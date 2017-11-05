Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student (4785 Views)

Meet Modibbo Adama University Of Technology 2017 Best Graduating Student



Modibbo Adama University of Technology formerly known as Federal University of Technology Yola held her 23rd convocation on the 4th of November 2017.



The class of 2017 recorded the highest number of first class since inception of the institution (1981) which is 35 out of 1815 first degree graduates with the best graduating student being Suleiman Mohammed from the department of statistics with a CGPA of 4.81 3 Likes

Congratulations Suleiman.

Yayi Kwaro 2 Likes

Welldone

Nothing was given to him?



If na slay Queen contest, car and millions sure 7 Likes







www.gbestsms.com Congratulations to him...

Babban kwaaro 1 Like

We are tired of this crap. Not worth celebrating as they make no impact in the society or field . mtcheeew. La cram la pour 1 Like 1 Share

Is the school private or government own?

Which school is this one again?! 1 Like

Nice one bro... good luck to you 1 Like

what is

given

to

him?

let

see

how

we value

education

Bunch of bokos

Congrats man! more crease to ur elbow.



At least u prove to me that something good can actually come from d North.

See as tie no gree stay for hin neck.





This is good.

He who opens a school door, closes a prison. This is good.He who opens a school door, closes a prison.

gmumeen:

the name was changed from federal University yola to Modibbo Adama University

Only DNA can prove his tribe 2 Likes

Congratulations Young man. God bless your future.

expensiveguyman:

Congrats man! more crease to ur elbow.



do you know who give him mama bele?

Congratulations Suleiman Muhammad

Wow....another statistician joining us in labour market with a better grade... hmmmmmm Congrats bro

Good one

Pato5:

Heard of Dan aluma of Chemical engineering, Wake of mechanical engineering, Smyth Bob Manuel of Elect/elect etc.





Heard of Dan aluma of Chemical engineering, Wake of mechanical engineering, Smyth Bob Manuel of Elect/elect etc. Go read their records before conclusion.

gmumeen:

Is the school private or government own?

formerly, Federal University of Technology, Yola.

I hate them first class people.



Get out Suleiman.

gmumeen:

GOVERNMENT OWNED

Igi iwe. Congratulations to you, the sky is just the starting point for you.

congratulation a ward well deserve

neonly:

Bunch of bokos

kingreign:



Heard of Dan aluma of Chemical engineering, Wake of mechanical engineering, Smyth Bob Manuel of Elect/elect etc.





Go read their records before conclusion.

Heard of only Aluma.. heard different views of his cgpa... what was his cumulative?... in electrical heard of uyoata ....