If you are buying land for the first time in Lagos and you hire a land surveyor in Lagos to survey the land for you and prepare a survey plan, it is important to note that the job of the land surveyor is not complete even after he has delivered the survey plan to you.



The land surveyor is supposed to register the survey in the state cadastre by submitting a copy of the survey plan (Record or Red Copy) to the Office of the Surveyor General of Lagos State. The state cadastre is a record of land ownership in the state. Until the record copy is submitted, you cannot obtain any title for that land.



There are two ways to verify if the record copy of your survey plan has been submitted:



1 Ask the land surveyor to show you the Evidence of Submission.



2 Go to the Records Office at the Office of the Surveyor General of Lagos at Alausa, Ikeja and do a Verification of Submission of Record Copy Plan. This service cost N2000 (Two thousand naira only) and the process takes a few days.

It would have been easier and more convenient if there was a Survey Plan Online Checker but for now there is none.