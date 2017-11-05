₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by metronaija3: 10:26pm On Nov 04
Photos from the 3rd Fidau Prayer for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu's son, Rest In Peace Jide
http://www.metronaija.com/photos-fidau-prayer-late-tinubus-son-jide-tinubu/
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:26pm On Nov 04
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by python1: 10:30pm On Nov 04
May the Almighty forgive him his shortcomings and grant him peaceful and blissful abode.
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by haywire07(m): 11:32pm On Nov 04
python1:forgiveness after person don die? .Always save your prayers for those who are living.
Person wey don die don die.
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by python1: 3:32am
haywire07:Is that what you were indoctrinated with? Unfortunately, you are alone.
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by BabaRamota1980: 3:47am
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by haywire07(m): 7:38am
python1:it is appointed unto man to die once and after that judgment -says the bible
There's no atonement after death
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by Nonybb: 8:35am
Is it Jagaban second wife?
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by Ericaikince(m): 2:38pm
Its a great lost to Nigeria
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by emeijeh(m): 2:39pm
python1:Keep quiet.
He is not alone.
He is absolutely right.
No amount of prayer for the dead will be answered by God.
Even the Catholic church is guilty of this prayer too. There is nothing like purgatory
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by eyeview: 2:39pm
Is this boy Tinubu and remi's biological son?
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by SlayQueenSlayer: 2:40pm
Nigeria lost a rare gem. May the nation recover from this loss. RIP Jide.
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by Atiku2019: 2:41pm
RIP Jide
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by OboOlora(f): 2:41pm
eyeview:No! That's the mum in glasses!
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by cosmatika(m): 2:41pm
Wia is Tinubu in d picture nah? He's more concerned abt condolences from dignitaries
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by enemyofprogress: 2:42pm
Is that the his murder that burn him?
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by OboOlora(f): 2:42pm
Nonybb:He didn't legally marry her but she bore his first child!
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by agarawu23(m): 2:42pm
Rip
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by eyeview: 2:43pm
OboOlora:OK. Tnx. Is bola Tinubu her husband and father of the deceased
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by simbol(f): 2:44pm
Almighty Allah will grant him Aljanat fridaus.Amin
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by hajlat2(m): 2:45pm
haywire07:
You are still on your own as far as this topic is concerned. Minor sins are forgivable in Islam while major sins are not forgivable.
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by ugolinze123: 2:45pm
SlayQueenSlayer:
SlayQueenSlayer:
Una don start
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by Kingbusssy(m): 2:45pm
emeijeh:That's Christianity for you
Not in islam
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by seunlayi(m): 2:46pm
Very sad
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by warriiboguy: 2:46pm
Can't find Tinubu himself (jagaban) there. Was d boy(man) truly his son (senior son) Abeg let me mind my biz and face our workless governor (Okowa)
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by Funkybabee(f): 2:46pm
Hmmmmm
No be his legal wife born ham
I now understand why he is dead....
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by python1: 2:47pm
emeijeh:
If my prayer to the dead is not answered, is it your not answering? Why are you pained? Person no fit do im prayer in peace again? Gerrout.
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by tishbite41: 2:48pm
I no undastnd tinubu and dis hin pikin. na dis small gal born dat old man?
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by Unbreakable007: 2:49pm
I will comment before you.
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by Naxtrad(m): 2:49pm
enemyofprogress:Baba you get murder English like Oxford graduate.... I greet your inner person
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by teekay213(m): 2:49pm
The country has lost a hero
See that old woman behind on 2nd pic dey chop rice she no send.
I don't think tinubu really send the son like that...
|Re: Fidau Prayer For Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's Late Son by FreeTraining: 2:49pm
Atiku2019:The way Muslims bury thier dead ones surprises me, that same day they will throw the dead person in the GRAVE like a dirty rag, without service of songs/ ceremony or respect, it is even more painful,,,too bad
