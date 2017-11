Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Beautiful Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander Younger Sister (1300 Views)

He Is My Jedi Jedi, She Is My Iyawo - Lady Shares Beautiful Pre Wedding Photos / Beautiful Pre-wedding Photos Of A Man And An Albino Lady / Urhobo Meets Yoruba In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photoshoot (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

My younger sister is getting married , lalasticlala, seun



Please help take this to front-page 3 Likes 1 Share

Your sister and husband aren't fine even after the photo edit . Only God can save the children. 11 Likes

haywire07:

Your sister and husband aren't fine even after the photo edit . Only God can save the children.

Smoked brain Smoked brain 10 Likes



Conjugal bliss to them. BeautifulConjugal bliss to them. 1 Like

haywire07:

Your sister and husband aren't fine even after the photo edit . Only God can save the children. All these ugly little creatures that feel they've an opinion. All these ugly little creatures that feel they've an opinion. 6 Likes

More pictures 2 Likes 1 Share

haywire07:

Your sister and husband aren't fine even after the photo edit . Only God can save the children. hey earthworm, where did u crawl out from? hey earthworm, where did u crawl out from? 3 Likes





Happy married life to her. She will born 100 kids, 500 grandchildren, 800 great-grandchildren, plenty plenty money and a happy home. I love her shoes. Especially the blue one.Happy married life to her. She will born 100 kids, 500 grandchildren, 800 great-grandchildren, plenty plenty money and a happy home. 5 Likes

Ginaz:

I love her shoes. Especially the blue one.



Happy married life to her. She will born [b]100 kids, 500 grandchildren, 800 great-grandchildren, [/b]plenty plenty money and a happy home.



U want to kee my sister abi?



Thanks anyway U want to kee my sister abi?Thanks anyway

haywire07:

and that's you on ur dp right ? Even filter couldn't shape ur square nose young man, get sense young man, get sense

rawpadgin:

young man, get sense



I know ur type . Fuc*ing asslicker. You will benefit nothing from asslicking a girl u will never meet





Anyways , I wish your sis a blissful marriage! I know ur type . Fuc*ing asslicker. You will benefit nothing from asslicking a girl u will never meetAnyways , I wish your sis a blissful marriage! 1 Like

haywire07:



I know ur type . Fuc*ing asslicker. You will benefit nothing from asslicking a girl u will never meet alright, have a horrible day



Don't have time for touts alright, have a horrible dayDon't have time for touts 1 Like

rawpadgin:

My younger sister is getting married , lalasticlala, seun



Please help take this to front-page

hope you are married? else what are you waiting for? hope you are married? else what are you waiting for?



The guy just b like say him dey vex.







Your sister is very cute like you. I guess it runs in the family



HML to them. Is her hubby's name Mr BonifaceThe guy just b like say him dey vex.Your sister is very cute like you. I guess it runs in the familyHML to them. 2 Likes

haywire07:

and that's you on ur dp right ? Even filter couldn't shape ur square nose I don't engage kids on NL. The power of social media, this little inconsequential attention deprived kid wants to exchange words with me. Now that I've given you little attention, you can go and play with sand. I don't engage kids on NL. The power of social media, this little inconsequential attention deprived kid wants to exchange words with me. Now that I've given you little attention, you can go and play with sand. 5 Likes 1 Share

your sister is looking beautiful. HML to them





Wish them the very best. Your sister is beautiful, just look at that smile.Wish them the very best.

makydebbie:

I don't engage kids on NL. The power of social media, this little inconsequential attention deprived kid wants to exchange words with me. Now that I've given you little attention, you can go play with sand. alright ugly granny, ur grave is close alright ugly granny, ur grave is close 3 Likes

makydebbie:

I don't engage kids on NL. The power of social media, this little inconsequential attention deprived kid wants to exchange words with me. Now that I've given you little attention, you can go play with sand. baby,ignore those that wants to turn this to a war zone ...they ain't worth it baby,ignore those that wants to turn this to a war zone ...they ain't worth it

ENDTIMEgist:





hope you are married? else what are you waiting for? not yet, still searching not yet, still searching

Blackhawk01:

Your sister is beautiful, just look at that smile.



Wish them the very best. I know you must be here



your love for pre wedding pictures I know you must be hereyour love for pre wedding pictures

QueenSekxy:



I know you must be here



your love for pre wedding pictures



Hahahaha



I just can't help it, my love for beautiful brides is huge. HahahahaI just can't help it, my love for beautiful brides is huge.

haywire07:

alright ugly granny, ur grave is close Go and play with sand and stop masturbating on my mention. I've zero tolerance for your likes and I wouldn't wanna spoil a beautiful thread. My grave is close, your family's grave is closer. Go and play with sand and stop masturbating on my mention. I've zero tolerance for your likes and I wouldn't wanna spoil a beautiful thread. My grave is close, your family's grave is closer. 2 Likes

QueenSekxy:



baby,ignore those that wants to turn this to a war zone ...they ain't worth it Sure.

Happy Sunday. Sure.Happy Sunday.

Blackhawk01:





Hahahaha

I just can't help it, my love for beautiful brides is huge. lol,,the vibe is awesome

let's enjoy the view together lol,,the vibe is awesomelet's enjoy the view together

makydebbie:

Sure. Happy Sunday. great !wish you the same..



no church? great !wish you the same..no church?

sinaj:

Is her hubby's name Mr Boniface

The guy just b like say him dey vex.







Your sister is very cute like you. I guess it runs in the family



HML to them. mom and dad are cute mom and dad are cute

haywire07:

and that's you on ur dp right ? Even filter couldn't shape ur square nose 3 Likes

I wish them a blissful marriage. Rawpidgin when come be your own marriage?

QueenSekxy:



lol,,the vibe is awesome



let's enjoy the view together

Alright, Sisi mi. Alright, Sisi mi. 1 Like 1 Share