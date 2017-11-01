₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by Wobegist: 9:25am
Nigerian actress and mother of two, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has started off the week by sharing photos of herself when she spent her special time with a group of orphaned children.
The superstar Nigerian actress posted photos of herself with a group of children who she affectionately referred to as “my children”.
“Happy Monday Friends….My total Love and Respects to every Mother who has lost a child ..May God Heal that Heart…IJN… I know it’s Monday But TBT hanging out with my Kids. Every Child is my Child.. “ wrote Mercy Johnson.
Checkout Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Instagram uploads below:
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/mercy-johnson-daughter-purity-spend-time-orphans-photos/
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by NLevents: 9:30am
Kind gesture
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by Yeligray(m): 9:30am
This is why God never stops blessing some people
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by cummando(m): 9:34am
Blessing forfeited
What happened to doing it in private. The gains are immense
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by cyndy1000(f): 9:50am
The lady with a golden heart I love the part "every child is my child" God bless you good heart.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by Consray(f): 9:59am
Yeligray:Honestly....
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by dessz(m): 12:28pm
NYC
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by KinzyeWriter(m): 12:28pm
Mercy is now looking as if she is a real slowpoke since I have watched her acting like one in a movie
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by Olahh: 12:28pm
Good for them
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by Syphonn(m): 12:29pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by jaheymezz(m): 12:30pm
at least she's not on an oloshos mission!
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by sinaj(f): 12:30pm
God bless her!
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by magnificientzaz(f): 12:30pm
Purity is just Mercy Johnson in a small body...like the fact that they are not over dressed
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by pitlaterine(f): 12:31pm
Oh Lord, please make me a philanthropist.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by muller101(m): 12:32pm
NLevents:NL party. What's the benefit for us
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by mokane5: 12:32pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by johnstar(m): 12:32pm
Nice one
Dis is d kind of woman i need to marry
Oh lord have Mercy on me
And bless me with this kind of woman
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by NLevents: 12:33pm
muller101:Apart from having fun? No other benefits
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:37pm
God blesses the hand that gives.
I pray I am rich enough to give back to the society one day, so help me God
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by AjalaJ(m): 12:39pm
Iyawo baba olowo.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Daughter, Purity, Spend Time With Orphans (photos) by twaintoy(f): 12:58pm
You this scammer, you are here again advertising your invisible data. The recharge cards you collect from innocent people shall hook your throat soon. Scammer. Nairalanders, beware of this one, nobody shld patronize him. Your number has even been reported as a spam on truecaller by the people you have defrauded.
