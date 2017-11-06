₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by sojiboy(m): 11:19am
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is set to launch the Integrated Automation & Interactive Solid Minerals Portal (IAISMP). The official launch of the portal is slated for Thursday, 9th November, 2017, at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel Abuja, by 9am.
The Integrated Automation & Interactive Solid Minerals Portal (IAISMP) project, first of its kind in the Nigeria mining sector, is designed to provide credible and timely information about the sector, respond to online enquiries, generate reports and statistical data, perform business processes e.g. Mining Licenses and Mineral Titles Application, Online Payment of Royalties & Fees and Revenue Generation. It also has GIS mapping representation of mineral resources and their location within the country.
The web portal is a one-stop shop for mining and mineral related transactions which is geared towards advancing ease of doing business in Nigeria’s mining sector.
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by Keneking: 11:22am
Another ten billion naira website portal project of the ministry of mines and steel
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by BruncleZuma: 11:40am
Shame!!!
E even get English name like say nah achievement...if you tell anyone they have HIV dem know howfar no need to dey speak turenci give the person.
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by Pennah(m): 11:41am
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by muller101(m): 11:41am
Billions waiting to be embezzled
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by royalamour(m): 11:42am
Damn and I am here fa? Even with my PHP, CSS, HTML5 and basic python they didn't even notice me?
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by damaan(m): 11:42am
Ok
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by buynaijagoods: 11:42am
We are getting there little by little.
Proudly made in Nigeria.
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by ayoomoba1(m): 11:43am
Glo will not kill me...been loading since
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by Edopesin(m): 11:45am
Op said lunch
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by ikennaf1(m): 11:45am
Another project that will consume bogus amount of money but won't even be updated in years. Smh
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by LaEvilIMiss(f): 11:46am
What are they serving for LUNCH! please I like swallow
Another low low low by IT web designers.. EventBrite customers all have exactly the same format, design but slightly different colors.. anyway.. wetin be ma own inside
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by Oildichotomy(m): 11:46am
I know with the GIS component attached to the website, some crude millions will sink into this website and the site speed will slower than Baba himself.
I pray the site is mobile responsive and constantly updated by qualified tech-personnel and not civil servants, if not it will go down as one of those many milking contracts that do not see the light of day.
About time a news about Kayode Fayemi's Ministry though ?
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by Jarus(m): 11:48am
Thank God they are "lunching" now.
Better late than getting to dinner time.
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by yomalex(m): 11:50am
LUNCH
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by Adduce(m): 11:52am
Really What a BIG SHAME!!!
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by sojiboy(m): 11:52am
Keneking:It beats my imagination how supposed reasonable and educated person will just vomit trash. Why not ask what the cost of this website/portal is instead of assuming and ask what importance it is to the Mining industry. Then further make findings if u re intrested compare costs it's done wt those u find in other countries. Don't be deliberately stupid if stupidity is inevitable in u.
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by Bitterleafsoup: 11:53am
After how many years this is all?
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by sojiboy(m): 11:53am
BruncleZuma:
I am lost here man
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by sojiboy(m): 11:56am
muller101:Why not ask, find out before conclusion. Wait is anything done for free even in free town. All I think shud be basis of argument is the usefulness to mining sector, how it works, is the cost worth it, is it actually what dey said dey will do that dey did and many questions. Diezini went wt all of ur billions some years ago nothing was show for the general people apart properties in his name and family's, here u ve innovative ideas for mining progress u re crying foul, where there is none, can we learn?
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by muller101(m): 11:58am
sojiboy:Don't stress yourself. We all know what they are capable of.
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by blackpanda: 12:02pm
nice one. but why sheraton
Re: Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal by BlessedFellow01: 12:03pm
sojiboy:
I thought they will state the cost of designing the website. If I remember correctly, N478m was the estimated cost to update this website in a previous budget.
