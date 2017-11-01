Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) (4263 Views)

It is expected that their visit to Ebonyi state will bring goodies mostly in the areas of Agriculture and economic development/empowerment.





The older this OBJ gets, the more I like him.

WHAT A SURVIVOR. WOW!!

From Nzeogwu coup till today u can't mention any part of Nigerian history without mentioning OBJ.

A TRUE LEGEND!! 20 Likes 1 Share

This Baba better pass the current Baba. 8 Likes





https://www.impressions.ng/abakaliki-is-the-most-liveable-city-in-nigeria Interesting. Governor Umahi has made giant strides in not only transforming Ebonyi state, but also putting its alluring capital city of Abakaliki on the map. It's becoming a favourite destination for tourists, dignitaries, and all lovers of development. No wonder, Abakaliki has emerged as arguably the most livable city in Nigeria.

I was in the place last week. I feel like not leaving the place. It far better than Owerri, Imo capital. I was in the place last week. I feel like not leaving the place. It far better than Owerri, Imo capital. 3 Likes

The Dinosaur of the 21st century!

long live!

yeah right....legend my foot yeah right....legend my foot

The Dinosaur of the 21st century!

long live!

How many Presidents this country get sef?







Governor Umahi the traitor....

His biggest nightmare right now is being all alone in the same room with Nnamdi KANU. Governor Umahi the traitor....His biggest nightmare right now is being all alone in the same room with Nnamdi KANU. 4 Likes 1 Share

I was in the place last week. I feel like not leaving the place. It far better than Owerri, Imo capital. Really Someone who's among those that caused their hunger is the chairman of zero hunger teamReally 2 Likes

About to eat my beans and plantain

The glory of Calabar has been taken by Abakaliki The glory of Calabar has been taken by Abakaliki

Grandfather of Africans politicians

Good question! Good question!

How I just love OBJ 1 Like

See the person wey dey lead the guard of honour for 3rd pix step like say he dey dance to Beyonce's hit single "Single ladies"

Good things speak for them selves. Em not from Ebonyi but been hearing about the development strides of the Governor. Kudos to Umahi! 1 Like

criminals criminals

criminals

How many Presidents this country get sef? I tire for naija o I tire for naija o

was it Nzeogwu coup, or Dimka led coup?



Just asking was it Nzeogwu coup, or Dimka led coup?Just asking

Baba....come bak..u stil hv my vote

thieves

How many Presidents this country get sef? we get one wey d fear east more dn e d fear boko haram wile d oda one is BABA himself we get one wey d fear east more dn e d fear boko haram wile d oda one is BABA himself

All those pple saying abakalika better pass IMO,

Elaborate further cos mi i de loss now sir Elaborate further cos mi i de loss now sir