The Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi wa Sallam) ordered us not to sleep on our bellies (face down).



Abu Dawood reported from Yaesh that Takhfa al-Ghafari said:



“My father said ‘while I was lying on my belly in the mosque I felt a person moving me with his foot saying: “Allah hates this way of lying down” I looked up to find out that (the man who was speaking) was the Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi wa Sallam)”.

Al-Tirmizi also reported from Abu Hurairah that he said:



“The Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi wa Sallam) saw a man lying on his belly he said to him: Allah does not like this form of lying down” . Ibn Majah reported from Abu Zar : “This is the way in which the dwellers of Hell-fire lie down”.

Ibn al-Qayyim said while talking about the medicine of the Prophet (p.b.u.h.): ‘The best is to lie on the right side as this makes the food rest more comfortably in the stomach because the latter is inclined to the left. Then it is better to change to the left side as this makes the food get digested more quickly. But most sleeping should be on the right side… And it is bad to sleep on the back. But it is worse to sleep face down on the belly’.



SCIENTIFIC FACTS:



Today medical science tells us that it is healthy sleeping position to sleep on your back or on your right side which is the Islamic way of sleeping and we (Muslims) were told this 1400yrs ago by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw). Sleeping on the right side does not let the weight of stomach & intestine to suppress heart, hence blood circulation is not affected. It’s best to sleep on your right side, because your liver is your heaviest organ and if you sleep on your left then it will cause you discomfort, because it’s squishing your stomach.





Researchers now know that sleeping on the stomach raises the risk of SIDS (sudden Infant death syndrome) sevenfold. That realization led to “Back to Sleep” campaigns in Britain in 1991 and in the United States in 1994. Between 1970 and the unveiling of that advice, 11,000 British infants — who might have survived if sleeping on the back had been the norm — died of SIDS. In the United States, Europe and Australia, “at least 50,000 excess deaths were attributable to harmful health advice,” Gilbert and her colleagues wrote.



It has been experienced that , vagal maneuvers ((neurology) of or sleep-3relating to the vagus nerve ) have worked sometimes to terminate the AF (The nerve system which could damage the heart beat rhythm) but usually not on the first try. Light exercise can also terminate AF, particularly when it has lasted into the morning or early afternoon. Several posts to the atrial fibrillation message board have also reported that sleeping on the left side can trigger The nerve system which could damage the heart beat rhythm during the night and it has been found that situation can be avoided by sleeping on the right side. It can also help to elevate the head and upper part of the body when sleeping, either by using several pillows or a bed that can be adjusted to do this.



Sleeping on the right/left side with the hand under the cheek:

1. organizes the heart pulses.

2. permits the sleeper/asleep person to breath in very natural, perfect way.



But who sleeps on his tummy, suffers the following:

1. temporal dyspepsia

2. his neck’s vertebra get harmed and will have pains on the long term.



