|IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by Imowo: 10:25pm On Nov 04
Abia State Police Command has arrested some suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) caught with Biafra currency in the state.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/11/04/police-nab-suspects-with-biafra-currency-in-abia/
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by python1: 10:34pm On Nov 04
Arresting them is not necessary as long as they accept it as legal tenders in their places but certainly, they can't think of crossing over with it to other places even if they have 30 heads.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by wtfCode: 10:35pm On Nov 04
Why would they arrest them? Are they possessing any weapon
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by wtfCode: 10:36pm On Nov 04
python1:now u talk like a man
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by python1: 10:37pm On Nov 04
wtfCode:
Fvck off my mention.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by Donald50: 12:05am
Our problm is that we react to things that don't worth it...We have our currency,if he likes let him the guy build a sperate bank for it...our naira is our naira,we though we are waiting for the day it will one naira equal to one dollar...
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by yarimo(m): 12:30am
That is very commendable from the nigeria police force for being on top of the situation , please arrest any IPOB terrorist on sights
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by PFRB: 12:50am
So they were arrested for being in possessiin of Biafra currency? When did that become an offence?
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by iSlayer: 1:25am
From what the commissioner said it means they're terrorists for carrying a few bank notes.. Why is everything about the zoo so stupid?
Attached to the post is a photo of the currency just in case you thought you read wrong.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by magoo10: 5:15am
Possessing biafra currency is now a crime?
When there are still many in my grandpa room.
It is only a matter of time biafra will disseminate naturally from Nigeria.
the consciousness is already there,it is not by force
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by koolgee(m): 2:58pm
But is carrying of other currencies a crime?
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by wwwtortoise(m): 2:58pm
Poor journalism
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by chloedogie: 3:00pm
They used naira to produce that so called pounds. Used naira to buy machines used or used naira to pay whoever did it for them.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by ct2(m): 3:00pm
one day this currency will come to reality
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by chibabe259(f): 3:00pm
ok
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by englishmart(m): 3:00pm
Did they tell you they wanted to use it to buy rice? Why arrest them
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by buchilino(m): 3:00pm
yarimo:
KARMA IS A B!TCH
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:01pm
Nigeria is thousand miles away from civilization I swear
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by mgbadike81: 3:01pm
so of all the security challenges in the state, it's the arrest of ipob members with Biafran currency that the police is interested in? indeed, Nigeria is a zoo.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:01pm
I also have Biafran currency
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by Osasnidas(m): 3:01pm
There are better things that needs to be arrested like why is unions always going on strike and why is glo network so slow
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by PHIPEX(m): 3:01pm
So if I get the old Biafra currency still in my village I become a terrorist? This is same way the govt wiped out most of Biafra war ingenuity that Nigeria could have built upon and patented, till date we still import things that were manufactured in Biafra 50years ago. Are we saying this currency is not in our museum?
We don't have refinery but our govt of destruction destroys the local ones made in the Niger Delta rather than developing them for local use.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by mazimee(m): 3:01pm
Nigeria government is being more stupid each day.
How stupid does it sound that a man was arrested for holding currency he obviously won't be able to buy or sell with?
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by engrflames: 3:01pm
Very good development from the government
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by uzoclinton(m): 3:01pm
na wa oo
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by BAILMONEY: 3:01pm
python1:
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by AishaBuhari: 3:01pm
The stupidity of this government is only making Biafra stronger by the day... Screw people with tangible reasons and not presumed/assumed reasons.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by chily11: 3:02pm
It's a matter of time
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by SageMahrez: 3:02pm
The useless A*onjas will soon lay siege on this thread.
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by tubouncen(m): 3:02pm
These people are just giving Nigeria police "chop" money... They forgot that bail in Nigeria is not free
|Re: IPOB Members With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia Arrested By Police by python1: 3:02pm
[quote author=BAILMONEY post=62097072][/quote]
And so? Then what? In case you don't know, my bears are longer than that times three, then what?
