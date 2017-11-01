₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by MissEdified(f): 3:30pm
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun has revealed that more than 800,000 companies in Nigeria, including government contractors, have never paid any taxes.
In a statement, she also said that only 14 million Nigerians, out of an economically active base of 70 million, paid taxes.
Of the 14 million, more than 95% were salary earners in the formal sector, but only 241 people paid personal income taxes amounting to about $65,500 (£50,000) in 2016, Ms Adeosun said.
There was "systematic tax evasion at all levels", and the government planned to step up efforts to increase tax collection, she added.
This would help reduce government reliance on oil revenue, Ms Adeosun said.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by biacan(f): 3:31pm
70% of Nigerian firms don't pay tax....... but I don't see their fault when the government are busy looting massively
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by VulgarVulvas: 3:33pm
This idiot will just be spewing trash
You are the Minister of finance and not the head of FIRS or the Auditor-General or Accountant-General
If you want to make yourself useful for once go and clean up the rot ongoing in Customs under your big nose.
Foolish cunt
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by Keneking: 3:33pm
Her portfolio should have been FIRS Head and Fowler as Min of Fin
Why is she lamenting? The ones we have been paying, any improvements in the quality of lives
Useless government
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by python1: 3:58pm
biacan:
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:00pm
python1:English teacher weldone
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by EmoBoy(m): 4:01pm
Why should I pay taxes to the God forsaken country?
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by python1: 4:01pm
85% of those defaulting firms are owned by developers, they evade tax like say 2moro no dey.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by python1: 4:04pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by FarahAideed: 4:08pm
Has this silly woman checked if those firms are making any profit at all..Maybe when Fashola starts to fix roads the people will see the need to pay taxes..Under Buharis govt 80 percent of Nigerian firms are posting losses on the P & L ..I know how much my then startup paid as tax under Jonathan but since Buhari came we havent paid zilch because we are now running a reckless balancing game just to stay afloat ...Buhari is a demon
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by fyneguy: 4:15pm
VulgarVulvas:
You are a shameless illiterate!
What does the Finance Minister do?
Get an education!
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by VulgarVulvas: 4:27pm
fyneguy:
Formulates fiscal policies on the macro scale.
This idiot only knows how to avoid solid economics and go cap in hand looking for where to borrow.
Go and check how much debt she helped her co-adulterous bf incur on the heads of future generations of Ogun people.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by vedaxcool(m): 4:38pm
pigs and idiots already defending tax evasion. .. they want us to join their madness
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by vedaxcool(m): 4:39pm
fyneguy:
u go mind am they do not even know what her role is only to hate her because of raw tribalism
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by chukzyfcbb: 4:47pm
so why you come dey tell us.
Can't you go after them?
abi you self don dey wail?
Abi na we go arrest them for you? Nonsense.
Oil price is now at $60/barrel, let me hear the excuse you guys would say for not generating enough funds to cover 2018 budget.
Mrs adeosun always telling us problems in the media, when will you start dishing out achievements from your office.
always complaining.......
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by vecman22(m): 4:48pm
Donkeys(ipobs) will always have a diff opinion
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by SnakeXenzia(m): 4:48pm
Lol
VulgarVulvas:oya sit down
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by olaolulazio(m): 4:48pm
Obasanjo owns 200,000 firm out of d 800,000.
Saraki family owned...50,000
Buhari family owns 5 including d cows.
Dangote and his bros... 20,000
Abacha, 1000
Babagida...15000
Lagos landlord(Tinubu) 70,000
Seun of nairaland 2...
Add it up, is it up to 800,000? If no, add urs.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by sKeetz(m): 4:48pm
Is Tax paid in Nigeria ?!?
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by kinibigdeal(m): 4:49pm
I hope you didn't count jobless graduate that tried to create job for themselves by registering a company. Indians, Lebanese, Philippines dont pay tax, they understand our system better than us. Go after them and stop making noise
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by fyneguy: 4:49pm
VulgarVulvas:
lol@bolded
Oga, that's not the only responsibility of an FM!
The FM also looks for means of boosting FG's revenue to fund its projects! She co-ordinates activities of revenue-generating agencies that are incidental to this goal. She also ensures leakages are blocked!
She is doing her job!
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by sKeetz(m): 4:52pm
neoShinto:
Brainless swine
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by Integrafamoo: 4:52pm
800000? How many registered films do we have in Nigeria.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by Adaumunocha(f): 4:53pm
How can women hold sensitive position in this country when we have Assholes like that vulva guy breathing down their neck with sexist gimmicks and useless setups
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by sapientia(m): 4:54pm
Tell us the billions spent in salaries to checkmate it.. 800,000 do not pay tax... unless you dont know them.. if you do.. go and collect the tax..
if you dont know them, how did you arrive at the figure.. Buhari simply appointed people that have excuse for incompetence.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by AreaFada2: 4:55pm
Do they pay tax on losses?
Companies posting losses due to bad economy, how will they pay tax?
In a country without proper records, how do we know figures exactly?
Many CAC registered companies are actually not trading.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by InvertedHammer: 4:58pm
MissEdified:
A company that provides its electricity, water and security has no obligation to pay tax to any government. Taxes are for the government to provide social services and amenities which the Nigerian government is not willing to do. Taxes are not special funds marked for looting.
/
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by sherif4owo(m): 4:58pm
kk
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by Dething: 4:58pm
That could be true.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by eezeribe(m): 4:59pm
Why should they pay tax to Government that will use the money for treatment of malaria in US or UK while our own hospitals cannot boast of original panadol extra.
|Re: "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun by HomeOfMe(f): 5:00pm
The ones that others have been paying,the government has been busy looting it.
