|Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by naaija: 5:36pm
Fmr. President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Chairman of Zero Hunger Team, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo arrives the capital city of Ebonyi State. He was welcomed with guard of honour.
It is expected that their visit to Ebonyi state will bring goodies mostly in the areas of Agriculture and economic development/empowerment.
Details on
http://www.naaija.com/2017/11/photos-as-obasanjo-visits-gov-dav-umahi-in-ebonyi-state/
Picture and Story by
Nwaze Francis
,
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by 9jaDoc(f): 5:41pm
The older this OBJ gets, the more I like him.
WHAT A SURVIVOR. WOW!!
From Nzeogwu coup till today u can't mention any part of Nigerian history without mentioning OBJ.
A TRUE LEGEND!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by Ojiofor: 5:46pm
This Baba better pass the current Baba.
8 Likes
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 5:47pm
Interesting. Governor Umahi has made giant strides in not only transforming Ebonyi state, but also putting its alluring capital city of Abakaliki on the map. It's becoming a favourite destination for tourists, dignitaries, and all lovers of development. No wonder, Abakaliki has emerged as arguably the most livable city in Nigeria.
https://www.impressions.ng/abakaliki-is-the-most-liveable-city-in-nigeria
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by supereagle(m): 6:55pm
ImpressionsNG:
I was in the place last week. I feel like not leaving the place. It far better than Owerri, Imo capital.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by olojowon: 7:16pm
The Dinosaur of the 21st century!
long live!
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by TheKingdom: 7:28pm
9jaDoc:
yeah right....legend my foot
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by DreI1(m): 7:53pm
olojowon:
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by TheAngry1: 7:54pm
How many Presidents this country get sef?
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:54pm
Governor Umahi the traitor....
His biggest nightmare right now is being all alone in the same room with Nnamdi KANU.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by TheAngry1: 7:54pm
TheAngry1:
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by XXLDICK(m): 7:54pm
Someone who's among those that caused their hunger is the chairman of zero hunger team
supereagle:Really
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by cinoedhunter: 7:55pm
About to eat my beans and plantain
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by ephemm(m): 7:55pm
ImpressionsNG:
The glory of Calabar has been taken by Abakaliki
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:55pm
Grandfather of Africans politicians
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 7:55pm
TheAngry1:
Good question!
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 7:56pm
How I just love OBJ
1 Like
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 7:56pm
See the person wey dey lead the guard of honour for 3rd pix step like say he dey dance to Beyonce's hit single "Single ladies"
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by surgical: 7:56pm
9jaDoc:How did that help the country.?
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by Lastanza: 7:57pm
Good things speak for them selves. Em not from Ebonyi but been hearing about the development strides of the Governor. Kudos to Umahi!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by wayne4loan: 7:57pm
criminals
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:57pm
wayne4loan:
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 7:58pm
TheAngry1:I tire for naija o
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by gradeA(m): 7:58pm
9jaDoc:
was it Nzeogwu coup, or Dimka led coup?
Just asking
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by pawesome(m): 7:58pm
Baba....come bak..u stil hv my vote
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 7:59pm
thieves
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by pawesome(m): 8:00pm
TheAngry1:we get one wey d fear east more dn e d fear boko haram wile d oda one is BABA himself
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by carpmam: 8:01pm
All those pple saying abakalika better pass IMO,
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by origima: 8:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Elaborate further cos mi i de loss now sir
|Re: Governor Umahi Welcomes Obasanjo To Ebonyi State (Photos) by FreeTraining: 8:01pm
9jaDoc:nigeria would have been a fogoten nation without obasanjo' NO OBJ NO NIGERIA
