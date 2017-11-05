Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son (9633 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-fidau-prayer-late-tinubus-son-jide-tinubu/ Photos from the 3rd Fidau Prayer for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu's son, Rest In Peace Jide

May the Almighty forgive him his shortcomings and grant him peaceful and blissful abode.

forgiveness after person don die? .Always save your prayers for those who are living.

Person wey don die don die.

forgiveness after person don die? .Always save your prayers for those who are living.

Person wey don die don die.

Is that what you were indoctrinated with? Unfortunately, you are alone.

May his soul rest in peace!

it is appointed unto man to die once and after that judgment -says the bible



There's no atonement after death

Is it Jagaban second wife? 1 Like

Its a great lost to Nigeria

Is that what you were indoctrinated with? Unfortunately, you are alone. Keep quiet.

He is not alone.

He is absolutely right.

No amount of prayer for the dead will be answered by God.

Keep quiet.

He is not alone.

He is absolutely right.

No amount of prayer for the dead will be answered by God.

Even the Catholic church is guilty of this prayer too. There is nothing like purgatory

Is this boy Tinubu and remi's biological son?

Nigeria lost a rare gem. May the nation recover from this loss. RIP Jide.

RIP Jide

No! That's the mum in glasses!

Wia is Tinubu in d picture nah? He's more concerned abt condolences from dignitaries

Is that the his murder that burn him?

He didn't legally marry her but she bore his first child!

Rip

OK. Tnx. Is bola Tinubu her husband and father of the deceased

Almighty Allah will grant him Aljanat fridaus.Amin

it is appointed unto man to die once and after that judgment -says the bible



There's no atonement after death

You are still on your own as far as this topic is concerned. Minor sins are forgivable in Islam while major sins are not forgivable.

Nigeria lost a rare gem. May the nation recover from this loss. RIP Jide.

Una don start

Keep quiet.

He is not alone.

He is absolutely right.

No amount of prayer for the dead will be answered by God.

That's Christianity for you

Not in islam

Very sad

Can't find Tinubu himself (jagaban) there. Was d boy(man) truly his son (senior son) Abeg let me mind my biz and face our workless governor (Okowa)

Hmmmmm

No be his legal wife born ham





I now understand why he is dead....

Keep quiet.

He is not alone.

He is absolutely right.

No amount of prayer for the dead will be answered by God.

Even the Catholic church is guilty of this prayer too. There is nothing like purgatory

If my prayer to the dead is not answered, is it your not answering? Why are you pained? Person no fit do im prayer in peace again? Gerrout.

I no undastnd tinubu and dis hin pikin. na dis small gal born dat old man?

I will comment before you.

Baba you get murder English like Oxford graduate.... I greet your inner person





See that old woman behind on 2nd pic dey chop rice she no send.



See that old woman behind on 2nd pic dey chop rice she no send.

I don't think tinubu really send the son like that...