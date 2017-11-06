Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production (10411 Views)

Weeks ago, Nollywood producer cum actor, Samuel Ajibola kicked off his widely anticipated series, ‘Dele Issues’, with a special episode featuring former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.



Ajibola, who is popularly known as Spiff in the sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’ told Inside Nollywood how he was able to get the ex-president to feature in his production. He says: “Well, it didn’t take much time, when God wants to bless you, it just happens all of a sudden, and before you know it, things would just start working faster for you. We were at the center of Obasanjo’s rally then. He wanted to do the 2017 youth dialogue, which was four months ago.



He was going to be the father of the day while I was the host for the event. I just pitched the idea to my management team and told them I wanted to do this as my little contribution to the growth of the youth. I was ready for the worse. I had already programmed my mind for anything, but when I met him, he loved the idea.”

The guy is funny love his roles in the Johnson series 15 Likes 1 Share

E no still sweet 12 Likes

It would have been more interesting if you had featured Buhari. The Daura President would have added some flavours with that terrible accent. 15 Likes







That comedy skit was unflavoured, relatively crude and everything opposite of funny.

The only thing promoted in it was Godfatherism.



Baba's pidgin was so caustic and lacked fluidity, Ajibola himself overacted.



I still wonder what type of boredom made Obasanjo stoop so low as to feature in such backstreet piece of shallowness. That comedy skit was unflavoured, relatively crude and everything opposite of funny.The only thing promoted in it was Godfatherism.Baba's pidgin was so caustic and lacked fluidity, Ajibola himself overacted.I still wonder what type of boredom made Obasanjo stoop so low as to feature in such backstreet piece of shallowness. 34 Likes 3 Shares

Obasanjo has always been an actor, it just took him a long time to discover his talent



He made a mockery of what democracy should be in Nigeria, He is the cause of our problem in this country. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Ok, how much did he collect for his role

The guy is funny love his roles in the Johnson series His roles are annoying. I just don't gbadu him at all. His roles are annoying. I just don't gbadu him at all. 14 Likes

Obj will always be better than Bubu.. Obj will always be better than Bubu.. 8 Likes

good for you!

This guy done blow just watch out

He promoted Godfatherism of which OBJ is the king.

It would have been more interesting if you had featured Buhari

Don't make me laugh Don't make me laugh 1 Like

May my enemies be as dumb as spiff(character). Funny dude.

Spiff (Samuel Ajibola) is truly favoured by God. I'm sure he wasn't meant to be the 'Center of attention' in the Johnsons (Initially he wasn't even added to display group photo...) But somehow it became obvious that people like me enjoy watching the comedy because of him.



Who God don bless, nothing can stop. Who God don bless, nothing can stop. 7 Likes





Nigerian guys sef That their last born in "The johnsons" her brezz is getting big o!Nigerian guys sef 2 Likes

Everyone has their weakness and strengths. That being said, it is a fallacy that Obasanjo is the cause of your problems. His government performed more than any after him. Everyone has their weakness and strengths. That being said, it is a fallacy that Obasanjo is the cause of your problems. His government performed more than any after him. 2 Likes

The joke dry 2 Likes

No hate tho' but the thing wasn't in the least funny. I felt ashamed seeing Obasanjo in such jayus. 3 Likes

This guy is the only reason i still watch the Johnson. 2 Likes