Nigerian actress and mother of two, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has started off the week by sharing photos of herself when she spent her special time with a group of orphaned children.



The superstar Nigerian actress posted photos of herself with a group of children who she affectionately referred to as “my children”.



“Happy Monday Friends….My total Love and Respects to every Mother who has lost a child ..May God Heal that Heart…IJN… I know it’s Monday But TBT hanging out with my Kids. Every Child is my Child.. “ wrote Mercy Johnson.

Checkout Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Instagram uploads below:







This is why God never stops blessing some people 5 Likes

What happened to doing it in private. The gains are immense

The lady with a golden heart I love the part "every child is my child" God bless you good heart.

This is why God never stops blessing some people Honestly.... Honestly.... 1 Like

Mercy is now looking as if she is a real slowpoke since I have watched her acting like one in a movie

God bless her!

Purity is just Mercy Johnson in a small body...like the fact that they are not over dressed







Dis is d kind of woman i need to marry







God blesses the hand that gives.

I pray I am rich enough to give back to the society one day, so help me God

