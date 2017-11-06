₦airaland Forum

Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by teresafaith(f): 3:25pm
Weeks ago, Nollywood producer cum actor, Samuel Ajibola kicked off his widely anticipated series, ‘Dele Issues’, with a special episode featuring former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ajibola, who is popularly known as Spiff in the sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’ told Inside Nollywood how he was able to get the ex-president to feature in his production. He says: “Well, it didn’t take much time, when God wants to bless you, it just happens all of a sudden, and before you know it, things would just start working faster for you. We were at the center of Obasanjo’s rally then. He wanted to do the 2017 youth dialogue, which was four months ago.

He was going to be the father of the day while I was the host for the event. I just pitched the idea to my management team and told them I wanted to do this as my little contribution to the growth of the youth. I was ready for the worse. I had already programmed my mind for anything, but when I met him, he loved the idea.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/how-i-got-ex-president-obasanjo-to-act-in-my-production-sam-ajibola/amp/

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by biacan(f): 3:25pm
The guy is funny love his roles in the Johnson series

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by swazpedro(m): 3:27pm
E no still sweet

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Topccy007(m): 3:30pm
It would have been more interesting if you had featured Buhari. The Daura President would have added some flavours with that terrible accent.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by NwaAmaikpe: 3:40pm
shocked


That comedy skit was unflavoured, relatively crude and everything opposite of funny.
The only thing promoted in it was Godfatherism.

Baba's pidgin was so caustic and lacked fluidity, Ajibola himself overacted.

I still wonder what type of boredom made Obasanjo stoop so low as to feature in such backstreet piece of shallowness.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by CEEcey(f): 5:23pm
Obasanjo has always been an actor, it just took him a long time to discover his talent

He made a mockery of what democracy should be in Nigeria, He is the cause of our problem in this country.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Ayo4251(m): 6:54pm
G
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:54pm
Lol
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by biggerboyc(m): 6:54pm
Ok, how much did he collect for his role
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by JennyJuggs: 6:55pm
biacan:
The guy is funny love his roles in the Johnson series
His roles are annoying. I just don't gbadu him at all.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Contumely: 6:55pm
CEEcey:
Obasanjo has always been an actor, it just took him a long time to discover his talent

He made a mockery of what democracy should be in Nigeria, He is the cause of our problem in this country.

Obj will always be better than Bubu..

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Suxes(m): 6:55pm
good for you!
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by rotexteymie(f): 6:55pm
undecided undecidedP
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by modelmike7(m): 6:56pm
Interesting
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by snnaija(f): 6:56pm
nice
buy your movie ticket now at www.ticketlander.com
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Buking1: 6:57pm
This guy done blow just watch out
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by chykmoni(m): 6:57pm
He promoted Godfatherism of which OBJ is the king.
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Leez(m): 6:58pm
teresafaith:


just dont mine his skull shaangry grin
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by nairaman66(m): 6:59pm
Brilliant
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Odianose13(m): 6:59pm
Topccy007:
It would have been more interesting if you had featured Buhari

Don't make me laugh

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by fagbohun4j(m): 6:59pm
May my enemies be as dumb as spiff(character). Funny dude.
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Moganajoe: 7:00pm
teresafaith:


Creative & talented spiff.
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Sleyanya1(m): 7:01pm
smiley

Spiff (Samuel Ajibola) is truly favoured by God. I'm sure he wasn't meant to be the 'Center of attention' in the Johnsons (Initially he wasn't even added to display group photo...) But somehow it became obvious that people like me enjoy watching the comedy because of him.

Who God don bless, nothing can stop.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by LesbianBoy(m): 7:02pm
That their last born in "The johnsons" her brezz is getting big o!

Nigerian guys sef angry

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by femidejulius(m): 7:02pm
CEEcey:
Obasanjo has always been an actor, it just took him a long time to discover his talent

He made a mockery of what democracy should be in Nigeria, He is the cause of our problem in this country.

Everyone has their weakness and strengths. That being said, it is a fallacy that Obasanjo is the cause of your problems. His government performed more than any after him.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by LesbianBoy(m): 7:03pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Paulpaulpaul(m): 7:03pm
The joke dry

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by HeyCorleone(m): 7:03pm
No hate tho' but the thing wasn't in the least funny. I felt ashamed seeing Obasanjo in such jayus.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by toluxe0075: 7:05pm
This guy is the only reason i still watch the Johnson.

Re: Samuel Ajibola: How I Got Obasanjo To Act In My Production by Chidex2442(m): 7:05pm
As I saw obasanjo I knew corruption is gradually stepping into the entertainment industry...... pls no body should come for me I'm not feeling fine today

