₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,211 members, 3,894,900 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 10:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) (13158 Views)
Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated In Plateau (ADP Chairman) / Video Of Chibok Girls Holding AK-47, Explaining Why They Refused To Return Home / Burial Of Josiah Minakam: Patience Jonathan, Wike, Peter Odili & Others Attend (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by stephenduru: 8:51pm
As shared by Daman.....
'The lifeless body of Chief Waziri Isua Fursom,the Chairman of Action Democratic Party(ADP),Jos East LGA riddled with16 AK 47 bullets.He was assassinated and buried in Fursom village.
His killers and collaborators shall never no peace'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/action-democratic-party-chairman-in-jos.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by BudeYahooCom: 8:58pm
This is pure fulani terrorists handwork.
Fulanis are world-renowned terrorists. Only their ewedu muslim slaves disagree.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by GreatMindLikes: 9:03pm
R. I. P. ..
LIFE CONTINUES..
The V-Upgrade is an multi functional Car upgrade device which which has the following features
3 Different Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION
Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress
Bluetooth Calls while driving
Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country
Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country
More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc
13 MONTHS WARRANTY
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE
Whatsapp 0..7.036.86..00.14.
1 Like
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Sojebrand(m): 9:04pm
:
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by free2ryhme: 9:04pm
stephenduru:
na wa ooo
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by myjobsfinder(m): 9:04pm
SMH
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Tolu95(m): 9:04pm
Rip
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Prinxxdave(m): 9:04pm
GreatMindLikes:WTF
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Goliesimo: 9:04pm
First Page in two years......R.I.P anyways
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by AvantG(m): 9:04pm
RIP
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by ofuonyebi: 9:05pm
this is already an evil signal to 2019...we hope it will not be do-or -die ..ooo
RIP to the dead..
2 Likes
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by OrangeDream(m): 9:06pm
This is crazy...
To what end or gain will this barbaric attitude take us to?
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Sirakj(m): 9:06pm
This is uncalled for.
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by seunlayi(m): 9:06pm
Naija politics and blood are like 5 & 6
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by piagetskinner(m): 9:06pm
wickedness everywhere...
1 Like
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by ikennaf1(m): 9:06pm
That middle belt meeting at Jos didn't go down well with Fulani herdsmen. They said it openly that they'll bring terror to middle belt residents. They never hid it.
1 Like
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Nigeriadondie: 9:06pm
When will this fate befall Saraki, Dino and all those goats eating our oil.
If na dem we wud hear ‘attempted assasination’ not always successful.
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by level10: 9:07pm
Rip
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by GuyWise(m): 9:07pm
Nigeria is really bleeped up.... No sanity, No respect to human life....
just because of some political issues may be the reason that this man's life has been snatched away from him......
It will not be well with lugard and his house-hood because we would have living as a seperate country and be hearing this stories from the other side.
1 Like
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by ichine: 9:07pm
RIP
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Neob04(m): 9:08pm
Too much killing in the land RIP
1 Like
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by billyG(m): 9:08pm
PDP why
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Kamoryemi2580(m): 9:08pm
BudeYahooCom:
outside naira land you mean " next to nothing"
1 Like
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by kumakunta: 9:08pm
May his soul RIP ..
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by kumakunta: 9:10pm
GuyWise:Tell us which side of the present country that doesn't have news as such .
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by hahn(m): 9:19pm
stephenduru:
Shall never know not no
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by edgecution(m): 9:19pm
[quote author=BudeYahooCom post=62107073]This is pure fulani terrorists handwork.
Fulanis are world-renowned terrorists. Only their ewedu muslim slaves disagree. [/q
Very lame attempt at provoking emotions. Very lame. Try something better next time.
1 Like
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by PenSniper: 9:37pm
BudeYahooCom:
Nwa Osu
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by Factfinder1(f): 9:41pm
GreatMindLikes:
I would like to distribute in abuja
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by nwaimoroseyaho: 9:43pm
Nigeriadondie:you bad ooo
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by checkedout: 9:44pm
BudeYahooCom:
Your own don too much. Oya kon dey go
|Re: The Body Of Josiah Waziri Fursum Assassinated With 16 AK 47 Bullets In Jos (Pic) by femo122: 9:46pm
What Is The Biggest Problem Facing Nigeria? / CPC Statement On Buhari's 2015 Candidacy / Maku’s Guber Ambition ‘a Fraud’ – PDP
Viewing this topic: Adenikelizabeth, PheezyLee(m), joshnes(m), wwwkaycom(m), Mexzy88(m), hrykanu231(m), mustyshehu(m), omalikoe, jbreezy, BOYILO, wildernessVoice, torhyb(m), Tegraeagles, Dainfamous, perfectionist(m), Melvinsofty, Heyzed, OHAPEDIA, kittykollinxx(m), buklarbest(m), sircardinal, yungdoc12(m), Ojiofor, NnamdiChidi, okine4real, loabb2(m), tunax5loon(m), signature2012(m), NEDLIZ92, baugustine(f), demitola(m), sunny63(m), ajibolabd, temifox(m), pansophist(m), MrOwonikoko, Mashrock, ken13, Memories12411, DCHASERS, fafambo, maran1983(f), Michaelwang(m), atoleybaba(m), StCruz247, Blinkz007, fly82(m), MrFemFem, daniecrown06(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12