|Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by bkool7(m): 11:34am
The Coalition of Northern Youths have written a letter to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, begging him to allow Ndigbo to go and have their Biafra Republic.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/northern-youths-write-osinbajo-beg-allow-igbo-go-biafra/
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:34am
The Egyptians we see today we shall see them no more..
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by bkool7(m): 11:43am
1. To all Igbos clamouring for Biafra, have you
built up your homeland to go back to?
2. Never choose to start a fight you can’t finish.
So what happened in Ore won’t happen again.
Have sources of food, plenty ammunition, good
roads, high citizen morale, foreign and local
support in high places.
Nnamdi Kanu
3. There is only one way a coup can end. Some
will emerge as victors, some will be vanquished.
He who has the victory has the upper hand. Biafra
was an indirect result of the 1966 coup. If the
coup had been successful, there won’t be Biafra.
4. Fighting a war on selfish interests alone. The
war is doomed to fail from start.
5. Trying to leave a nation is an act of rebellion,
and will be treated as such. Let no one fool you.
It is causing friction in a country that is barely
managing to hold itself together.
Way forward:
1. Discuss, discuss and discuss till an acceptable
solution is reached. War is not the way.
2. Leave Italy refugee camps, leave South Africa,
leave Malaysia, leave the north where your shops
are burnt, families jailed and killed, destinies
truncated, where you insist on staying all in the
name of business and "ego".
You live to fight another day.
The Jews didn't build a formidable nation, Israel,
till they came home from different parts they have
been scattered to.
www-naij-com.0.freebasics.com/1110729-opinion-5-reasons-igbos-return-homeland-find-peace.html?iorg_service_id_internal=692981340802115%3BAfp9J5oICg5r4ReC">https://https-www-naij-com.0.freebasics.com/1110729-opinion-5-reasons-igbos-return-homeland-find-peace.html?iorg_service_id_internal=692981340802115%3BAfp9J5oICg5r4ReC
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by ZorGBUooeh: 11:47am
Yah man! That's the spirit.. Ipod ad Ipond must go..Oduarewastan loading.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by simplycarro: 11:53am
it is our hope that they
We can actually achieve this, this is my dream of a restructured Nigeria, after the Biafrans must have been pushed to their country.
It's increasingly becoming obvious that the North is tired of the Igbos and it's clear the the Northerners are more matured in their approach. No insults like the Biafrans, just facts as known to them.
The debate will eventually force this govt to DO SOMETHING.
Unfortunately the Ibos hardly debate, but to insult, curse and throw expletives all around the place.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by aolawale025: 12:15pm
Seems they aren't scared of the DSS
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by eph12(m): 12:16pm
simplycarro:The North don't need to insult anyone when they can kill and destroy properties at slightest provocation.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by EmeeNaka: 12:17pm
This is a great write up there
This is what IPOB has been saying and now, the North, has added their voice, Referendum should be allowed. Nigeria leadership should not suppress the feelings of their components and expect great development
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by littlewonders: 12:21pm
Because of money, greed our ears have all gone deaf. This Biafra thing is no longer a play stuff. It's an ideology even if you stop this generation the next will still cry for it.
#Istandwithnorthernergroup
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by simplycarro: 12:22pm
eph12:
So Igbos own is to insult ? Ok I get you.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by EmeeNaka: 12:23pm
simplycarro:You don't know anything. Are Boko Haram not North? Did they not kill and maim people? Did they not insult Christians and non-muslims?
Any group that's agitating do insult anybody standing on their way. Stop being petty.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by pro2010: 12:25pm
Although I am for restructuring, but a referendum would not be a bad idea at this point.
The Southeast is better off restructured (true federating states) its going to be too painful/maybe fatal too, in the first decade's should Biafra get independence. You don't go into things as weighty as this without a plan. I doubt that the government would oblige the request anyway.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by jpphilips(m): 12:26pm
Local propaganda
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by coptic: 12:28pm
Mature words.
However, it took a lot of efforts and even blood to achieve Nigeria. For Ipob, their issues about the injustice in Nigeria are justified, but I do think that it neglects the bigger picture.
They stand to gain more in Nigeria than being apart.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by sunnyb0b0(m): 12:29pm
bkool7:
Referendum not war.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by Stricker321: 12:31pm
Good!
Once the Igbos leave, the center will cave in and that will be the end of Nigeria.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by Stricker321: 12:33pm
And since the Igbo have virtually infiltrated
every nook and cranny of Northern Nigeria where
they have been received with open arms as fellow
compatriots,
These amajiris are terrible liars.
You have received Igbos with open arms yet you kill them and loot their properties at the drop of a hat.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by luvinhubby(m): 12:33pm
Nonsense.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by kingxsamz(m): 12:35pm
I'm Igbo and I've never and will never be in support of Biafra
#
oneNigeria
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by FFKfuckedBIANCA: 12:39pm
The balkanization of Nigeria is an inevitable eventuality
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by alcmene: 12:41pm
They waited for Buhari to leave before tabling their demands....
They know the mere commissioner wunt do any jack. .
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by alcmene: 12:43pm
kingxsamz:
No one said you shouldn't clamor for a One Nigeria.... the issue is that you have been ordered to leave North by the hosts.
So quickly and quietly return to your region and continue your one Nigeria chant.. mpama
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by Noneroone(m): 12:47pm
Even though the long epistle reeks of frustration, Arewa youths must be commended for for their new stance on self determination. however, they seem confused- holding carnival with Igbo attire today and next they want support Biafra.
Btw, i hope they know we notice the way they have been trying so hard to associate Biafra with south east geo political zone. we wont get tired of reminding them that south east zone neither represents the entire Biafra nor even the complete Igboland.
their fear just started.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by EazyMoh(m): 12:49pm
I couldn't agree more. Araba kawai!
Meanwhile my comment somewhere on the same topic
It seems you guys aren't actually serious about getting this your Utopia country.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by Stricker321: 12:51pm
Noneroone:
Thank you.
That is their greatest fear.
Igboland is larger than SE and they know it.
Besides, when we leave, the SS will leave too so ultimately they lose.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by nsiazu: 12:51pm
wow
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by Stricker321: 12:52pm
kingxsamz:
You better start packing.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by littlewonders: 12:53pm
aolawale025:
How can they be scared of their people with borrowed clothes?
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by knowledgeable: 12:55pm
ZorGBUooeh:
Igbos don't have any problem with the Yorubas, only mouth action or should I say, theoretical problems.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by MediumStout(m): 12:58pm
Nnamdi Kanu just caused wahala for innocent igbo's doing their businesses all over the country. If a referendum is conducted today, 80% of igbo's will vote to remain in Nigeria. The few online miscreants calling for biafra are those who have failed in life and hopeless about tomorrow. Those igbos guys making millions in Alaba and Ladipo market doesn't care about biafra so far Nigeria continues to put food on their table. Nnamdi Kanu should be Re-arrested
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by eph12(m): 12:59pm
simplycarro:Nobody is clamouring for war. Igbos need the attention of the world and Nigeria to their request, and that's why they do what they do. Fulani herdsmen still move about the East freely but if it were to be the North we both know what would have happened.
Nobody is happy with how things how now, but everyone knows that the Constitution will never be amended accordingly or will the Igbos be listened to if some things are not done. It may be extreme by the standard of the Igbos but by the standard of the North that is complaining it is not. They have done worse and have the potential to do more at the snap of the finger.
|Re: Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra by PointB: 12:59pm
When a very sizeable population of any country i.e. Igbos in Nigeria do not feel welcome in their country, how do you expect the best from them? Nigeria can keep patching things up, but it won't change anything.
Some South-East politicians have started clamouring for Presidency in 2019. Let me ask, "Who President epp"? Presidency is just 8 years. In then end just like Obasanjo, and before Yar/GEJ, and eventually Buhari, it won't changed the course of Nigeria.
Permit me to digress. The Nigeria situation is akin to Seun handing over the key of his politics forum to some individuals. Some of these individuals then feel so powerful because they have access to the ban button or perhaps because they never wielded real power. In the end they keep going in circles, chasing same shadow that they have been chasing for over a decade. Then they get frustrated because they are not making any impact: trying same thing and using same tools against same people.
When Seun get tired of their listless and ineffectual meandering, he dumps them like pack of dis-used condoms. We were here when Jarus ended his despotic gatekeeper-ship career in Nairaland. We saw Sexkilz tried to kill everything that moves, and there was ikenna who 'followed' every suspected trouble maker like a shadow. There was Ngwakwe, Afam4eva etc. Today we have OAM4J and others who lurk in his shadow. In the end these people did (sometime without human face) what they thought was best and continued to. Yet here we are. Nairaland has not changed, and doesn't look like changing. The toga of bigotry and tribalism it wore over the years has not been shed. It's rather strengthened despite whatever efforts the MODs claimed they are putting in.
This is no different from the pathetic country Nigeria is. Nigeria is broken, very broken. And none of the past presidents were able to find a solution to it. Neither will new ones with same system. Rather, it get worse with new ones.
Handing over presidency to us (Igbo) in 2019, changes nothing. The best it offers is a Pyhrric victory . For "if the foundation is broken, what can the righteous do?"
This Northern Youth Group are right in their support for the call for referendum. We need to look ourselves in the eyes and decide if we want to be part of the entity called Nigeria. Other ethnic nationalities i.e Yoruba need this referendum too. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is as sweet as stolen water. But there is always consequence. We have run full cycle are back to square one.
We cannot continue to run a country like this. Something need to give - the faulty foundation, I surmise!
Now is the time.
Referendum now!
