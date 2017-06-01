Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra (12967 Views)

APC Akwa-Ibom Youths Write Tinubu / Yes, Ndi Igbo, ‘go Home’ - By Ochereome Nnanna / Biafra Agitation: Arewa Youths Write ACF, NEF (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Coalition of Northern Youths have written a letter to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, begging him to allow Ndigbo to go and have their Biafra Republic.



In the letter signed by Ambassador Shettima Yerima, Joshua Viashman, Aminu Adam, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Nastura Ashir Sharif, the Northern group argued that the principle of self-determination has since world war II become a part of the United Nations Charter, which states in Article 1(2) that one of the purposes of the UN is “to develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples”.



They said: “Though we do not doubt Your Excellency’s bona fide concerns for the peaceful resolution of the crises, we nevertheless have reservations as to the efficacy of this approach in ensuring lasting solutions.



“Our doubts are informed by the following historical antecedents that have characterized the behavior and conduct of the Igbo in Nigeria and previous efforts at containing them.



“The Igbo of Eastern Nigeria manifested their hatred for Nigeria’s unity barely five years after we gained our independence from the British when on January 15, 1966, their army officers carried out the first-ever mutiny that marked the beginning of a series of crisis which has profoundly altered the course of Nigeria’s history.



“By that ill motivated cowardly and deliberate action, the Igbo killed many northern officers from the rank of lieutenant colonel upwards and also decapitated the Prime Minister and the political leadership of the Northern and Western regions but left the zenith of Igbo leadership at the Federal level and the Eastern region intact. “In line with the Igbo plan, General Aguiyi-Ironsi took advantage of the vacuum and, instead of returning power to the remnants of the First Republic government, he appropriated the coup and attempted to consolidate it for his people.



“Army officers of the Northern Region were eventually compelled to execute a counter coup on July 29, 1966 following a coordinated series of brazen provocations from the Igbo who taunting northerners on northern streets by mocking the way leaders of the region were slain by the Igbo. This unfortunately resulted in mob action which resulted in the death of many Igbos.



“And when Lt. Col. Yakubu Gowon, from the North took over as Head of State following the counter coup, the Igbo through Lt. Col. Ojukwu, characteristically refused to recognize Gowon.



Ojukwu declared the secession of the Igbo people from Nigeria and the formation of the republic of Biafra on May 30, 1967 resulting in a civil war that led to the tragic deaths of more than 2 million Nigerians”.



“Concerned by the fact that the Biafrans have confessed to arming themselves for a violent breakup, we feel that it is risky for the rest of the country particularly the North to go on pretending that it is safe for us to co habitate with the Igbos given how deeply they are entrenched in our societies .



“And since evidently the Igbo have not been sufficiently humbled by their self imposed bloody civil violence of 1966, we are strongly concerned that nothing short of granting their Biafran dream will suffice. “And since the Igbo have virtually infiltrated every nook and cranny of Northern Nigeria where they have been received with open arms as fellow compatriots, we strongly believe that the region is no longer safe and secure in the light of the unfolding threats and the fact that for a long time, the Igbo have gone to extra ordinary lengths to ensure that in their domain in the South East, Northerners and Westerners are as much as possible disenfranchised from owning any businesses whereas in Kano alone, they own not less than 100, 000 shops across all the business districts.



“That since the younger generation of Nigerians makes up for more than 60 per cent of the nation’s population, it is our hope that they inherit this country in better shape so that they can build a much better future for themselves and their offsprings in an atmosphere that is devoid of anarchy, hate, suspicion and negativity that characterize the polarized, and clearly irreconcilable differences forced on us by the Biafran Igbos”.



“As the Igbo agitations persist and assume threatening dimensions, we submit that there is need to ensure that they are given the opportunity to exercise the right to self-determination as entrenched under the aforementioned international statutes to which Nigeria is a signatory. “Aware that the right of self-determination in international law is the legal right for a “people” that allows them to attain a certain degree of autonomy from a sovereign state through a legitimate political process, we strongly demand for a referendum to take place in a politically sane atmosphere where all parties will have a democratic voice over their future and the future of the nation.



“The Igbo from all over the country and in the Diaspora should be advised to converge in their region in the South-East for a plesbisite to be organized and conducted by the United Nations and other regional bodies for them to categorically to decide between remaining part of Nigeria or having their separate country. “That government should at the end of the plesbite implement whatever is agreed and resolved in order to finally put this matter to rest.



“Lastly, we pray His Excellency to study the references forwarded with this letter dispassionately and decide who is more in the wrong between those who openly pledge allegiance to a country other than Nigeria backing it up with persistent threats of war and those of us whose allegiance remains with the Nigerian state but simply urge that the secessionists be allowed to actualize their dream peacefully throw universally entrenched democratic options”.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/northern-youths-write-osinbajo-beg-allow-igbo-go-biafra/

6 Likes 1 Share

The Egyptians we see today we shall see them no more.. 54 Likes 4 Shares



built up your homeland to go back to?

2. Never choose to start a fight you can’t finish.

So what happened in Ore won’t happen again.

Have sources of food, plenty ammunition, good

roads, high citizen morale, foreign and local

support in high places.

Nnamdi Kanu

3. There is only one way a coup can end. Some

will emerge as victors, some will be vanquished.

He who has the victory has the upper hand. Biafra

was an indirect result of the 1966 coup. If the

coup had been successful, there won’t be Biafra.

4. Fighting a war on selfish interests alone. The

war is doomed to fail from start.

5. Trying to leave a nation is an act of rebellion,

and will be treated as such. Let no one fool you.

It is causing friction in a country that is barely

managing to hold itself together.







Way forward:









1. Discuss, discuss and discuss till an acceptable

solution is reached. War is not the way.

2. Leave Italy refugee camps, leave South Africa,

leave Malaysia, leave the north where your shops

are burnt, families jailed and killed, destinies

truncated, where you insist on staying all in the

name of business and "ego".

You live to fight another day.

The Jews didn't build a formidable nation, Israel,

till they came home from different parts they have

been scattered to.







1. To all Igbos clamouring for Biafra, have youbuilt up your homeland to go back to?2. Never choose to start a fight you can’t finish.So what happened in Ore won’t happen again.Have sources of food, plenty ammunition, goodroads, high citizen morale, foreign and localsupport in high places.Nnamdi Kanu3. There is only one way a coup can end. Somewill emerge as victors, some will be vanquished.He who has the victory has the upper hand. Biafrawas an indirect result of the 1966 coup. If thecoup had been successful, there won’t be Biafra.4. Fighting a war on selfish interests alone. Thewar is doomed to fail from start.5. Trying to leave a nation is an act of rebellion,and will be treated as such. Let no one fool you.It is causing friction in a country that is barelymanaging to hold itself together.Way forward:1. Discuss, discuss and discuss till an acceptablesolution is reached. War is not the way.2. Leave Italy refugee camps, leave South Africa,leave Malaysia, leave the north where your shopsare burnt, families jailed and killed, destiniestruncated, where you insist on staying all in thename of business and "ego".You live to fight another day.The Jews didn't build a formidable nation, Israel,till they came home from different parts they havebeen scattered to. www-naij-com.0.freebasics.com/1110729-opinion-5-reasons-igbos-return-homeland-find-peace.html?iorg_service_id_internal=692981340802115%3BAfp9J5oICg5r4ReC ">https://https- www-naij-com.0.freebasics.com/1110729-opinion-5-reasons-igbos-return-homeland-find-peace.html?iorg_service_id_internal=692981340802115%3BAfp9J5oICg5r4ReC 25 Likes 5 Shares

Yah man! That's the spirit.. Ipod ad Ipond must go..Oduarewastan loading. 14 Likes

it is our hope that they

inherit this country in better shape so that they

can build a much better future for themselves

and their offsprings in an atmosphere that is

devoid of anarchy, hate, suspicion and negativity

that characterize the polarized, and clearly

irreconcilable differences forced on us by the

Biafran Igbos”.

We can actually achieve this, this is my dream of a restructured Nigeria, after the Biafrans must have been pushed to their country.

It's increasingly becoming obvious that the North is tired of the Igbos and it's clear the the Northerners are more matured in their approach. No insults like the Biafrans, just facts as known to them.

The debate will eventually force this govt to DO SOMETHING.

Unfortunately the Ibos hardly debate, but to insult, curse and throw expletives all around the place. We can actually achieve this, this is my dream of a restructured Nigeria, after the Biafrans must have been pushed to their country.It's increasingly becoming obvious that the North is tired of the Igbos and it's clear the the Northerners are more matured in their approach. No insults like the Biafrans, just facts as known to them.The debate will eventually force this govt to DO SOMETHING.Unfortunately the Ibos hardly debate, but to insult, curse and throw expletives all around the place. 89 Likes 13 Shares

Seems they aren't scared of the DSS

simplycarro:





We can actually achieve this, this is my dream of a restructured Nigeria, after the Biafrans must have been pushed to their country.

It's increasingly becoming obvious that the North is tired of the Igbos and it's clear the the Northerners are more matured in their approach. No insults like the Biafrans, just facts as known to them.

The debate will eventually force this govt to DO SOMETHING.

Unfortunately the Ibos hardly debate, but to insults and throw expletives all around the place.

The North don't need to insult anyone when they can kill and destroy properties at slightest provocation. The North don't need to insult anyone when they can kill and destroy properties at slightest provocation. 70 Likes 6 Shares

This is a great write up there

This is what IPOB has been saying and now, the North, has added their voice, Referendum should be allowed. Nigeria leadership should not suppress the feelings of their components and expect great development 49 Likes 5 Shares

Because of money, greed our ears have all gone deaf. This Biafra thing is no longer a play stuff. It's an ideology even if you stop this generation the next will still cry for it.



#Istandwithnorthernergroup 9 Likes

eph12:



The North don't need to insult anyone when they can kill and destroy properties at slightest provocation.

So Igbos own is to insult ? Ok I get you. So Igbos own is to insult ? Ok I get you. 20 Likes 1 Share

simplycarro:





We can actually achieve this, this is my dream of a restructured Nigeria, after the Biafrans must have been pushed to their country.

It's increasingly becoming obvious that the North is tired of the Igbos and it's clear the the Northerners are more matured in their approach. No insults like the Biafrans, just facts as known to them.

The debate will eventually force this govt to DO SOMETHING.

Unfortunately the Ibos hardly debate, but to insults and throw expletives all around the place.

You don't know anything. Are Boko Haram not North? Did they not kill and maim people? Did they not insult Christians and non-muslims?

Any group that's agitating do insult anybody standing on their way. Stop being petty. You don't know anything. Are Boko Haram not North? Did they not kill and maim people? Did they not insult Christians and non-muslims?Any group that's agitating do insult anybody standing on their way. Stop being petty. 15 Likes

Although I am for restructuring, but a referendum would not be a bad idea at this point.

The Southeast is better off restructured (true federating states) its going to be too painful/maybe fatal too, in the first decade's should Biafra get independence. You don't go into things as weighty as this without a plan. I doubt that the government would oblige the request anyway. 1 Like

Local propaganda 3 Likes

Mature words.



However, it took a lot of efforts and even blood to achieve Nigeria. For Ipob, their issues about the injustice in Nigeria are justified, but I do think that it neglects the bigger picture.



They stand to gain more in Nigeria than being apart. 2 Likes

bkool7:



1. To all Igbos clamouring for Biafra, have you

built up your homeland to go back to?

2. Never choose to start a fight you can’t finish.

So what happened in Ore won’t happen again.

Have sources of food, plenty ammunition, good

roads, high citizen morale, foreign and local

support in high places.

Nnamdi Kanu

3. There is only one way a coup can end. Some

will emerge as victors, some will be vanquished.

He who has the victory has the upper hand. Biafra

was an indirect result of the 1966 coup. If the

coup had been successful, there won’t be Biafra.

4. Fighting a war on selfish interests alone. The

war is doomed to fail from start.

5. Trying to leave a nation is an act of rebellion,

and will be treated as such. Let no one fool you.

It is causing friction in a country that is barely

managing to hold itself together.







Way forward:









1. Discuss, discuss and discuss till an acceptable

solution is reached. War is not the way.

2. Leave Italy refugee camps, leave South Africa,

leave Malaysia, leave the north where your shops

are burnt, families jailed and killed, destinies

truncated, where you insist on staying all in the

name of business and "ego".

You live to fight another day.

The Jews didn't build a formidable nation, Israel,

till they came home from different parts they have

been scattered to.







www-naij-com.0.freebasics.com/1110729-opinion-5-reasons-igbos-return-homeland-find-peace.html?iorg_service_id_internal=692981340802115%3BAfp9J5oICg5r4ReC">https://https-www-naij-com.0.freebasics.com/1110729-opinion-5-reasons-igbos-return-homeland-find-peace.html?iorg_service_id_internal=692981340802115%3BAfp9J5oICg5r4ReC

Referendum not war. Referendum not war. 8 Likes 1 Share

Good!



Once the Igbos leave, the center will cave in and that will be the end of Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

And since the Igbo have virtually infiltrated

every nook and cranny of Northern Nigeria where

they have been received with open arms as fellow

compatriots,



These amajiris are terrible liars.



You have received Igbos with open arms yet you kill them and loot their properties at the drop of a hat. 28 Likes 4 Shares

Nonsense.

I'm Igbo and I've never and will never be in support of Biafra

#

oneNigeria 30 Likes 2 Shares

The balkanization of Nigeria is an inevitable eventuality 12 Likes 1 Share

They waited for Buhari to leave before tabling their demands....

They know the mere commissioner wunt do any jack. . 4 Likes 2 Shares

kingxsamz:

I'm Igbo and I've never and will never be in support of Biafra

#

oneNigeria



No one said you shouldn't clamor for a One Nigeria.... the issue is that you have been ordered to leave North by the hosts.

So quickly and quietly return to your region and continue your one Nigeria chant.. mpama No one said you shouldn't clamor for a One Nigeria.... the issue is that you have been ordered to leave North by the hosts.So quickly and quietly return to your region and continue your one Nigeria chant.. mpama 30 Likes 1 Share

Even though the long epistle reeks of frustration, Arewa youths must be commended for for their new stance on self determination. however, they seem confused- holding carnival with Igbo attire today and next they want support Biafra.



Btw, i hope they know we notice the way they have been trying so hard to associate Biafra with south east geo political zone. we wont get tired of reminding them that south east zone neither represents the entire Biafra nor even the complete Igboland.



their fear just started. 19 Likes 1 Share



Meanwhile my comment somewhere on the same topic It seems you guys aren't actually serious about getting this your Utopia country.

Jews convinced UN assembly to go into another country and carve out Israel for them, and it was achieved because they played their cards right. Even though the initial terms deprived them of sole ownership of Jerusalem but they accepted it like that.

You too if you are really serious accept the five SE states as Biafra am sure majority northern lawmakers won't oppose that. Thereafter try to convince SS states to follow you.

But as it stands the Biafran agitation has no achievable blueprint. Yesterday it's NK threatening fire and brimstone, today it's IPOD claiming peaceful activism and now people like you are against tabling it through National assembly.

I stand with Kaduna declaration. We most force you to accept your Biafra. I couldn't agree more. Araba kawai!Meanwhile my comment somewhere on the same topic 7 Likes 2 Shares

Noneroone:

Even though the long epistle reeks of frustration, Arewa youths must be commended for for their new stance on self determination. however, they seem confused- holding carnival with Igbo attire today and next they want support Biafra.



Btw, i hope they know we notice the way they have been trying so hard to associate Biafra with south east geo political zone. we wont get tired of reminding them that south east zone neither represents the entire Biafra nor even the complete Igboland.



their fear just started.

Thank you.



That is their greatest fear.



Igboland is larger than SE and they know it.



Besides, when we leave, the SS will leave too so ultimately they lose. Thank you.That is their greatest fear.Igboland is larger than SE and they know it.Besides, when we leave, the SS will leave too so ultimately they lose. 7 Likes 2 Shares

wow

kingxsamz:

I'm Igbo and I've never and will never be in support of Biafra

#

oneNigeria

You better start packing. You better start packing. 6 Likes 1 Share

aolawale025:

Seems they aren't scared of the DSS

How can they be scared of their people with borrowed clothes? How can they be scared of their people with borrowed clothes?

ZorGBUooeh:

Yah man! That's the spirit.. Ipod ad Ipond must go..Oduarewastan loading.

Igbos don't have any problem with the Yorubas, only mouth action or should I say, theoretical problems. Igbos don't have any problem with the Yorubas, only mouth action or should I say, theoretical problems. 1 Like

Nnamdi Kanu just caused wahala for innocent igbo's doing their businesses all over the country. If a referendum is conducted today, 80% of igbo's will vote to remain in Nigeria. The few online miscreants calling for biafra are those who have failed in life and hopeless about tomorrow. Those igbos guys making millions in Alaba and Ladipo market doesn't care about biafra so far Nigeria continues to put food on their table. Nnamdi Kanu should be Re-arrested 42 Likes 7 Shares

simplycarro:





So Igbos own is to insult ? Ok I get you. Nobody is clamouring for war. Igbos need the attention of the world and Nigeria to their request, and that's why they do what they do. Fulani herdsmen still move about the East freely but if it were to be the North we both know what would have happened.



Nobody is happy with how things how now, but everyone knows that the Constitution will never be amended accordingly or will the Igbos be listened to if some things are not done. It may be extreme by the standard of the Igbos but by the standard of the North that is complaining it is not. They have done worse and have the potential to do more at the snap of the finger. Nobody is clamouring for war. Igbos need the attention of the world and Nigeria to their request, and that's why they do what they do. Fulani herdsmen still move about the East freely but if it were to be the North we both know what would have happened.Nobody is happy with how things how now, but everyone knows that the Constitution will never be amended accordingly or will the Igbos be listened to if some things are not done. It may be extreme by the standard of the Igbos but by the standard of the North that is complaining it is not. They have done worse and have the potential to do more at the snap of the finger. 5 Likes