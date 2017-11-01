"The budget must anchor on the implementation of #MadeInNigeria and it must be reflected in public procurement". I paraphrased.



The President drives a German Merecedes Benz (just one of the many exotics in the fleet), same with the Senate President and the news of the procurement of Toyota SUVs and Peugeot for Senators and MHRs respectively is still fresh in our minds while Innoson is probably still there, struggling to keep it's head above the waters. Can't you take a cue from America? They are trying to build a new official car for the President, they simply sent their specs to General Motors (an American company) to build.

If the Nigerian government is the only customer Innoson has, I stand to say it is enough for the business to thrive well (and we can do the rough arithmetic). These guys keep taking us for a ride and make Nigerians feel stupid.



I know Jonathan's government (like her predecessors) dealt Nigeria a great deal of monumental damage and this man came with so much initial "gra-gra" to fix things but even from his own end, nothing at all. All we see is a body language that reeks so much of ignorance and unconciousness. You'd expect little things (that aren't affected by "oil price" like this to be quickly fixed, at least, through leading by example but alas...



Surprisingly, some of us will still come here and make excuses for them, "Oh! They can't fix this because...". Damn! Things have fallen apart and the centre has long lost it's hold.



Plus, am I the only one that feels like the 2017 budget hasn't even been passed or implemented (lol!)?

