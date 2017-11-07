₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by contactmorak: 1:53pm
Demetria Obilor, a curvy Nigerian-American traffic reporter, has come under fire for the way she dresses her curves on TV.
Demetria works with Channel 8 in Dallas. On Wednesday, a woman who goes by Jan Shedd on Facebook went on social media to call out Demetria, who she said was a "size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress". She went on to say that she will no longer watch Channel 8 anymore because of the curvy anchor
But some viewers did not agree with the woman and criticized her. Even Chance the Rapper weighed in and opposed Jan for her negative comments about the new Channel 8 reporter. A lot of people felt her comment was racist.
"This is precisely how women of color are treated in the workplace wearing the same exact s*** white girls have on," a user wrote on Twitter, along with a screengrab of Shedd’s post.
The Texas woman later claimed she was attacked by the "racist mafia" after making her Facebook post, which she declared had nothing to do with race.
Shedd wrote: "Frankly, I didn’t even notice that she was black. I was shocked that Channel 8 would put someone on the air that dressed so provocatively."
Demetria Obilor, whose father is Nigerian, became famous when a popular website called her the most beautiful Traffic Reporter in the world with the hashtag #TrafficBae. Since then she has gone on to become even more popular and the criticism from Jan has only served to make her more so.
Meanwhile, Obilor has replied to the criticism. She recorded a video where she addressed her critics and also those who show her love.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/extremely-curvy-news-anchor-gets-attacked-for-dressing-provocatively
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by contactmorak: 1:53pm
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by WizAkzy: 1:56pm
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by teresafaith(f): 2:04pm
Very hot and saucy
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Tolams16: 2:20pm
Space booked
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Prognose: 2:37pm
Called her out, called him out, called them out.
We can sha like to copy slangs like say e go soon expire
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Blonchilli(m): 2:39pm
I know some guys will never miss the traffic news
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by ScotFree(m): 2:41pm
Nothing wrong with her dress. Just frustrated people looking to vent steam off on another person
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by lefulefu(m): 2:58pm
Wow she make sense oo..see hips.the lady wey call her out was just being jealous jor.wait oo..chibabe259 this lady resemble u facially oo.
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by julietkcee(f): 3:38pm
Oh ehm gee!
This z meh in the next * years..
She fine die
wata shape!
Hiee! People can jealous eh
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Alvelt14(m): 4:04pm
she looks gorgeous in those dresses
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by NwaAmaikpe: 4:04pm
This is a No-No for me
This generation is wasted.
I miss the days of Ruth Benemasia-Opia, Tokunbo Ajayi and Siene All-well Brown.
The worst of them all is Nancy Isime.
Even though I'm a porn addict but its' wrong.
Can't we have some decency on TV?
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by NoFavors: 4:04pm
We love her like that
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by holluwai(m): 4:04pm
Leave her we like her like that
Na only channel 8 I go dey watch
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by michresa(m): 4:05pm
wait, lemme take a look again,,,,,
#jealousy dey worry d accuser#
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by wunmi590(m): 4:05pm
I don't think theirs anything wrong with this particular dressing.
We all want a woman, with good dressing sense, not some woman that would be wearing agbada (lol).
I guess that woman has a personal beef with her.
She's beautiful
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by LesbianBoy(m): 4:05pm
The stoopid woman just made her more popular. Now big boys will be disturbing the demetria girl upandan now
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Sirpaul(m): 4:06pm
noted!..
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by elChapo1: 4:06pm
.there's a new meaning to provocative dressing. its my birthday, not even one family member have called or texted. Life is sweet as a loner!!!
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by 989900: 4:06pm
Demetria Obilor, your stocks just skyrocketed!
I'm in!!!
Die Jan Shedd, die, die, die -- let the hate flow through you -- eat your heart out!
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Qsscruz(m): 4:06pm
Funny people.. How is her dressing suggestive? The lady is drop dead gorgeous, with curves and all.. The gowns are on knee level and covered all parts apprioprately.. They expect her to wear an over sized gown to appear decent..Jealousy..
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by muller101(m): 4:07pm
Rotten generation. Some guys are masturbating on the thread already
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by iamleumas: 4:07pm
Nigerians & Misplaced Priorities be like 5&6
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Oxenomy: 4:07pm
There is nothing provocative about her dressing. Corrupt mind everywhere!
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by Greystone(m): 4:08pm
It's never missing traffic news again
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by lelvin(m): 4:08pm
That woman na EP (enemy of progress). Maybe her husband is crushing on the babe.
I wish Channels TV will just employ her. Then I will never miss their broadcast again.
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by nairavsdollars: 4:08pm
ls there any form for Vaseline crew? I wanna apply!
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by columbus007(m): 4:08pm
oh yeah.
|Re: Demetria Obilor Slammed For Dressing "Provocatively" On Channel 8 Traffic Report by PDPGuy: 4:10pm
The lady who wrote the complaint must be living under a rock. She ought to know that Demetria’s style is the standard for “weather girls” in the US.
BTW, this lady is HOT, HOT, HOT.
