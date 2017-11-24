₦airaland Forum

24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos)

24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 10:18am
A 24-year-old man, identified as Edwin Vincent from Delta state, allegedly killed his wife, Joy Michael with a machete. It was gathered that Vincent killed his wife, when she went fishing alongside their neighbour before her husband attacked her with the weapon and hacked her to death. The sad incident happened on Sunday, November 5 at Boro Camp, Kaiama, in the Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the shocking incident was brought to the notice of the community by a 12 year old girl, who saw the scene and alerted the indigenes.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” according to a police statement.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/24-year-old-man-slaughters-wife-bayelsa-state-machete-photos.html

Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by krak101(m): 10:19am
Savagery at it's ugliest
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:22am



EVIL. Killing your spouse is not the best option and will never be,rather problems will escalate.

RIP.

1 Like

Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by iamJ: 10:24am
Rip to the dead

But what did she do? i cant waste my insults


Did she kill his mum or sister?

#No Filter Attitude

1 Like

Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 10:30am
Thank God he was caught . Rip to her
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by cummando(m): 10:44am
Its the heat/and hunger



I saw my neighbor kill a cockroach the other day. By the time he was through the roach was atomized.Since then ive been locking my door every time. Hungerbad
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Olahh: 12:44pm
Where is the love
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by MisterLomantic: 12:45pm
.
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by bespark: 12:45pm
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Keneking: 12:46pm
So sad angry angry
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by pitlaterine(f): 12:46pm
Chai!!! This life. Somethings that happen in this life just baffles me a lot.



Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Plolly(f): 12:46pm
j
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by lanrei(m): 12:47pm
Naija police collecting your belt and shirt at any suspicion of criminal act from time immemorial
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by edeXede: 12:47pm
embarassed

No sane man would hack his wife to death.. This is a pure case of mental inbalance. The man should be taking to a psychiatric and be extensively evaluated, then undergo intensive therapy.. The government should take care of him.. He would be better.. Sorry man, I understand your condition. The woman is just a victim of circumstances
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 12:47pm
what a life....
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 12:48pm
Federal republic of Mad people
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:48pm
Oh wasted generation
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by sinola(m): 12:50pm
A 24yrs old man who is supposed to be in school or maybe learning trade is not matured to marry.....that is why I love igbo people.
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by Veraatabeh(f): 12:51pm
Rip
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 12:52pm
I wonder the kind of hearts some people possess
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by obedugo(m): 12:55pm
If not for ritual purpose then i bet he is insane.
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by MYBLOCUS: 12:55pm
WHAT WOULD HAVE RESULT TO THIS NOW ?THE WAY OUR YOUTH ARE KILLING THEM SELF'S NOW ARE DAYS IS BECOMING ALARMING ,SOMETIMES STRESS AND POVERTY ,ANY WAY RIP TO THE DEAD
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by pereth: 12:56pm
Too young to know what marriage is all about. Not matured enough to get married. May her soul rest in peace.
Re: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 1:00pm
24yr old man already married
Abajo undecided
Frustration ti fi oju e ri nkan angry

