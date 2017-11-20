₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by drewe20: 4:32pm On Nov 06
If you are buying land for the first time in Lagos and you hire a land surveyor in Lagos to survey the land for you and prepare a survey plan, it is important to note that the job of the land surveyor is not complete even after he has delivered the survey plan to you.
The land surveyor is supposed to register the survey in the state cadastre by submitting a copy of the survey plan (Record or Red Copy) to the Office of the Surveyor General of Lagos State. The state cadastre is a record of land ownership in the state. Until the record copy is submitted, you cannot obtain any title for that land.
There are two ways to verify if the record copy of your survey plan has been submitted:
1 Ask the land surveyor to show you the Evidence of Submission.
2 Go to the Records Office at the Office of the Surveyor General of Lagos at Alausa, Ikeja and do a Verification of Submission of Record Copy Plan. This service cost N2000 (Two thousand naira only) and the process takes a few days.
It would have been easier and more convenient if there was a Survey Plan Online Checker but for now there is none.
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by drewe20: 9:07am On Nov 16
How can I help you sir?
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by jidobaba(m): 9:12am On Nov 19
drewe20:Are survey plans not supposed to be a standard fee? Per plot? I'm getting conflicting figures. At this point I have to ask if the state bureau of lands has surveyors working for them.
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by drewe20: 6:02am
jidobaba:
Are survey plans not supposed to be a standard fee? Per plot?
It depends on the location of the land. Where is your land?
I'm getting conflicting figures
How conflicting are the figures you are getting?
At this point I have to ask if the state bureau of lands has surveyors working for them
Yes they do. But they carry out survey of government lands only e.g excisions, government estates, revocations etc. They DON'T carry out survey for individuals/corporate bodies.
PS. If you are looking for the cheapest price, you may be swindled. Surveyors have standard fees for different areas.
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by nony43(m): 7:26am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by BruncleZuma: 7:26am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by OrestesDante(m): 7:26am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by ogundokun: 7:30am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by PropertiesNaija: 7:33am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by money121(m): 7:34am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by coolestchris(m): 7:34am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by havillaplus: 7:34am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by money121(m): 7:34am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by money121(m): 7:34am
|Re: How To Verify Red Copy Of Survey Plan In Lagos Was Lodged by havillaplus: 7:37am
