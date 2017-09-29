Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) (13158 Views)

'The lifeless body of Chief Waziri Isua Fursom,the Chairman of Action Democratic Party(ADP),Jos East LGA riddled with16 AK 47 bullets.He was assassinated and buried in Fursom village.

His killers and collaborators shall never no peace'.





Source: As shared by Daman.....'The lifeless body of Chief Waziri Isua Fursom,the Chairman of Action Democratic Party(ADP),Jos East LGA riddled with16 AK 47 bullets.He was assassinated and buried in Fursom village.His killers and collaborators shall never no peace'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/action-democratic-party-chairman-in-jos.html?m=1 1 Share

This is pure fulani terrorists handwork.



Fulanis are world-renowned terrorists. Only their ewedu muslim slaves disagree. 21 Likes 1 Share

R. I. P. ..



LIFE CONTINUES..









na wa ooo na wa ooo

SMH

Rip

GreatMindLikes:

Wow WTF WTF

First Page in two years......R.I.P anyways

RIP

this is already an evil signal to 2019...we hope it will not be do-or -die ..ooo



RIP to the dead.. 2 Likes

This is crazy...











To what end or gain will this barbaric attitude take us to?

This is uncalled for.

Naija politics and blood are like 5 & 6

wickedness everywhere... 1 Like

That middle belt meeting at Jos didn't go down well with Fulani herdsmen. They said it openly that they'll bring terror to middle belt residents. They never hid it. 1 Like

When will this fate befall Saraki, Dino and all those goats eating our oil.



If na dem we wud hear ‘attempted assasination’ not always successful. When will this fate befall Saraki, Dino and all those goats eating our oil.If na dem we wud hear ‘attempted assasination’ not always successful.

Rip

Nigeria is really bleeped up.... No sanity, No respect to human life....





just because of some political issues may be the reason that this man's life has been snatched away from him......





It will not be well with lugard and his house-hood because we would have living as a seperate country and be hearing this stories from the other side. 1 Like

RIP

Too much killing in the land RIP 1 Like

PDP why

BudeYahooCom:

This is pure fulani terrorists handwork.



Fulanis are world-renowned terrorists. Only their ewedu muslim slaves disagree.









outside naira land you mean " next to nothing" outside naira land you mean " next to nothing" 1 Like

May his soul RIP ..

GuyWise:

Nigeria is really bleeped up.... No sanity, No respect to human life....





just because of some political issues may be the reason that this man's life has been snatched away from him......





It will not be well with lugard and his house-hood because we would have living as a seperate country and be hearing this stories from the other side. Tell us which side of the present country that doesn't have news as such . Tell us which side of the present country that doesn't have news as such .

Shall never know not no Shall nevernot

Very lame attempt at provoking emotions. Very lame. Try something better next time. 1 Like

Nwa Osu Nwa Osu

I would like to distribute in abuja I would like to distribute in abuja

If na dem we wud hear ‘attempted assasination’ not always successful. you bad ooo you bad ooo