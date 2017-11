Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated In Plateau (ADP Chairman) (10022 Views)

Josiah Waziri was until his murder a leading light in Plateau Politics



Signed

Kayode Jacobs

Director Media ADP



Chairman of Action Democratic Party ADP Jos East in Plateau State, Josiah Waziri Fursum, was murdered by assassins last night. His body was said to have been riddled with 16 bullets of the assassins..We urge security officials to do the needful as we suspect political motive.

Josiah Waziri was until his murder a leading light in Plateau Politics

Signed

Kayode Jacobs

Director Media ADP

SOURCE: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1971337749549452&id=1569056633110901

noted

RIP

Tor

RIP



If true, this is actually very sad. A threat to our already bedridden democracy, a planned suppression of quality alternatives and a demonstration of the ruthless nature of the quest for power demonstrated in out politics. If true, this is actually very sad. A threat to our already bedridden democracy, a planned suppression of quality alternatives and a demonstration of the ruthless nature of the quest for power demonstrated in out politics.

Nigeria! I don't know what to type.

Action Democratic Party... reminds me of Action bitters.

Whose toes did he step on

I tire for Nigeria



Since there is no security anywhere and the state has failed in his responsibilities

In 2011 I was on that flight that the underwear bomber nearly destroyed. I had a close shave with death. It opened my eyes. Life is a gift, you have no right to take it from anybody. I would have been a dead person today.

Any of us can die at any moment. Why shorten another's life if it doesn't add to yours. When I am angry, I ask if it would even matter a year from now? 27 Likes 5 Shares

E Don dey start...



Road to 2019 is not an easy stroll...

If you have your way...Run from this hell, run and never return!



Nigeria is a curse...



Run for your life...and neever eveeer retrun!! 11 Likes

Nigeria sef

Alili

RIP

Evablizin:

RIP

Damn

Just imagine the tragedy!.....16 bullets pumped into one body. If only the so called assassins could channel those bullets to Fulani herdsmen ravaging Plateau villages, I believe Jos would have been more peaceful...



Miscreants everywhere..... 3 Likes

bad

The Season of Political assassination is gradually returning cos 2019 is knocking. Help bus dear Lord

SOURCE: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1971337749549452&id=1569056633110901 THE DIRTY GAME DON START THEM DON START TO DEY KILL THEM SELF

It has begun. Man down

Which one is ADP again

Have they started...

BUHARI GOV AND POLITICAL ASSASINATION ARE LIKE BREAD AND BUTTER.



THEY WILL RIG ELECTION AND STILL COMMIT MURDER.



WAT A WICKED GOVERNMENT.

Election season is here again .. Nigeria and Do or Die politicians

Queenlovely:

In 2011 I was on that flight that the underwear bomber nearly destroyed. I had a close shave with death. It opened my eyes. Life is a gift, you have no right to take it from anybody. I would have been a dead person today.

Any of us can die at any moment. Why shorten another's life if it doesn't add to yours. When I am angry, I ask if it would even matter a year from now? Are you kidding me?

You were really on that flight? Are you kidding me?You were really on that flight?

Queenlovely:

In 2011 I was on that flight that the underwear bomber nearly destroyed. I had a close shave with death. It opened my eyes. Life is a gift, you have no right to take it from anybody. I would have been a dead person today.

Any of us can die at any moment. Why shorten another's life if it doesn't add to yours. When I am angry, I ask if it would even matter a year from now? thank God you did not die. Come show appreciation with Hot sex, remember it won't matter in year time if you show appreciation thank God you did not die. Come show appreciation with Hot sex, remember it won't matter in year time if you show appreciation 1 Like

alexistaiwo:

Are you kidding me? You were really on that flight? its God oh. I saw hell that day its God oh. I saw hell that day