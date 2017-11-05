₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Pato5(m): 11:58pm On Nov 04
Meet Modibbo Adama University Of Technology 2017 Best Graduating Student
Modibbo Adama University of Technology formerly known as Federal University of Technology Yola held her 23rd convocation on the 4th of November 2017.
The class of 2017 recorded the highest number of first class since inception of the institution (1981) which is 35 out of 1815 first degree graduates with the best graduating student being Suleiman Mohammed from the department of statistics with a CGPA of 4.81
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by madridguy(m): 12:02am
Congratulations Suleiman.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by MasViews: 12:16am
Yayi Kwaro
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:43pm
Welldone
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by agarawu23(m): 2:44pm
Nothing was given to him?
If na slay Queen contest, car and millions sure
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by koolgee(m): 2:45pm
Congratulations to him
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by biomustry: 2:45pm
Babban kwaaro
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by yeyerolling: 2:45pm
We are tired of this crap. Not worth celebrating as they make no impact in the society or field . mtcheeew. La cram la pour
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by gmumeen: 2:45pm
Is the school private or government own?
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by emeijeh(m): 2:45pm
Which school is this one again?!
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Naxtrad(m): 2:45pm
Nice one bro... good luck to you
Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by saraki2019(m): 2:46pm
what is
given
to
him?
let
see
how
we value
education
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by neonly: 2:46pm
Bunch of bokos
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by expensiveguyman(m): 2:46pm
Congrats man! more crease to ur elbow.
At least u prove to me that something good can actually come from d North.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by owomida1: 2:47pm
See as tie no gree stay for hin neck.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Mutuwa(m): 2:48pm
This is good.
He who opens a school door, closes a prison.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by idris4r83(m): 2:49pm
gmumeen:tge name was changed from federal University yola to Modibbo Adama University
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Ogonimilitant(m): 2:50pm
Only DNA can prove his tribe
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Etianwanokon: 2:51pm
Congratulations Young man. God bless your future.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Ogonimilitant(m): 2:52pm
expensiveguyman:do you know who give him mama bele?
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by zeenab(f): 2:54pm
Congratulations Suleiman Muhammad
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Tsowa(m): 2:55pm
Wow....another statistician joining us in labour market with a better grade... hmmmmmm Congrats bro
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Seeker17(m): 2:56pm
Good one
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by kingreign: 3:06pm
Pato5:Heard of Dan aluma of Chemical engineering, Wake of mechanical engineering, Smyth Bob Manuel of Elect/elect etc.
Go read their records before conclusion.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by kingreign: 3:06pm
gmumeen:
formerly, Federal University of Technology, Yola.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by churchee: 3:25pm
I hate them first class people.
Get out Suleiman.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by VINZ1(m): 3:32pm
gmumeen:GOVERNMENT OWNED
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by oluwatymylehyn(m): 3:40pm
Igi iwe. Congratulations to you, the sky is just the starting point for you.
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by maninani: 3:43pm
congratulation a ward well deserve
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by salbis(m): 3:46pm
neonly:
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by Rankine(m): 3:52pm
kingreign:
Heard of only Aluma.. heard different views of his cgpa... what was his cumulative?... in electrical heard of uyoata ....
|Re: Suleiman Mohammed Modibbo Adama University Of Technology Best Graduating Student by mechanics(m): 3:53pm
Congrats to him. A worthy ambassador of the school.
