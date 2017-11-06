Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years (8063 Views)

According to the Telegraph , Michael Emenalo has stepped down as chelsea technical Director.





Emenalo joined Chelsea way back in 2007 while Avram Grant was in charge at the Bridge. That managerial appointment may well have proven to be a car crash, but the Nigerian’s presence and positive impact has been witnessed on and off the field throughout his 10-year employment.

In 2011, Emenalo was promoted from assistant first-team coach to technical tirector, a role which he has held ever since – until now.

Emenalo has come under considerable scrutiny from the fans in recent years, mostly due to a lack understanding of what his role actually is.

If you look at the facts, though, as the Telegraph note, he has been supportive of Antonio Conte through this difficult period for the Italian, and his departure is a considerable blow to Roman Abramovich.

Thanks for all your hard work over the years, Michael, and best of luck for the future!



Bababillioniare:

Long waited cool He did incredibly well during his days at the club, with notable signings like Hazard kante Kalou, azpillicueta, Mata, matic, cahill(When he de hot for Bolton that year) Malouda, sturridge, courtouis, Torres, merrieles, Alex and lots more. I think Antonio conte is behind this resignation



Rumour has it that conte have been blaming Chelsea's poor form this season on the boards(technical directors) because they refused to sign the players he needed during the transfer window He did incredibly well during his days at the club, with notable signings like Hazard kante Kalou, azpillicueta, Mata, matic, cahill(When he de hot for Bolton that year) Malouda, sturridge, courtouis, Torres, merrieles, Alex and lots more. I think Antonio conte is behind this resignationRumour has it that conte have been blaming Chelsea's poor form this season on the boards(technical directors) because they refused to sign the players he needed during the transfer window 9 Likes

Who e help?

How did he manage to get such job when we have Yoruba legends like Mutiu Adepoju who is more famous than him? He's even IgboHow did he manage to get such job when we have Yoruba legends like Mutiu Adepoju who is more famous than him? 1 Like 2 Shares

Thank God.





You'll always be one of us! 1 Like 1 Share

Finally. If you say he did well then you're just saying so because he's Nigerian.

God! When will Wenger resign like this?

Drienzia:

Blue is the colour!!!



Finally.... Should have been a long time ago..Blue is the colour!!! 1 Like 1 Share

khalo:

Who e help? and who you epp?

looking for who will epp you..who u epp? and who you epp?looking for who will epp you..who u epp? 6 Likes

What has he been doing there?

Was never appreciated by the football community. Dont want to bring up conspiracy theories. He remains a LEGEND anyday. All the best sir!!! #OurOwnNigerian 3 Likes

Antonio Conte v Michael Emenalo

It’s also worth noting what happened between Conte and Emenalo after Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 on Sunday.



After the full-time whistle blew at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Conte was accused of snubbing Michael Emenalo.



That claim was made by journalist Duncan Castles on social media.



Castles is often accused of being the mouthpiece of Jose Mourinho in the press



Indeed, the scribe was quizzed on that issue last week by Liverpool fans.



After the Chelsea game, Castles wrote the following on Twitter:

guess he is being poached by another club . He has done well sha . must be a very cool headed guy to work with Roman for that long

Cool. Atleast now I can actualy give a fvck.

Malefactor:

Finally. If you say he did well then you're just saying so because he's Nigerian. Person stay in club for 10years because he didn't do well?? Person stay in club for 10years because he didn't do well?? 2 Likes

Resigned or forced to resign? Just asking

But i saw the guy at the Stanford bridge stand yesterday looking happy

well don sir

whateverkay:

He's even Igbo How did he manage to get such job when we have Yoruba legends like Mutiu Adepoju who is more famous than him?

Wetin this one dey talk? Wetin this one dey talk? 5 Likes

Hn

