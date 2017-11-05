Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ​Enugu LG Election: PDP Wins All 17 Local Governments (1206 Views)

According to the commission, the Peoples Democratic Party has swept all the 17 chairmanship positions in the just concluded local Government election in the state.



In addition to that the party also won 258 Councillorship positions out of 260 wards while two wards, Eke and Obioma wards in Udi Local Government Area were inconclusive



Details soon



PDP is for the ipork yuuuut



APC is for Nigerians. 7 Likes

Hehehehehehe! IPOB how market? Those deceiving you that not coming out ro vote will not produce result will learn their lesson from this one. 8 Likes

Enugu win SELECTION in the 17 LG 1 Like

APC is a taboo in Souh East.

trouble maker



You're back on this monikertrouble maker

Enugu is PDP.

PDP is Enugu.



We don't want any demonic party in Enugu. 1 Like

Pained fellow. I hope APC is treating Nigerians right and Nigeria has turned to dubai? Pained fellow. I hope APC is treating Nigerians right and Nigeria has turned to dubai? 3 Likes

chai,,apc no place for demonic party in ala Igbo 3 Likes

Do the political job that you're collecting money for and stop insulting people's sensibilities. Do the political job that you're collecting money for and stop insulting people's sensibilities.

same way PDP turned Naija to Paris.



Pained fellow. I hope APC is treating Nigerians right and Nigeria has turned to dubai? Ipork yuuuutsame way PDP turned Naija to Paris. 3 Likes

Pained fellow... But I thought PDP was only for ipork yuuuut?

Oh so Nigerians were once governed by pdp? Besides what made you think I'm speaking for pdp? Lol Pained fellow... But I thought PDP was only for ipork yuuuut?Oh so Nigerians were once governed by pdp? Besides what made you think I'm speaking for pdp? Lol 1 Like

1 Like

apc can only win where underage are allow to vote..... 3 Likes

AS EXPECTED. PDP ALL THE WAY. 1 Like

Hmmm Nigeria politics. In Apc states Apc will win all the seats. In pdp states the same thing will happen.

Ok it's do me I do you. Anyway congrats to all the winner.

Go and recover the money you used for campaign.







The Enugu LGA Election SELECTION was really unopposed







PDP all the way. Party for the people.

That means the election boycott was not successful. Nigerian politicians are pro.

Where did u see the boycott ?



Lol. Na wa o Where did u see the boycott ?Lol. Na wa o

Isok kontinue Isok kontinue

ok

As usual, ruling party in the state must sweep all local elections