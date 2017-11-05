Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Do We Pray Only In Jesus Name? (2421 Views)

Why do Christians pray in Jesus name? Jesus said whatsever you ask in my name shall be granted; John 14:12-14 1 Like

Praying in Jesus’ name means praying with His authority and asking God the Father to act upon our prayers because we come in the name of His Son, Jesus.



Praying in Jesus' name means the same thing as praying according to the will of God, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.



And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him” (1 John 5:14-15). Praying in Jesus’ name is praying for things that will honor and glorify Jesus.

In fact the answer is in... John 14 vs 6 1 Like

You answered the question already

John 14:6 1 Like

because at the mention of the name( JESUS) everything will bow.

Pray only to God not Jesus. He who created Jesus and you.



Praying to Jesus or in Jesus name are the prayers unanswered.



And on the day of judgement you will be one of the greatest loser, hell will be the abode.

Auki:

Pray only to God not Jesus. He who created Jesus and you.



Praying to Jesus or in Jesus name are the prayers unanswered.



And on the day of judgement you will be one of the greatest loser, hell will be the abode.

The Hadith of Abu Hurariah (Sahih Bukhari 4:55:657) says, "... surely (Jesus), the son of Mary will soon descend amongst you and will judge mankind...”



the Quran says that Isa Al-Masih will be the sign of the judgment.

"And (Jesus ) shall be a Sign (for the coming of) the Hour (of Judgment)..." (Qs 43:61). The Hadith of Abu Hurariah (Sahih Bukhari 4:55:657) says, "... surely (Jesus), the son of Mary will soon descend amongst you and will judge mankind..."the Quran says that Isa Al-Masih will be the sign of the judgment."And (Jesus ) shall be a Sign (for the coming of) the Hour (of Judgment)..." (Qs 43:61).

Auki:

Pray only to God not Jesus. He who created Jesus and you.



Praying to Jesus or in Jesus name are the prayers unanswered.



And on the day of judgement you will be one of the greatest loser, hell will be the abode.

The Truth is that even Quran did not dispute the Power of Jesus.

I seek for knowledge and I have both English and Yoruba Quran; based on my understanding; you can enlighten me if Iam wrong sir; but check this:



The Quran declares the supremacy of Isa Al-Mash in Qs 4:171 by not only calling Him the Word of Allah, but a

The Truth is that even Quran did not dispute the Power of Jesus.I seek for knowledge and I have both English and Yoruba Quran; based on my understanding; you can enlighten me if Iam wrong sir; but check this:The Quran declares the supremacy of Isa Al-Mash in Qs 4:171 by not only calling Him the Word of Allah, but aSpirit from Allah as well. Isa Al-Masih is the voice of Allah. He was chosen to declare the will of God to man on earth. As God thinks, so Isa speaks. And by the Spirit from Allah, He performed miracles that only God can perform.

Omooba77:

Why do Christians pray in Jesus name?

Jesus said whatsever you ask in my name shall be granted; John 14:12-14





Do we even need the religion itself in the first place?



One can pray directly to Jah. 1 Like

We pray using the name of Jesus cos he's the one that intercedes for us. He is the channel to God.



In his name lie salvation. You can't find salvation in sango, Mohammad, bhudah etc.





Acts 14:12



Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved."





atarapa:

I tire oooo cos the only thing Christian are good at shouting is Jesus this Jesus that....

Jesus promises in the Bible doesn't seem valid at all

let's check one of those promises



Jesus answered and said to them, “Truly I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, `Be taken up and cast into the sea,’ it will happen. “And all things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.” (Matthew 21:21-22)



Jesus also reiterated it again



Again I say to you, that if two of you agree on earth about anything that they may ask, it shall be done for them by My Father who is in heaven. For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst. (Matthew 18:19-20)



and again



Amen, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it shall be done for him. Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, believe that you will receive it and it shall be yours. (Mark 11:24-25)



and again



And whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it. (John 14:13-14)



and again



(Matthew 17:20 For truly, I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.) then whatever you ask for in prayer will be granted, there are obviously only a few options available.



if the above verses were true, there are obviously only a few options available for Christians to chose after taking a honest look at the lives of Christians and seeing their prayers fail most of the time:



1) the Bible is wrong, Jesus never said these things



2) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus was wrong



3) the Bible is right, Jesus said these things but Jesus lied



4) no one who prayed for anything that actually required god's intervention - like amputees - had any faith (Salamanders and Starfish grow back lost limbs all the time. And they never even heard of Jesus)



5) the Bible is just a collection of myths & fables & Yahweh, Jesus, Holy Spirit, Satan doesn't exist

WHY YOU don't need jesus

“I was not sent except to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matthew 15:24).

Jesus selected Jewish disciples, spoke in Jewish synagogues and the Jewish temple, and traveled mostly in Jewish areas. His mission, in fulfillment of the Jewish prophets, was to the Jewish people.

“a Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, ‘Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly’” (Matthew 15:22).

This Gentile woman recognized Jesus as the Messiah (“Son of David”), but “Jesus did not answer a word” (verse 23). As the woman kept up her appeals, Jesus finally responded, but His words seemed to hold little hope: “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel” (verse 24)

Jesus’ concern for Israel was shown in the instructions to the twelve disciples as He sent them out on their first preaching mission. “Do not go in the way of the Gentiles,” He said, “and do not enter any city of the Samaritans; but rather go to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt 10:5-6).

and is lam comfirmed it

And [mention] when Jesus, the son of Mary, said, "O children of Israel, indeed I am the messenger of Allah to you confirming what came before me of the Torah and bringing good tidings of a messenger to come after me, whose name is Ahmad." But when he came to them with clear evidences, they said, "This is obvious magic." quran 61:6



this is why we africans and the other races do not jesus or christainity

we need islam sent to the whole of the world

the qur'an confirms it

(oh muhammad) We have not sent thee, save as a mercy unto all beings. quran (21:107)

Auki:

Pray only to God not Jesus. He who created Jesus and you.



Praying to Jesus or in Jesus name are the prayers unanswered.



And on the day of judgement you will be one of the greatest loser, hell will be the abode. This is an Islamic interpretation of a Jesus they know nothing about.



All the disciples of Jesus worshipped him while he was on earth and after he ascended. They even taught people to pray in his name.



Out of nowhere, a Mohammad that was born 700 years later, never knew Jesus nor walked with him, suddenly he wrote a satanic inspired Quran denying all the things documented about Jesus by his disciples who walked with him.



This is an Islamic interpretation of a Jesus they know nothing about.All the disciples of Jesus worshipped him while he was on earth and after he ascended. They even taught people to pray in his name.Out of nowhere, a Mohammad that was born 700 years later, never knew Jesus nor walked with him, suddenly he wrote a satanic inspired Quran denying all the things documented about Jesus by his disciples who walked with him.Doesn't that prove who the liar and loser is?

Because all power in heaven and earth has been given unto Him. There is no higher authority, simple. In Nigeria there is no higher personality than President Buhari. So his signature cannot be turned down anywhere in Nigeria. Same with Jesus as far as all eternity is concerned. Its all about power.

Jesus Christ says I AM THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND LIFE, NO ONE COMES TO THE FATHER EXCEPT THROUGH ME



AND WHATEVER YOU ASKED THE FATHER IN MY NAME SHALL BE DONE

in the name of Jesus christ every knee shall bow,the name that is higher than any other name

the answer is in john 14 vs 6

Omooba77:





The Truth is that even Quran did not dispute the Power of Jesus.

I seek for knowledge and I have both English and Yoruba Quran; based on my understanding; you can enlighten me if Iam wrong sir; but check this:



The Quran declares the supremacy of Isa Al-Mash in Qs 4:171 by not only calling Him the Word of Allah, but a

Spirit from Allah as well. Isa Al-Masih is the voice of Allah. He was chosen to declare the will of God to man on earth. As God thinks, so Isa speaks. And by the Spirit from Allah, He performed miracles that only God can perform. No brother, you didnt quote the verse correctly and completely... Dont short circuit and pick the statements that suite your argument and leave the whole sentence

..firstly, we Muslims believe jesus was born through a virgin birth and the word in the Quran means "God said Be and he was" just as God said let there be light in the Bible and there was... Thats the WORD OF GOD MEANT IN QURAN... But it doesnt mean he is God or son of God because the likeness of the birth of jesus is like adam that has even has no father or mother or eve that has a father but no mother.. So whats extraordinary bout jesus then... If sure u must have seen this in the Quran since u claim u read it



Secondly: The quran was explicit bou the miracles performed by jesus that he did all those things by the power of God and not by his power just as jesus himself said in the bible that "I by the finger of God cast of devils and I by the power of God heal the sick" he also said "i cannot by own self do nothing but only what God grants'

Explicit statements in your bible, but nooo you throw away the words of Jesus but follow that of paul who wasnt even alive when was Jesus was on earth..

Jesus wasnt first and last of God's prophet to perform miracles, moses did, Muhammad did, noah did, so what do u mean by miracles that only God can perform.... Thats is blasphemy ..

Thirdly... The verse quoted above in which you removed alot of things and carved out what suited you is this



Surah An-Nisa, Verse 171:

يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ لَا تَغْلُوا فِي دِينِكُمْ وَلَا تَقُولُوا عَلَى اللَّهِ إِلَّا الْحَقَّ إِنَّمَا الْمَسِيحُ عِيسَى ابْنُ مَرْيَمَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ وَكَلِمَتُهُ أَلْقَاهَا إِلَىٰ مَرْيَمَ وَرُوحٌ مِّنْهُ فَآمِنُوا بِاللَّهِ وَرُسُلِهِ وَلَا تَقُولُوا ثَلَاثَةٌ انتَهُوا خَيْرًا لَّكُمْ إِنَّمَا اللَّهُ إِلَٰهٌ وَاحِدٌ سُبْحَانَهُ أَن يَكُونَ لَهُ وَلَدٌ لَّهُ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَكَفَىٰ بِاللَّهِ وَكِيلًا



O people of the Scripture (Jews and Christians)! Do not exceed the limits in your religion, nor say of Allah aught but the truth. The Messiah 'Iesa (Jesus), son of Maryam (Mary), was (no more than) a Messenger of Allah and His Word, ("Be!" - and he was) which He bestowed on Maryam (Mary) and a spirit (Ruh) created by Him; so believe in Allah and His Messengers. Say not: "Three (trinity)!" Cease! (it is) better for you. For Allah is (the only) One Ilah (God), Glory be to Him (Far Exalted is He) above having a son. To Him belongs all that is in the heavens and all that is in the earth. And Allah is All-Sufficient as a Disposer of affairs....

Pls get informed

alBHAGDADI:

We pray using the name of Jesus cos he's the one that intercedes for us. He is the channel to God.



In his name lie salvation. You can't find salvation in sango, Mohammad, bhudah etc.





Acts 14:12



Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved."

atarapa:

because at the mention of the name( JESUS) everything will bow.

mosho2good:

I tire oooo cos the only thing Christian are good at shouting is Jesus this Jesus that....

The same thing on earth bro. In Nigeria the only name your hear, day in day out is Buhari, Buhari. In the world it is Trump, Trump...it is all about power, that comes with responsibilities. You will have supporters and detractors in equal measure. Folks who look up to you and others who blame you for mosquito bites.... its the same. So Jesus is perhaps the most praised and maligned in heaven and on earth in equal measure. It is power....

alBHAGDADI:

We pray using the name of Jesus cos he's the one that intercedes for us. He is the channel to God.



In his name lie salvation. You can't find salvation in sango, Mohammad, bhudah etc.





Acts 14:12



Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved."

DeepSight:



adegeye38:

Jesus Christ says I AM THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND LIFE, NO ONE COMES TO THE FATHER EXCEPT THROUGH ME



AND WHATEVER YOU ASKED THE FATHER IN MY NAME SHALL BE DONE

akilo1:

in the name of Jesus christ every knee shall bow,the name that is higher than any other name

alBHAGDADI:

God bless you

And Ifa enlighten you.



