|Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Drienzia: 4:14pm
This news could have potentially huge repercussions at Stamford Bridge.
According to the Telegraph , Michael Emenalo has stepped down as chelsea technical Director.
Emenalo joined Chelsea way back in 2007 while Avram Grant was in charge at the Bridge. That managerial appointment may well have proven to be a car crash, but the Nigerian’s presence and positive impact has been witnessed on and off the field throughout his 10-year employment.
In 2011, Emenalo was promoted from assistant first-team coach to technical tirector, a role which he has held ever since – until now.
Emenalo has come under considerable scrutiny from the fans in recent years, mostly due to a lack understanding of what his role actually is.
If you look at the facts, though, as the Telegraph note, he has been supportive of Antonio Conte through this difficult period for the Italian, and his departure is a considerable blow to Roman Abramovich.
Thanks for all your hard work over the years, Michael, and best of luck for the future!
http://www.talkchelsea.net/news/chelsea-rocked-by-the-departure-of-technical-director-michael-emenalo/
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Bababillioniare: 4:18pm
Long waited
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Bababillioniare: 4:19pm
Long waited cool
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Bababillioniare: 4:19pm
Long waited cool.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Drienzia: 4:23pm
Bababillioniare:He did incredibly well during his days at the club, with notable signings like Hazard kante Kalou, azpillicueta, Mata, matic, cahill(When he de hot for Bolton that year) Malouda, sturridge, courtouis, Torres, merrieles, Alex and lots more. I think Antonio conte is behind this resignation
Rumour has it that conte have been blaming Chelsea's poor form this season on the boards(technical directors) because they refused to sign the players he needed during the transfer window
9 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by khalo: 4:55pm
Who e help?
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by whateverkay(m): 4:56pm
He's even Igbo How did he manage to get such job when we have Yoruba legends like Mutiu Adepoju who is more famous than him?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Kimcutie(m): 4:56pm
Thank God.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by driand(m): 4:56pm
You'll always be one of us!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Malefactor: 4:56pm
Finally. If you say he did well then you're just saying so because he's Nigerian.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Angelb4: 4:57pm
God! When will Wenger resign like this?
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Bigsteveg(m): 4:57pm
Drienzia:Conte can never be the reason for his retirement. Even Mou couldnt succed when they had issues. Probably it was time to move oN.
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Forceup(f): 4:57pm
Finally.... Should have been a long time ago..
Blue is the colour!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by sammhi(m): 4:57pm
khalo:and who you epp?
looking for who will epp you..who u epp?
6 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by GodblessNig247(m): 4:57pm
What has he been doing there?
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by ezera(m): 4:57pm
Was never appreciated by the football community. Dont want to bring up conspiracy theories. He remains a LEGEND anyday. All the best sir!!! #OurOwnNigerian
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by careytommy7(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by NgcoboP: 4:57pm
Antonio Conte v Michael Emenalo
It’s also worth noting what happened between Conte and Emenalo after Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 on Sunday.
After the full-time whistle blew at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Conte was accused of snubbing Michael Emenalo.
That claim was made by journalist Duncan Castles on social media.
Castles is often accused of being the mouthpiece of Jose Mourinho in the press
Indeed, the scribe was quizzed on that issue last week by Liverpool fans.
After the Chelsea game, Castles wrote the following on Twitter:
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by JasonBLood: 4:58pm
Drienzia:.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Acecards: 4:58pm
Goodluck to him
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Leez(m): 4:58pm
Drienzia:all i know is dat Afonjas are skullminers
smh
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by sammhi(m): 4:58pm
guess he is being poached by another club . He has done well sha . must be a very cool headed guy to work with Roman for that long
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by MrCuteking(m): 4:58pm
Cool. Atleast now I can actualy give a fvck.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by JamesReacher(m): 4:58pm
Malefactor:Person stay in club for 10years because he didn't do well??
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by Depot(m): 4:59pm
Resigned or forced to resign? Just asking
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by GoroTango: 4:59pm
But i saw the guy at the Stanford bridge stand yesterday looking happy
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by toyzeal(m): 5:00pm
well don sir
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by yemmight(m): 5:00pm
whateverkay:
Wetin this one dey talk?
5 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by PenlsCaP: 5:01pm
Hn
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by olatuns2014: 5:01pm
1 Like
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by survchris: 5:01pm
|Re: Michael Emenalo Resigns As Chelsea's Technical Director After 10 Years by johnstar(m): 5:02pm
Good news
