffered hitherto.



In an interview with newsmen Dr. Mike highlighted his willingness to restructure the party, uphold the party’s constitution and expose the immeasurable strength which the party is known for worldwide. Having made remarkable achievements in his political career, Omotosho has established himself as a revolutionary strategist, a grassroots mobilizer, and a person who is known for sensational truth who abides strictly to the rule of law as well as to the mandate of the people.

Therefore, it is on the basis that he was elected, so as to bring to bear his feats which will define the party as a populist party, promote the plight of the common man, relate efficiently with the smallest unit of our economy and engage the vibrant ideas of youths who are meant to be the leaders of today.



Considering the present situation of curruption and non-performance by several political parties, Dr. Mike has promised that ...



Correct that please. It's either kworapshun or corruption. Correct that please. It's either kworapshun or corruption. 1 Like

Foodforthought:





Wetin do you?

You sure say u done chop? Wetin do you?You sure say u done chop?







btw what happened to ex chairman Dan nwayanwu who kept frolicking with Jonathan? Labour Party has always been the "academy team" of PDP party,has anything changed about that or they now want to do "supports club "for APCbtw what happened to ex chairman Dan nwayanwu who kept frolicking with Jonathan?

handsomeclouds:

Please come and liberate the people of Kwara Kogi and Benue ko Kogi and Benue ko

seunny4lif:



Kogi and Benue ko You for talk Nigeria. You for talk Nigeria.



I no even remember Nigeria self handsomeclouds:



You for talk Nigeria. I no even remember Nigeria self

I once believed in the man until last election in kwara...he couldn't compete against saraki to liberate kwarans....

Hmn

jjj

handsomeclouds:



Wetin do you?

You sure say u done chop? Baba nothing do me o...just speechless

That ur comment no need reply Baba nothing do me o...just speechlessThat ur comment no need reply

Good, this party was supposed to be the labour front or for the leftist but the imperialist and the bourgeoisie already hijacked it from inception...

g

Labour Party!



Dr. what?....is like Nigeria has been taken for chess game...Tufiakwa!