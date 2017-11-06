Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ministry Of Mines And Steel Development To Launch Web Portal (717 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Integrated Automation & Interactive Solid Minerals Portal (IAISMP) project, first of its kind in the Nigeria mining sector, is designed to provide credible and timely information about the sector, respond to online enquiries, generate reports and statistical data, perform business processes e.g. Mining Licenses and Mineral Titles Application, Online Payment of Royalties & Fees and Revenue Generation. It also has GIS mapping representation of mineral resources and their location within the country.



The web portal is a one-stop shop for mining and mineral related transactions which is geared towards advancing ease of doing business in Nigeria’s mining sector.





https://www.eventbrite.com/e/launch-of-the-integrated-automation-and-interactive-solid-minerals-portal-tickets-39353765171 The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is set to launch the Integrated Automation & Interactive Solid Minerals Portal (IAISMP). The official launch of the portal is slated for Thursday, 9th November, 2017, at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel Abuja, by 9am.The Integrated Automation & Interactive Solid Minerals Portal (IAISMP) project, first of its kind in the Nigeria mining sector, is designed to provide credible and timely information about the sector, respond to online enquiries, generate reports and statistical data, perform business processes e.g. Mining Licenses and Mineral Titles Application, Online Payment of Royalties & Fees and Revenue Generation. It also has GIS mapping representation of mineral resources and their location within the country.The web portal is a one-stop shop for mining and mineral related transactions which is geared towards advancing ease of doing business in Nigeria’s mining sector.

Another ten billion naira website portal project of the ministry of mines and steel 4 Likes





Shame!!!



E even get English name like say nah achievement...if you tell anyone they have HIV dem know howfar no need to dey speak turenci give the person. E even get English name like say nah achievement...if you tell anyone they have HIV dem know howfar no need to dey speak turenci give the person. 1 Like

Billions waiting to be embezzled 1 Like

Damn and I am here fa? Even with my PHP, CSS, HTML5 and basic python they didn't even notice me?

Ok

We are getting there little by little.



Proudly made in Nigeria. 2 Likes

Glo will not kill me...been loading since

Op said lunch

Another project that will consume bogus amount of money but won't even be updated in years. Smh 1 Like





Another low low low by IT web designers.. EventBrite customers all have exactly the same format, design but slightly different colors.. anyway.. wetin be ma own inside What are they serving for LUNCH! please I like swallowAnother low low low by IT web designers.. EventBrite customers all have exactly the same format, design but slightly different colors.. anyway.. wetin be ma own inside

I know with the GIS component attached to the website, some crude millions will sink into this website and the site speed will slower than Baba himself.



I pray the site is mobile responsive and constantly updated by qualified tech-personnel and not civil servants, if not it will go down as one of those many milking contracts that do not see the light of day.



About time a news about Kayode Fayemi's Ministry though ?

Thank God they are "lunching" now.



Better late than getting to dinner time.

LUNCH

What a BIG SHAME!!! ReallyWhat a BIG SHAME!!!

Keneking:

Another ten billion naira website portal project of the ministry of mines and steel It beats my imagination how supposed reasonable and educated person will just vomit trash. Why not ask what the cost of this website/portal is instead of assuming and ask what importance it is to the Mining industry. Then further make findings if u re intrested compare costs it's done wt those u find in other countries. Don't be deliberately stupid if stupidity is inevitable in u. It beats my imagination how supposed reasonable and educated person will just vomit trash. Why not ask what the cost of this website/portal is instead of assuming and ask what importance it is to the Mining industry. Then further make findings if u re intrested compare costs it's done wt those u find in other countries. Don't be deliberately stupid if stupidity is inevitable in u.

After how many years this is all?

BruncleZuma:





Shame!!!



E even get English name like say nah achievement...if you tell anyone they have HIV dem know howfar no need to dey speak turenci give the person.

I am lost here man I am lost here man

muller101:

Billions waiting to be embezzled Why not ask, find out before conclusion. Wait is anything done for free even in free town. All I think shud be basis of argument is the usefulness to mining sector, how it works, is the cost worth it, is it actually what dey said dey will do that dey did and many questions. Diezini went wt all of ur billions some years ago nothing was show for the general people apart properties in his name and family's, here u ve innovative ideas for mining progress u re crying foul, where there is none, can we learn? Why not ask, find out before conclusion. Wait is anything done for free even in free town. All I think shud be basis of argument is the usefulness to mining sector, how it works, is the cost worth it, is it actually what dey said dey will do that dey did and many questions. Diezini went wt all of ur billions some years ago nothing was show for the general people apart properties in his name and family's, here u ve innovative ideas for mining progress u re crying foul, where there is none, can we learn?

sojiboy:



Why not ask, find out before conclusion. Wait is anything done for free even in free town. All I think shud be basis of argument is the usefulness to mining sector, how it works, is the cost worth it, is it actually what dey said dey will do that dey did and many questions. Diezini went wt all of ur billions some years ago nothing was show for the general people apart properties in his name and family's, here u ve innovative ideas for mining progress u re crying foul, where there is none, can we learn? Don't stress yourself. We all know what they are capable of. Don't stress yourself. We all know what they are capable of.

nice one. but why sheraton