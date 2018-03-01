₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,103 members, 4,131,240 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 09:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit (2798 Views)
Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit / Presidency Bars AbdulMajid Danbirni From Media In North / Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by ivandragon: 5:04am
Presidency bars PUNCH, others from covering Buhari’s Benue visit
The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari disregarded freedom of the press in Benue on Monday as correspondents of The PUNCH, ThisDay , Vanguard , Tribune , New Telegraph , The Nation and others were barred from covering the President ’s visit .
About 30 correspondents from various media organisations are in the state, but only seven handpicked media organisations were allowed to cover the President ’s visit .
Our correspondent, who had gone to the Benue State Government House in the early hours of the day, was told that his organisation was not among those allowed to cover the visit .
Checks revealed that there was a directive from the Presidency to restrict the number of media organisations to cover the visit to seven.
The media allowed to cover the visit are The News Agency of Nigeria , Daily Sun , Voice of Nigeria , Daily Trust, Leadership, The Guardian and Daily Independent .
No reason was given for the decision.
Our correspondent noted that security operatives from Abuja took over the activities at the state’s seat of government .
Apart from journalists , invited stakeholders were turned back at the third gate of the Government House where security , mainly operatives of the Department of State Services , checked the names of guests against a list they clutched jealously.
Some protesting youths, who had stormed the venue to register their grievances over incessant killings in the state, were sent away by security men , while their placards were seized .
One of the protesters , Jonah Kwaor , who described the operatives as overzealous , said , “ We wanted the President to know the magnitude of the senseless killings in our communities , but security men , including the police, drove us away and seized some of our placards.”
Members of the Peace Corps , who attempted to enter the Government House to appeal to the President to rescind his decision and sign the Peace Corps bill , were prevented from entering.
It was gathered that the itinerary of the President was adjusted as his visit to the state Chairman of the state traditional council , Tor Tiv , Prof . James Ayatse , was cancelled.
Also the President ’s scheduled visit to the Internally Displaced People ’s camp at Gbamjiba , in the Guma Local Government Area was reportedly put off .
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved . This material , and other digital content on this website , may not be reproduced , published , broadcast , rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
http://punchng.com/presidency-bars-punch-others-from-covering-buharis-benue-visit/
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Bigii(m): 5:16am
Presidiot and Chief dullardinhoO in action
Daura calling.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Campusity: 5:21am
Barring journalist from presidential event is a strategy of a bygone era.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by doctimonyeka(m): 5:30am
What a joke of a president..
What a joke of a nation..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by BIAFRONIGERIAN(m): 6:22am
It is worthy of mention here that the freedom of information bill which lingered over a decade was finally signed into law during Goodluck Jonathan's regime.This helped to empower the press, strengthen our democracy and ofcourse boosted the investors confidence in our economy.
Just wanna make common sense
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by chuksjuve(m): 6:31am
BMC crew and online defenders will avoid this thread like a plague..
Buhari keeps falling the hands of his defenders on daily basis!!
How do they defend this now..
Well I guess he's an ADULT and he's free to do whatever he deem fit..Lauretta Onochie
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Neminc: 6:48am
The nation was also banned? It seems like baba Yusuf doesn't trust Baba folashade anymore
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by OpanachiOzohve: 6:49am
They could not bring in or rent crowd.. to show off.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by imhotep: 6:50am
OpanachiOzohve:No more rentable zombies and babarians in Benue
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by omowolewa: 6:55am
They don't want 'hate speech', they want 'praise speech'.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by wristbangle(m): 6:58am
So freedom has become a thing of cost? I see no reason why the presidency should not allow the omitted media to cover his visit.
"There must be something in the water...."
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Kestolovee95(f): 7:00am
This abooki presidiot na werey sha!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Nutase(f): 7:02am
Truth is what they are trying to suppress. Praise singers were allowed.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Lipscomb(m): 7:04am
Bigii:Are you always so stupid or is today a special occasion?
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Omeokachie: 7:05am
Buhari cannot stand constructive criticism. He would rather have synchophants around him.
He did the same immediately after he was declared winner, when he banned AIT from his camp. It took outrage and accusations of that action being a taste of intolerance to the media as things to come before he quickly beat a retreat. But then, a leopard cannot change its spots.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Owamudia: 7:09am
Too bad!
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Caustics: 9:10am
all for show
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by petkoffdrake2(m): 9:11am
Can you imagine?
Is this not military rule?
I curse the day Buhari was born! He should be an Animal in his former life.
Always using tyranny in his sense of reasoning and action.
This isn't democracy!
Death is better than that Evil man Governing Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by tivta(m): 9:11am
just great....
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by BIGTinfotech: 9:11am
Maka Why?
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by HRtechnique: 9:12am
Multiple vacancies in a logistic firm in Lagos.
Here: http://www.hrtechnique.com/2018/03/castleberg-nigeria-multiple-vacancies.html
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by modelmike7(m): 9:12am
Interesting.
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by tivta(m): 9:12am
Lipscomb:
you are the dimwit here...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Checked86: 9:12am
Okay nah
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by princeade86(m): 9:12am
but why? they used media to win election, now they are turning there back to that same media because they don't want there secret out.
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Nwakannaya1: 9:13am
We are getting there!!!
When many cried that someone was a dictator, some 'wise' people put it off that he is now a democrat.
We are watching, Daura would most likely feel d impact of our patience!
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by MrRhymes101(m): 9:14am
Na wa o! Ban everybody if u like... Wedding MC
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by wonuks(m): 9:14am
Why
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Aden777(m): 9:14am
Naija ... Which way?
|Re: Presidency Bars PUNCH, Others From Covering Buhari’s Benue Visit by Hadone(m): 9:15am
Good
The Worth Of A Doctor's Life In Nigeria / Should Madam Speaker Leave Or Stay IN The House Of Rep.within 48hrs? / If Etteh Did Not Resign
Viewing this topic: doctokwus, frankwyte, obinnajr(m), 2021, onaf, mastrolife, Premiumwriter, demio007, obamartins(m), kenlinzo(m), oche123, living2013(m), sanandreas(m), ArinzeRaph, Csami(m), Eziokwuegbuozoo, sigiyaya(m), odeligboikwo, Mrchippychappy(m), notjustakuki, uneducated, Pingmasta, gofnor(m), nwosu35, anytexy, clarias, felixomor, Proffdada, Feemmy(m), johndanny(m), DeUrch(m), BellaElla(f), Mayydayy(m), Mayany(m), ahmedee, highmood(m), Lusayo(m), abututony(m), cnc(m), Unseen(m), uncommont, aigboeben(m), krett(m), profoejr(m), megdon, Anikulhapo(m), julietromeo, MrPetex(m), Tobycharles, zorrobankz(m), mikeeze(m), darmiee1(m), sabidey, dominique(f), Thandiubani(m), Viking007(m), OrientDailyNews, smemud(m), olaric(m), Jake619, gameaddict(m), bagger293, etiket(m), Abam01, 2nattie(m), HomeOfMe(f), aniland, Larry01(m), michoim(m), Mitsurugi(m), OMECP, Kelaondona, norriswood(m), Britishcoins, Jonyblazze(m), nnamdi7160, computer0810, Chibuzoc(m), Wiseandtrue(f), ogalanya(m), ezyk(m), Dalighted(m), Royal789(m), Mpeace(m), Movic1(m), qeemus, GudluckIBB(m), OlaOlabode1104, lawrence35(m), Filmewell(f), Frankbaro(m), agbalej(m), OristeFab, greatcrown, cocaineaddict(m), elChapo1, kinziking(m) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9