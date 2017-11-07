₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Islie: 4:30pm
Below are key points from the speech of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the presentation of the 2018 appropriation bill on Tuesday.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/10-things-saraki-said-during-2018-budget-presentation.html
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:31pm
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:30pm
Ok, we heard. What next?
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by XXLDICK(m): 5:30pm
Budget that will be financed majorly from external borrowings
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by tempex88(m): 5:30pm
He is intelligent. Just that most of these guys have allowed corruption to block their reasoning
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Forzap(m): 5:30pm
Buhari, saraki, the Senate,the budget all of them are mad
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by nrexzy(m): 5:30pm
Lol our senate shaaa a..
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by TRADELYN: 5:30pm
Wise man.
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Preshi123(m): 5:31pm
I dnt knw why Nigerians still give Criminals like Saraki attention!
HIT LIKE if pple like him shouldn't be given attention
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by esmarcq(m): 5:31pm
All this is bull crap if they don't actually implement what they say, they have submitted 2018 budget and some parastatals and agencies have not received theitem allocation for 2017 budget, some with budget of about 30billion are yet to receive their Allocations, I just wonder what this government that has zero tolerance for corruption is doing about all this, I am really trying my best not to give up on this country
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by jokolo282(m): 5:31pm
I just love this man saraki. one of the strongest politician ever
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Vision2045(m): 5:31pm
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by ezex(m): 5:32pm
Good
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by asawanathegreat(m): 5:32pm
Saraki get mouth.
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by LuckyLadolce(m): 5:32pm
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by SpyAC(m): 5:32pm
betta than praiseing the president all through
without de jobs, de budget is useless.
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by emmanuelrabb(m): 5:32pm
seen
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by onlyhandsome202: 5:33pm
Nigeria is known for well constructed presentations but no implementation. let's stop the talk and work the talks.
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by sundaynome: 5:34pm
Thanks I
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by BAILMONEY: 5:34pm
I EXPECT HEAD SLAMMERS TO INVADE THIS THREAD NOW
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by pabu(m): 5:34pm
talk is cheap......I wait to see all these been implemented?!!
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 5:35pm
They in the senate know things like these need to be addressed but it seems more of a party thing then a Nigerian affair.....once you sight deficiency and point it out,..you are termed as a wailer,...let's be watching
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by CocoaOla: 5:38pm
I will not take Nigeria serious until 1 dollars = 100 naira
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by holuwajobar(m): 5:42pm
Preshi123:u sha want likes.....
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by holuwajobar(m): 5:43pm
CocoaOla:me n u knw dah it is not possible.... Impossicant...
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by KadunaMafia: 5:48pm
Preshi123:your post shows your age
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by captianfreeman(m): 5:56pm
All these useless political rhetorics are meant just for the cameras.
Down inside. He is only interested in the percentage of the budget that will go into his pocket.
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Alfred4wealth(m): 6:10pm
Mr Senate president has spoken excellently well but Nigerian need action. Actions speak louder than words.
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by rattlesnake(m): 6:12pm
corrupt saraki now number three in naija
smh
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Ademola47: 6:14pm
Mehn,......they are all playing politics
|Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by NgcoboP: 6:16pm
XXLDICK:Is that one a budget?
