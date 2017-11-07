



Demetria works with Channel 8 in Dallas. On Wednesday, a woman who goes by Jan Shedd on Facebook went on social media to call out Demetria, who she said was a "size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress". She went on to say that she will no longer watch Channel 8 anymore because of the curvy anchor



But some viewers did not agree with the woman and criticized her. Even Chance the Rapper weighed in and opposed Jan for her negative comments about the new Channel 8 reporter. A lot of people felt her comment was racist.



"This is precisely how women of color are treated in the workplace wearing the same exact s*** white girls have on," a user wrote on Twitter, along with a screengrab of Shedd’s post.



The Texas woman later claimed she was attacked by the "racist mafia" after making her Facebook post, which she declared had nothing to do with race.



Shedd wrote: "Frankly, I didn’t even notice that she was black. I was shocked that Channel 8 would put someone on the air that dressed so provocatively."



Demetria Obilor, whose father is Nigerian, became famous when a popular website called her the most beautiful Traffic Reporter in the world with the hashtag #TrafficBae. Since then she has gone on to become even more popular and the criticism from Jan has only served to make her more so.



Meanwhile, Obilor has replied to the criticism. She recorded a video where she addressed her critics and also those who show her love.



