He was soaked in diesel and mud, then paraded around the town with the inscription "I AM A THIEF", as a tag around his neck.



Photo credit: Bodmas





This one make sense... 1 Like

I will be happier if this can be replicated on our thieving politicians not just on petty thieves ... 10 Likes 2 Shares

That is Africa for you 2 Likes

hmmm .. na wa oo

Why dat girl for the first pics looking so dirty.. Abi na she catch the thief herself 3 Likes

agadaone1:

Why dat girl for the first pics looking so dirty.. Abi na she catch the thief herself those people are naturaly dirty people those people are naturaly dirty people 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol

HAHAHA. SAVAGE!!

THE EFFECTS ON THE PICS , no be for here o!! 2 Likes

what did he steal?



Crude oil?



then he is not a thief





he is a smuggler 1 Like 1 Share

A nigga stole billions, but was offered a job and promotion for stealing...

while this young hustla who is looking for what to eat and survive the day.....is being executed inhumanly....



.....

we are lights years behind....no hope of redemption

4 Likes 1 Share

At the mention of Africa...

Nothing good comes from dat side, at least there's development, cox dey didn't roast him. 1 Like



Chaiiiii! Maybe he was once a big boy ohhhh.



Spending money on chics and feeling fly. Him cup don full.



What's up with dat guy taking shots with the small blue phone now. That one self na camera phone? Chaiiiiii.



P.S. Maina should have a billboard on his neck now, with the same inscription. ...Chaiiiii! Maybe he was once a big boy ohhhh.Spending money on chics and feeling fly. Him cup don full.What's up with dat guy taking shots with the small blue phone now. That one self na camera phone? Chaiiiiii.P.S. Maina should have a billboard on his neck now, with the same inscription. 3 Likes

I guess he must hav been dt part of IPOB Igbo youth dt migrated to bayelsa... Dts chukwudi na 2 Likes

This one is FINISHED

Phyno on the beat ..... Zamu Zamu

This MoB dey kind oo

Good.. Crime does not pay

"money launderers" should be called thieves too. That's the proper name

Naawaaa 3 Likes 1 Share

loneatar:

That is Africa for you

But there was no mention of what he stole, please what exactly did he steal, Vigilantes?? 1 Like