​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by nghubs1: 7:49pm
The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has announced the result of the Saturday’s Local government election in Enugu state.

According to the commission, the Peoples Democratic Party has swept all the 17 chairmanship positions in the just concluded local Government election in the state.

In addition to that the party also won 258 Councillorship positions out of 260 wards while two wards, Eke and Obioma wards in Udi Local Government Area were inconclusive

Details soon

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by madridguy(m): 7:53pm
PDP is for the ipork yuuuut

APC is for Nigerians.

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:59pm
madridguy:
grin
grin
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Imo1stson: 8:00pm
Hehehehehehe! IPOB how market? Those deceiving you that not coming out ro vote will not produce result will learn their lesson from this one.

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by OGAMINISTER: 8:01pm
Enugu win SELECTION in the 17 LG

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Saaruman(m): 8:03pm
Election was boycotted yet All Political Criminals could not win 1 LGA grin APC is a taboo in Souh East.
Thumps up to our brothers in Enugu for successfully boycotting Zoo elections. cool

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by madridguy(m): 8:14pm
You're back on this moniker tongue trouble maker

CROWNWEALTH019:

grin
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by shortgun(m): 8:16pm
Enugu is PDP.
PDP is Enugu.

We don't want any demonic party in Enugu.

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by ikennaf1(m): 8:23pm
madridguy:
PDP is for the ipork yuuuut

APC is for Nigerians.

Pained fellow. I hope APC is treating Nigerians right and Nigeria has turned to dubai?

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by QueenSekxy(f): 8:23pm
chai,,apc no place for demonic party in ala Igbo

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by mrhowoto: 8:24pm
Saaruman:
Election was boycotted yet All Political Criminals could not win 1 LGA grin APC is a taboo in Souh East.
Thumps up to our brothers in Enugu for successfully boycotting Zoo elections. cool
Truth

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by ikennaf1(m): 8:25pm
Imo1stson:
Hehehehehehe! IPOB how market? Those deceiving you that not coming out ro vote will not produce result will learn their lesson from this one.

Do the political job that you're collecting money for and stop insulting people's sensibilities.
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by madridguy(m): 8:27pm
Ipork yuuuut same way PDP turned Naija to Paris.

ikennaf1:


Pained fellow. I hope APC is treating Nigerians right and Nigeria has turned to dubai?

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by ikennaf1(m): 8:34pm
madridguy:
Ipork yuuuut same way PDP turned Naija to Paris.


Pained fellow... But I thought PDP was only for ipork yuuuut?
Oh so Nigerians were once governed by pdp? Besides what made you think I'm speaking for pdp? Lol

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by zenmaster: 8:51pm
madridguy:
PDP is for the ipork yuuuut

APC is for Nigerians.
Say no to APC dullards

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by loveth360(f): 9:08pm
tongue tongue

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by loveth360(f): 9:10pm
apc can only win where underage are allow to vote.....

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by clevvermind(m): 9:51pm
AS EXPECTED. PDP ALL THE WAY.

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by ekems2017(f): 10:10pm
Hmmm Nigeria politics. In Apc states Apc will win all the seats. In pdp states the same thing will happen.
Ok it's do me I do you. Anyway congrats to all the winner.
Go and recover the money you used for campaign.
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Narldon(f): 10:10pm



The Enugu LGA Election SELECTION was really unopposed


Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Vizzim: 10:10pm
PDP all the way. Party for the people.
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Macelliot(m): 10:11pm
.
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by mcquin(m): 10:11pm
That means the election boycott was not successful. Nigerian politicians are pro.
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Buking1: 10:11pm
grin
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by AntiWailer: 10:11pm
Saaruman:
Election was boycotted yet All Political Criminals could not win 1 LGA grin APC is a taboo in Souh East.
Thumps up to our brothers in Enugu for successfully boycotting Zoo elections. cool

Where did u see the boycott ?

Lol. Na wa o
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by GreatMindLikes: 10:11pm
OGAMINISTER:
Enugu win SELECTION in the 17 LG
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Lusola15: 10:12pm
Isok kontinue

Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by Kingdolo(m): 10:12pm
ok
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:12pm
As usual, ruling party in the state must sweep all local elections
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by femo122: 10:12pm
grin
Re: ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments by GoroTango: 10:12pm
Nonsense! This is pure rigging, APC should have won in at least ten of them angry

