Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / "800,000 Firms Have Never Paid Taxes In Nigeria" - Adeosun (2903 Views)

The Must Know Taxes For Doing Business In Nigeria / Lagosians Have 8 Days To Pay Their Taxes Or Face Prosecution / FIRS Shuts Firms In Warri, Lagos, Ilorin Over Unpaid Taxes (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







In a statement, she also said that only 14 million Nigerians, out of an economically active base of 70 million, paid taxes.





Of the 14 million, more than 95% were salary earners in the formal sector, but only 241 people paid personal income taxes amounting to about $65,500 (£50,000) in 2016, Ms Adeosun said.





There was "systematic tax evasion at all levels", and the government planned to step up efforts to increase tax collection, she added.





This would help reduce government reliance on oil revenue, Ms Adeosun said.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/in-nigeria-over-800000-firms-have-never.html Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun has revealed that more than 800,000 companies in Nigeria, including government contractors, have never paid any taxes.In a statement, she also said that only 14 million Nigerians, out of an economically active base of 70 million, paid taxes.Of the 14 million, more than 95% were salary earners in the formal sector, but only 241 people paid personal income taxes amounting to about $65,500 (£50,000) in 2016, Ms Adeosun said.There was "systematic tax evasion at all levels", and the government planned to step up efforts to increase tax collection, she added.This would help reduce government reliance on oil revenue, Ms Adeosun said. 1 Like 1 Share

70% of Nigerian firms don't pay tax....... but I don't see their fault when the government are busy looting massively 15 Likes

This idiot will just be spewing trash





You are the Minister of finance and not the head of FIRS or the Auditor-General or Accountant-General



If you want to make yourself useful for once go and clean up the rot ongoing in Customs under your big nose.



Foolish cunt 23 Likes 1 Share





Why is she lamenting? The ones we have been paying, any improvements in the quality of lives



Useless government Her portfolio should have been FIRS Head and Fowler as Min of FinWhy is she lamenting? The ones we have been paying, any improvements in the quality of livesUseless government 6 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

70% of Nigeria firms don't pay tax....... but I don't see there fault when the government are busy looting massively 1 Like

python1:



English teacher weldone English teacher weldone 2 Likes

Why should I pay taxes to the God forsaken country? 3 Likes

85% of those defaulting firms are owned by developers, they evade tax like say 2moro no dey. 2 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



English teacher weldone 1 Like

Has this silly woman checked if those firms are making any profit at all..Maybe when Fashola starts to fix roads the people will see the need to pay taxes..Under Buharis govt 80 percent of Nigerian firms are posting losses on the P & L ..I know how much my then startup paid as tax under Jonathan but since Buhari came we havent paid zilch because we are now running a reckless balancing game just to stay afloat ...Buhari is a demon 7 Likes

VulgarVulvas:

This idiot will just be spewing trash





You are the Minister of finance and not the head of FIRS or the Auditor-General or Accountant-General



If you want to make yourself useful for once go and clean up the rot ongoing in Customs under your big nose.



Foolish cunt

You are a shameless illiterate!



What does the Finance Minister do?



Get an education! You are a shameless illiterate!What does the Finance Minister do?Get an education! 6 Likes 2 Shares

fyneguy:





You are a shameless illiterate!



What does the Finance Minister do?



Get an education!

Formulates fiscal policies on the macro scale.



This idiot only knows how to avoid solid economics and go cap in hand looking for where to borrow.



Go and check how much debt she helped her co-adulterous bf incur on the heads of future generations of Ogun people. Formulates fiscal policies on the macro scale.This idiot only knows how to avoid solid economics and go cap in hand looking for where to borrow.Go and check how much debt she helped her co-adulterous bf incur on the heads of future generations of Ogun people. 5 Likes 1 Share

pigs and idiots already defending tax evasion. .. they want us to join their madness 3 Likes 2 Shares

fyneguy:





You are a shameless illiterate!



What does the Finance Minister do?



Get an education!

u go mind am they do not even know what her role is only to hate her because of raw tribalism u go mind am they do not even know what her role is only to hate her because of raw tribalism 1 Like 1 Share

so why you come dey tell us.

Can't you go after them?

abi you self don dey wail?



Abi na we go arrest them for you? Nonsense.



Oil price is now at $60/barrel, let me hear the excuse you guys would say for not generating enough funds to cover 2018 budget.



Mrs adeosun always telling us problems in the media, when will you start dishing out achievements from your office.



always complaining....... 1 Like

Donkeys(ipobs) will always have a diff opinion 1 Like 1 Share

VulgarVulvas:





Formulates fiscal policies on the macro scale.



This idiot only knows how to avoid solid economics and go cap in hand looking for where to borrow.



Go and check how much debt she helped her co-adulterous bf incur on the heads of future generations of Ogun people.



oya sit down Loloya sit down

Obasanjo owns 200,000 firm out of d 800,000.

Saraki family owned...50,000

Buhari family owns 5 including d cows.

Dangote and his bros... 20,000

Abacha, 1000

Babagida...15000

Lagos landlord(Tinubu) 70,000

Seun of nairaland 2...



Add it up, is it up to 800,000? If no, add urs. 5 Likes 1 Share

Is Tax paid in Nigeria ?!? 3 Likes

I hope you didn't count jobless graduate that tried to create job for themselves by registering a company. Indians, Lebanese, Philippines dont pay tax, they understand our system better than us. Go after them and stop making noise 1 Like

VulgarVulvas:





Formulates fiscal policies on the macro scale.



This idiot only knows how to avoid solid economics and go cap in hand looking for where to borrow.



Go and check how much debt she helped her co-adulterous bf incur on the heads of future generations of Ogun people.





lol@bolded



Oga, that's not the only responsibility of an FM!



The FM also looks for means of boosting FG's revenue to fund its projects! She co-ordinates activities of revenue-generating agencies that are incidental to this goal. She also ensures leakages are blocked!



She is doing her job! lol@boldedOga, that's not the only responsibility of an FM!The FM also looks for means of boosting FG's revenue to fund its projects! She co-ordinates activities of revenue-generating agencies that are incidental to this goal. She also ensures leakages are blocked!She is doing her job! 1 Like

neoShinto:

Flatinos come to mind, especially in Lagos



They always credit themselves for the development of a state they don't pay taxes to



Take away the patronage of Yorubas and watch Igbo people crumble



Bloody parasites.

Brainless swine Brainless swine 1 Like

800000? How many registered films do we have in Nigeria.

How can women hold sensitive position in this country when we have Assholes like that vulva guy breathing down their neck with sexist gimmicks and useless setups

Tell us the billions spent in salaries to checkmate it.. 800,000 do not pay tax... unless you dont know them.. if you do.. go and collect the tax..



if you dont know them, how did you arrive at the figure.. Buhari simply appointed people that have excuse for incompetence.

Do they pay tax on losses?



Companies posting losses due to bad economy, how will they pay tax?





In a country without proper records, how do we know figures exactly?



Many CAC registered companies are actually not trading. 3 Likes

MissEdified:

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun has revealed that more than 800,000 companies in Nigeria, including government contractors, have never paid any taxes.





In a statement, she also said that only 14 million Nigerians, out of an economically active base of 70 million, paid taxes.





Of the 14 million, more than 95% were salary earners in the formal sector, but only 241 people paid personal income taxes amounting to about $65,500 (£50,000) in 2016, Ms Adeosun said.





There was "systematic tax evasion at all levels", and the government planned to step up efforts to increase tax collection, she added.





This would help reduce government reliance on oil revenue, Ms Adeosun said.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/in-nigeria-over-800000-firms-have-never.html





A company that provides its electricity, water and security has no obligation to pay tax to any government. Taxes are for the government to provide social services and amenities which the Nigerian government is not willing to do. Taxes are not special funds marked for looting.



/ A company that provides its electricity, water and security has no obligation to pay tax to any government. Taxes are for the government to provide social services and amenities which the Nigerian government is not willing to do. Taxes are not special funds marked for looting. 8 Likes 2 Shares

kk

That could be true.

Why should they pay tax to Government that will use the money for treatment of malaria in US or UK while our own hospitals cannot boast of original panadol extra. 1 Like 1 Share