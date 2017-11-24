₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,111 members, 3,898,067 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 01:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) (2643 Views)
Man Arrested For Beating His Neighbour To Death With Charm / Filling Station Manager Hacked To Death With Axes In Cross River. Graphic Photo / Passenger Cuts Okada Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 10:18am
A 24-year-old man, identified as Edwin Vincent from Delta state, allegedly killed his wife, Joy Michael with a machete. It was gathered that Vincent killed his wife, when she went fishing alongside their neighbour before her husband attacked her with the weapon and hacked her to death. The sad incident happened on Sunday, November 5 at Boro Camp, Kaiama, in the Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.
According to reports, the shocking incident was brought to the notice of the community by a 12 year old girl, who saw the scene and alerted the indigenes.
An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” according to a police statement.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/24-year-old-man-slaughters-wife-bayelsa-state-machete-photos.html
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by krak101(m): 10:19am
Savagery at it's ugliest
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:22am
EVIL. Killing your spouse is not the best option and will never be,rather problems will escalate.
RIP.
1 Like
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by iamJ: 10:24am
Rip to the dead
But what did she do? i cant waste my insults
Did she kill his mum or sister?
#No Filter Attitude
1 Like
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 10:30am
Thank God he was caught . Rip to her
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by cummando(m): 10:44am
Its the heat/and hunger
I saw my neighbor kill a cockroach the other day. By the time he was through the roach was atomized.Since then ive been locking my door every time. Hungerbad
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Olahh: 12:44pm
Where is the love
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by MisterLomantic: 12:45pm
.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by bespark: 12:45pm
IF YOU HAVE A BROWSING PHONE, THEN YOU ARE 100% GUARANTEED 0F MAKING GOOD INCOME FROM IT DAILY. SEE HOW YOU CAN START MAKING CASH WITH YOUR PHONE FROM TODAY. NO CAPITAL, NO SKILL NEEDED.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Keneking: 12:46pm
So sad
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by pitlaterine(f): 12:46pm
Chai!!! This life. Somethings that happen in this life just baffles me a lot.
Are you a freelancer and want to earn money?
Join the no 1 Freelance website in Nigeria now
www.ni-lance.com
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Plolly(f): 12:46pm
j
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by lanrei(m): 12:47pm
Naija police collecting your belt and shirt at any suspicion of criminal act from time immemorial
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by edeXede: 12:47pm
No sane man would hack his wife to death.. This is a pure case of mental inbalance. The man should be taking to a psychiatric and be extensively evaluated, then undergo intensive therapy.. The government should take care of him.. He would be better.. Sorry man, I understand your condition. The woman is just a victim of circumstances
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 12:47pm
what a life....
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 12:48pm
Federal republic of Mad people
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:48pm
Oh wasted generation
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by sinola(m): 12:50pm
PrettyCrystal:
A 24yrs old man who is supposed to be in school or maybe learning trade is not matured to marry.....that is why I love igbo people.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Veraatabeh(f): 12:51pm
Rip
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 12:52pm
I wonder the kind of hearts some people possess
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by obedugo(m): 12:55pm
If not for ritual purpose then i bet he is insane.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by MYBLOCUS: 12:55pm
WHAT WOULD HAVE RESULT TO THIS NOW ?THE WAY OUR YOUTH ARE KILLING THEM SELF'S NOW ARE DAYS IS BECOMING ALARMING ,SOMETIMES STRESS AND POVERTY ,ANY WAY RIP TO THE DEAD
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by pereth: 12:56pm
Too young to know what marriage is all about. Not matured enough to get married. May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 1:00pm
24yr old man already married
Abajo
Frustration ti fi oju e ri nkan
(0) (Reply)
:-X Nigerian Student Cuts, Swallows Manhood In Ghana :-X / Student Kills Himself!!! / Robbers Break Into Chris Brown's House, Hold His Aunt Hostage And Steal $1m Wort
Viewing this topic: lovere, 22Mikey, MrToy, ejifranks(m), shenney, SeniorZato(m), richard69(m), bespark, waveskaaya(m), IGNACOSTI(m), Charisdesigns, opeoluwaamusa(f), Dovey24, brownhawk, cyberguy72(m), nicerichard05, odeligboikwo, Akinaukwa, drey076(m), Donsheddy(m), mayblow, mkoabiola, Okoshishi(m), monday54, mudiana(m), obiiyke1, Barristertemmie(f), KevMitnick, neyoskye(m), garryi, MrXlim5618, TorNERDo(m), prestige2013(m), nairamaniac, Mikeshine(m), modelmike7(m), justinaa2012, yousooph(m), AryaSand(f), Tunami(m), danny34(m), oluezekiel(m), StCapital, djkall(m), Jigba(f), tfk96, Egein(m), mistanapsdotcom, Micheezy7(m), engrolawei, zinosleek(m), emmyTED, BruncleZuma and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16