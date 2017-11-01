₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by 9jAgossipdey: 2:33pm
Journalists from some section of the media, mostly online and a few from some print and electronic media have been barred from covering the 2018 budget presentation by President Buhari at the National Assembly.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/just-in-journalists-barred-from-covering-buharis-2018-budget-presentation/amp/
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by sdindan: 2:41pm
Jubril is a terrorist. He doesn't want ppl to know he's fake.
13 Likes
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Luisema4luv(m): 2:43pm
Mak i go chop first
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:44pm
That they voted this ani mal to make budget for them and now telling the press cum media to stay off while he present the same budget he prepared for the masses. Jubril must m a d by fire
7 Likes
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by BUHARIjubrin: 2:46pm
Recipe for budget padding
Jubrin is a mad man
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by python1: 2:47pm
And so? Is channels not covering it?
1 Like
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by NigerDeltan(m): 2:48pm
Dicktator
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Sparklequeen(f): 2:51pm
How true
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by vedaxcool(m): 2:55pm
Sai Baba
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Masculity(m): 2:59pm
There must be a reason for it.
All the time sai Baba.
My country shall overcome all it challenges God willing.
1 Like
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by seunowa(f): 3:00pm
Masculity:
Amen
1 Like
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by divinehand2003(m): 3:02pm
And they said we're in a democratic dispensation.
2 Likes
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by velai(m): 3:03pm
Lubbish!
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by psucc(m): 3:05pm
They've once again succeeded to keep the original copy from the Nigerian public. Whatever comes out afterwards will be a doctored copy.
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Obere4u: 3:06pm
divinehand2003:Yes. They have the right to ban any media house from covering their event. It's still Democracy. Others are covering the event
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by AmadiAba: 3:06pm
hahaha
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Saaruman(m): 3:49pm
I wonder why people expect a serial coup plotter to operate a Democratic govt. That is APC govt for you - military dictatorship. A party that got power through media propaganda now stifling media freedom.
Animal Kingdom.
2 Likes
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by FarahAideed: 4:18pm
Ofcourse Buhari has never been a fan of the press and freedom of information infact during the closing remarks of his uninspiring presentation he vowed to crack down on social media users who were using hate speech and to Buhari hate speech is anyone who criticises his lack lustre leadership
1 Like
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by celestialAgent(m): 4:18pm
This people should just share the budget fund per head. We don’t next their unrealistic implementation
1 Like
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by uzoclinton(m): 4:19pm
Nothing new under the sun
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by BruncleZuma: 4:19pm
Fascism
1 Like
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Spaxon(f): 4:20pm
JUBRIL AND THE CABAL
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Anonymous60087: 4:20pm
The youths of Nigeria should contribute money and buy sniper rifles to shoot down all this corrupt leaders and politicians. That is another form of revolution.
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by abc115: 4:21pm
Fake News...But we just watch the budget presentations on all channels and online live coverage. Can't you people use your simple sense that it is the fake news from wailers and educated illiterates, that lack reasoning ability.
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Pavore9: 4:21pm
Sighs...
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by fixedhollies(m): 4:21pm
Anyhow
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by millomaniac: 4:22pm
Lolz. common budget thats why they are barring journalist. Thats right i forgot somebody does not have a certificate... bwa ha ha ha ha. So that we will not find out if he presents another olodo budget.
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by kennyblaze007(m): 4:22pm
U people will just come here to insult buhari...did nta and channels not show it live Haba
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by cinoedhunter: 4:23pm
Our money don loss
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Nevee: 4:23pm
"The budget must anchor on the implementation of #MadeInNigeria and it must be reflected in public procurement". I paraphrased.
The President drives a German Merecedes Benz (just one of the many exotics in the fleet), same with the Senate President and the news of the procurement of Toyota SUVs and Peugeot for Senators and MHRs respectively is still fresh in our minds while Innoson is probably still there, struggling to keep it's head above the waters. Can't you take a cue from America? They are trying to build a new official car for the President, they simply sent their specs to General Motors (an American company) to build.
If the Nigerian government is the only customer Innoson has, I stand to say it is enough for the business to thrive well (and we can do the rough arithmetic). These guys keep taking us for a ride and make Nigerians feel stupid.
I know Jonathan's government (like her predecessors) dealt Nigeria a great deal of monumental damage and this man came with so much initial "gra-gra" to fix things but even from his own end, nothing at all. All we see is a body language that reeks so much of ignorance and unconciousness. You'd expect little things (that aren't affected by "oil price" like this to be quickly fixed, at least, through leading by example but alas...
Surprisingly, some of us will still come here and make excuses for them, "Oh! They can't fix this because...". Damn! Things have fallen apart and the centre has long lost it's hold.
Plus, am I the only one that feels like the 2017 budget hasn't even been passed or implemented (lol!)?
#Budgetforthem
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by cutefergiee(m): 4:24pm
wetin dey hungry me now
|Re: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation by Ayo4251(m): 4:24pm
Amen
Masculity:But not under Jubril's regime
