Abia State Police Command has arrested some suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) caught with Biafra currency in the state.







The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Anthony Ogbizi, disclosed this to reporters on Saturday while parading the purported IPOB members along with other suspects at the Police Officers’ Mess in Umuahia, the state capital.



“These IPOB members were arrested with Biafra currency, so when we say that IPOB has gone beyond a particular stage, the public may seem to disbelieve us because of their propaganda,” he said.



“Gradually you are seeing it, these three IPOB members were caught with the Biafra currency”.



Ogbizi said the arrest was made as a result of the level of professionalism and respect for diversity deployed by men of the Police Command.



He said the suspects would be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.



Others paraded alongside the supposed IPOB members include suspected murderers, kidnappers, armed robbers and child traffickers among others.



Items recovered from them are 10 bags of suspected cannabis, Biafra currency, a pump action gun and phones among others.



Although the suspected murderers and kidnappers made attempts to deny their involvement in crime, Ogbizi insisted that their outcry cannot change the evidence before them.









https://www.channelstv.com/2017/11/04/police-nab-suspects-with-biafra-currency-in-abia/

Arresting them is not necessary as long as they accept it as legal tenders in their places but certainly, they can't think of crossing over with it to other places even if they have 30 heads. 14 Likes 4 Shares

Why would they arrest them? Are they possessing any weapon 29 Likes 2 Shares

python1:

Arresting them is not necessary as long as they accept it as legal tenders in their places but certainly, they can't think of crossing over with it to other places even if they have 30 heads. now u talk like a man now u talk like a man 5 Likes

wtfCode:



now u talk like a man

Fvck off my mention. Fvck off my mention. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Our problm is that we react to things that don't worth it...We have our currency,if he likes let him the guy build a sperate bank for it...our naira is our naira,we though we are waiting for the day it will one naira equal to one dollar... 7 Likes 1 Share

That is very commendable from the nigeria police force for being on top of the situation , please arrest any IPOB terrorist on sights 12 Likes 3 Shares

So they were arrested for being in possessiin of Biafra currency? When did that become an offence? 19 Likes 1 Share

From what the commissioner said it means they're terrorists for carrying a few bank notes.. Why is everything about the zoo so stupid?



Attached to the post is a photo of the currency just in case you thought you read wrong. 25 Likes 4 Shares

Possessing biafra currency is now a crime?

When there are still many in my grandpa room.

It is only a matter of time biafra will disseminate naturally from Nigeria.

the consciousness is already there,it is not by force 23 Likes 3 Shares







Poor journalism 1 Like

They used naira to produce that so called pounds. Used naira to buy machines used or used naira to pay whoever did it for them. 4 Likes 1 Share

one day this currency will come to reality 9 Likes

Did they tell you they wanted to use it to buy rice? Why arrest them 12 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

That is very commendable from the nigeria police force for being on top of the situation , please arrest any IPOB terrorist on sights

KARMA IS A B!TCH KARMA IS A B!TCH 7 Likes

Nigeria is thousand miles away from civilization I swear 10 Likes

so of all the security challenges in the state, it's the arrest of ipob members with Biafran currency that the police is interested in? indeed, Nigeria is a zoo. 3 Likes

I also have Biafran currency 10 Likes

There are better things that needs to be arrested like why is unions always going on strike and why is glo network so slow 1 Like

So if I get the old Biafra currency still in my village I become a terrorist? This is same way the govt wiped out most of Biafra war ingenuity that Nigeria could have built upon and patented, till date we still import things that were manufactured in Biafra 50years ago. Are we saying this currency is not in our museum?



We don't have refinery but our govt of destruction destroys the local ones made in the Niger Delta rather than developing them for local use. 3 Likes

Nigeria government is being more stupid each day.



How stupid does it sound that a man was arrested for holding currency he obviously won't be able to buy or sell with? 3 Likes

Very good development from the government

python1:

Arresting them is not necessary as long as they accept it as legal tenders in their places but certainly, they can't think of crossing over with it to other places even if they have 30 heads. 8 Likes

The stupidity of this government is only making Biafra stronger by the day... Screw people with tangible reasons and not presumed/assumed reasons. 2 Likes

It's a matter of time 2 Likes

The useless A*onjas will soon lay siege on this thread. 4 Likes 1 Share

These people are just giving Nigeria police "chop" money... They forgot that bail in Nigeria is not free 1 Like