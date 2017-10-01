₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by zoba88: 8:06am
The thief pictured below was caught in Oruma community, Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa, by members of the local vigilante.
He was soaked in diesel and mud, then paraded around the town with the inscription "I AM A THIEF", as a tag around his neck.
Photo credit: Bodmas
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-how-thief-caught-in-bayelsa-by.html?m=1
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by zoba88: 8:07am
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by UbanmeUdie: 8:09am
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by PEPPERified: 8:22am
This one make sense...
1 Like
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by tobdee: 8:32am
I will be happier if this can be replicated on our thieving politicians not just on petty thieves ...
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by loneatar: 8:35am
That is Africa for you
2 Likes
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by auntysimbiat(f): 8:36am
hmmm .. na wa oo
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by agadaone1(m): 8:43am
Why dat girl for the first pics looking so dirty.. Abi na she catch the thief herself
3 Likes
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by Redoil: 9:11am
agadaone1:those people are naturaly dirty people
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by cogbuagu: 10:55am
Lol
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by modelmike7(m): 10:56am
HAHAHA. SAVAGE!!
THE EFFECTS ON THE PICS , no be for here o!!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by free2ryhme: 10:56am
what did he steal?
Crude oil?
then he is not a thief
he is a smuggler
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by Offpoint: 10:56am
A nigga stole billions, but was offered a job and promotion for stealing...
while this young hustla who is looking for what to eat and survive the day.....is being executed inhumanly....
.....
we are lights years behind....no hope of redemption
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by Bossontop(m): 10:57am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by iamceemeon(f): 10:57am
At the mention of Africa...
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by femo122: 10:58am
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by SWORD419(m): 10:58am
Nothing good comes from dat side, at least there's development, cox dey didn't roast him.
1 Like
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by slick1(m): 10:59am
...
Chaiiiii! Maybe he was once a big boy ohhhh.
Spending money on chics and feeling fly. Him cup don full.
What's up with dat guy taking shots with the small blue phone now. That one self na camera phone? Chaiiiiii.
P.S. Maina should have a billboard on his neck now, with the same inscription.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by sam4noow(m): 10:59am
I guess he must hav been dt part of IPOB Igbo youth dt migrated to bayelsa... Dts chukwudi na
2 Likes
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by lucrownt(m): 10:59am
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by EVILFOREST: 11:00am
This one is FINISHED
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by Bullhari007(m): 11:01am
Phyno on the beat ..... Zamu Zamu
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by tstx(m): 11:01am
This MoB dey kind oo
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by Seeker17(m): 11:02am
Good.. Crime does not pay
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by LuvU2(f): 11:02am
"money launderers" should be called thieves too. That's the proper name
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by emmabest2000(m): 11:02am
Naawaaa
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by czark(m): 11:03am
loneatar:
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by talk2percy(m): 11:03am
But there was no mention of what he stole, please what exactly did he steal, Vigilantes??
1 Like
|Re: Man Paraded In Bayelsa With "I AM A THIEF" Tag Hanging On His Neck By Vigilante by Yinxies(f): 11:03am
What did he steal?
1 Like
