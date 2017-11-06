₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by teresafaith(f): 3:25pm
Weeks ago, Nollywood producer cum actor, Samuel Ajibola kicked off his widely anticipated series, ‘Dele Issues’, with a special episode featuring former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/how-i-got-ex-president-obasanjo-to-act-in-my-production-sam-ajibola/amp/
2 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by biacan(f): 3:25pm
The guy is funny love his roles in the Johnson series
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by swazpedro(m): 3:27pm
E no still sweet
12 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Topccy007(m): 3:30pm
It would have been more interesting if you had featured Buhari. The Daura President would have added some flavours with that terrible accent.
15 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by NwaAmaikpe: 3:40pm
That comedy skit was unflavoured, relatively crude and everything opposite of funny.
The only thing promoted in it was Godfatherism.
Baba's pidgin was so caustic and lacked fluidity, Ajibola himself overacted.
I still wonder what type of boredom made Obasanjo stoop so low as to feature in such backstreet piece of shallowness.
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by CEEcey(f): 5:23pm
Obasanjo has always been an actor, it just took him a long time to discover his talent
He made a mockery of what democracy should be in Nigeria, He is the cause of our problem in this country.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Ayo4251(m): 6:54pm
G
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:54pm
Lol
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by biggerboyc(m): 6:54pm
Ok, how much did he collect for his role
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by JennyJuggs: 6:55pm
biacan:His roles are annoying. I just don't gbadu him at all.
14 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Contumely: 6:55pm
CEEcey:
Obj will always be better than Bubu..
8 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Suxes(m): 6:55pm
good for you!
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by rotexteymie(f): 6:55pm
P
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by modelmike7(m): 6:56pm
Interesting
nice
nice
buy your movie ticket now at www.ticketlander.com
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Buking1: 6:57pm
This guy done blow just watch out
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by chykmoni(m): 6:57pm
He promoted Godfatherism of which OBJ is the king.
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Leez(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by nairaman66(m): 6:59pm
Brilliant
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Odianose13(m): 6:59pm
Topccy007:
Don't make me laugh
1 Like
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by fagbohun4j(m): 6:59pm
May my enemies be as dumb as spiff(character). Funny dude.
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Moganajoe: 7:00pm
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Sleyanya1(m): 7:01pm
Spiff (Samuel Ajibola) is truly favoured by God. I'm sure he wasn't meant to be the 'Center of attention' in the Johnsons (Initially he wasn't even added to display group photo...) But somehow it became obvious that people like me enjoy watching the comedy because of him.
Who God don bless, nothing can stop.
7 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by LesbianBoy(m): 7:02pm
That their last born in "The johnsons" her brezz is getting big o!
Nigerian guys sef
2 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by femidejulius(m): 7:02pm
CEEcey:
Everyone has their weakness and strengths. That being said, it is a fallacy that Obasanjo is the cause of your problems. His government performed more than any after him.
2 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by LesbianBoy(m): 7:03pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Paulpaulpaul(m): 7:03pm
The joke dry
2 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by HeyCorleone(m): 7:03pm
No hate tho' but the thing wasn't in the least funny. I felt ashamed seeing Obasanjo in such jayus.
3 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by toluxe0075: 7:05pm
This guy is the only reason i still watch the Johnson.
2 Likes
|Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Chidex2442(m): 7:05pm
As I saw obasanjo I knew corruption is gradually stepping into the entertainment industry...... pls no body should come for me I'm not feeling fine today
