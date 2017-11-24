Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife In Bayelsa With Machete (Photos) (2643 Views)

According to reports, the shocking incident was brought to the notice of the community by a 12 year old girl, who saw the scene and alerted the indigenes.



An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” according to a police statement.



Source; A 24-year-old man, identified as Edwin Vincent from Delta state, allegedly killed his wife, Joy Michael with a machete. It was gathered that Vincent killed his wife, when she went fishing alongside their neighbour before her husband attacked her with the weapon and hacked her to death. The sad incident happened on Sunday, November 5 at Boro Camp, Kaiama, in the Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.According to reports, the shocking incident was brought to the notice of the community by a 12 year old girl, who saw the scene and alerted the indigenes.An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” according to a police statement.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/24-year-old-man-slaughters-wife-bayelsa-state-machete-photos.html

Savagery at it's ugliest







EVIL. Killing your spouse is not the best option and will never be,rather problems will escalate.



RIP. EVIL. Killing your spouse is not the best option and will never be,rather problems will escalate.RIP. 1 Like

Rip to the dead



But what did she do? i cant waste my insults





Did she kill his mum or sister?



#No Filter Attitude 1 Like

Thank God he was caught . Rip to her

Its the heat/and hunger







I saw my neighbor kill a cockroach the other day. By the time he was through the roach was atomized.Since then ive been locking my door every time. Hungerbad

Where is the love

So sad









Naija police collecting your belt and shirt at any suspicion of criminal act from time immemorial





No sane man would hack his wife to death.. This is a pure case of mental inbalance. The man should be taking to a psychiatric and be extensively evaluated, then undergo intensive therapy.. The government should take care of him.. He would be better.. Sorry man, I understand your condition. The woman is just a victim of circumstances No sane man would hack his wife to death.. This is a pure case of mental inbalance. The man should be taking to a psychiatric and be extensively evaluated, then undergo intensive therapy.. The government should take care of him.. He would be better.. Sorry man, I understand your condition. The woman is just a victim of circumstances

what a life....

Federal republic of Mad people

Oh wasted generation

PrettyCrystal:

A 24yrs old man who is supposed to be in school or maybe learning trade is not matured to marry.....that is why I love igbo people. A 24yrs old man who is supposed to be in school or maybe learning trade is not matured to marry.....that is why I love igbo people.

Rip

I wonder the kind of hearts some people possess

If not for ritual purpose then i bet he is insane.

WHAT WOULD HAVE RESULT TO THIS NOW ?THE WAY OUR YOUTH ARE KILLING THEM SELF'S NOW ARE DAYS IS BECOMING ALARMING ,SOMETIMES STRESS AND POVERTY ,ANY WAY RIP TO THE DEAD

Too young to know what marriage is all about. Not matured enough to get married. May her soul rest in peace.