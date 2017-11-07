₦airaland Forum

10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation

10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation

(Reply)

10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Islie: 4:30pm
Below are key points from the speech of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the presentation of the 2018 appropriation bill on Tuesday.


1. As the country gradually recovers, it is important to reset the fundamentals that drive our economy – so we do not slide back into recession. We must reassess the relationship between oil and our economy. Oil prices are gradually inching up, but that is no reason for complacency in our diversification drive. We must grow our economy away from oil - as well as the need to increase non-oil revenue generation and collection.


2. Revenue from taxes as well as independent revenues from State Owned Enterprises must be taken seriously. If the budget is to be funded, we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to revenue under-performance.

While there is a need to review extant laws guiding the operation of some Government enterprises, I would urge for more determined effort on the part of the Executive, to plug leakages. This sector alone accounts for over 40 trillion naira in valuation, of which less than 400 billion naira is remitted as revenue to the Consolidated Federation Account. This is not acceptable. We need to vigorously address this area.


3. The budgets of parastatals and agencies are meant to be submitted with this budget presentation, as stipulated by the constitution. We must work to ensure that these are passed by the end of the year, and sanction those parastatals and agencies that fail to submit their budget along with the 2018 budget, and deny access to capital expenditure unless budget is passed.


4. Further to the area of increasing independent revenue, there is the need to review agreements that government has signed with some private sector service providers. Many of these agreements are biased, and clearly, not in the interest of the country.


5. We appreciate the need to spend, Mr. President. However, we must ensure that our borrowing is targeted at productive projects that will stimulate the economy. We must ensure real value-for-money in projects funded by borrowing, and make doubly sure that the projects are not overpriced.


6. To ensure consistency in government’s economic programmes and tax policies, we will be requiring that the submission of the 2018 Budget - and budget submissions going forward - be accompanied by a Finance Bill. This bill - which should clearly detail the imposition, alteration or regulation of taxes such as the proposed tax on luxury items and excise taxes, among others - will put the financial proposals of government into effect.


7. As we are all aware, many businesses were adversely affected by the recession; many lost their means of livelihood. As the country emerges from that period of uncertainty, the question on the lips of many Nigerians has been this: How does the recovery translate into tangible economic benefits for me? We must remember that the real gains must be felt on a personal level by the individual, for economic recovery to have meaning.

People are seeking to get back to work but cannot find jobs. Entrepreneurs want to restart their businesses but are finding it difficult to access the needed capital. As for our farmers, the last thing they want is for produce to go to waste because people cannot afford to buy.


8. Looking around today, we see that many of our undergraduates are apprehensive about their graduation day; and our National Youth Corps members are not looking forward to the end of the service year, for fear of being tagged ‘unemployed’.

While I commend your current efforts at tackling unemployment - especially among the youth through Federal Youth Programmes such as YouWin, N-Power, and YES-Programme - deliberate steps must be taken to make the 2018 budget a job oriented one.


9. In line with that, we must see to the implementation of the Procurement law, with particular relevance to the part that has to do with support for Made-In-Nigeria goods. The implementation of the 2018 budget must anchor on the Made-In-Nigeria project. This should be reflected in government procurements in 2018.


10. Let me now talk about mainstreaming social inclusion. Mr. President, each and every Nigerian wants to be part of the economic progress.

We must never lose sight of the need for equity and balanced development across the entire spread of our country. Infrastructural development should be seen to be well distributed, to create growth pools away from the major city centres and drive the regeneration of our rural areas. Agriculture, for instance, is meaningless without those that will engage in farming in the countryside.

The current rate of rural-to-urban migration is alarming and unsustainable – congesting the cities and stretching resources to breaking point, while undermining the economic viability of some states. People must be able to see a future for themselves in every corner of this country, not just in the big cities.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/10-things-saraki-said-during-2018-budget-presentation.html

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:31pm
grin
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:30pm
Ok, we heard. What next?

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by XXLDICK(m): 5:30pm
Budget that will be financed majorly from external borrowings
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by tempex88(m): 5:30pm
He is intelligent. Just that most of these guys have allowed corruption to block their reasoning

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Forzap(m): 5:30pm
Buhari, saraki, the Senate,the budget all of them are mad undecided undecided

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by nrexzy(m): 5:30pm
Lol our senate shaaa a..
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by TRADELYN: 5:30pm
Wise man. wink


Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Preshi123(m): 5:31pm
I dnt knw why Nigerians still give Criminals like Saraki attention!

HIT LIKE if pple like him shouldn't be given attention

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by esmarcq(m): 5:31pm
All this is bull crap if they don't actually implement what they say, they have submitted 2018 budget and some parastatals and agencies have not received theitem allocation for 2017 budget, some with budget of about 30billion are yet to receive their Allocations, I just wonder what this government that has zero tolerance for corruption is doing about all this, I am really trying my best not to give up on this country

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by jokolo282(m): 5:31pm
I just love this man saraki. one of the strongest politician ever

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Vision2045(m): 5:31pm
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by ezex(m): 5:32pm
Good
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by asawanathegreat(m): 5:32pm
Saraki get mouth.

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by LuckyLadolce(m): 5:32pm
cool

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by SpyAC(m): 5:32pm
betta than praiseing the president all through
without de jobs, de budget is useless.
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by emmanuelrabb(m): 5:32pm
seen
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by onlyhandsome202: 5:33pm
Nigeria is known for well constructed presentations but no implementation. let's stop the talk and work the talks.

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by sundaynome: 5:34pm
Thanks I

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by BAILMONEY: 5:34pm
I EXPECT HEAD SLAMMERS TO INVADE THIS THREAD NOW

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by pabu(m): 5:34pm
talk is cheap......I wait to see all these been implemented?!!
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 5:35pm
They in the senate know things like these need to be addressed but it seems more of a party thing then a Nigerian affair.....once you sight deficiency and point it out,..you are termed as a wailer,...let's be watching

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by CocoaOla: 5:38pm
I will not take Nigeria serious until 1 dollars = 100 naira
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by holuwajobar(m): 5:42pm
Preshi123:
I dnt knw why Nigerians still give Criminals like Saraki attention!

HIT LIKE if pple like him shouldn't be given attention
u sha want likes..... grin

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by holuwajobar(m): 5:43pm
CocoaOla:
I will not take Nigeria serious until 1 dollars = 100 naira
me n u knw dah it is not possible.... Impossicant... tongue
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by KadunaMafia: 5:48pm
Preshi123:
I dnt knw why Nigerians still give Criminals like Saraki attention!

HIT LIKE if pple like him shouldn't be given attention
your post shows your age
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by captianfreeman(m): 5:56pm
All these useless political rhetorics are meant just for the cameras.
Down inside. He is only interested in the percentage of the budget that will go into his pocket.

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Alfred4wealth(m): 6:10pm
Mr Senate president has spoken excellently well but Nigerian need action. Actions speak louder than words.

Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by rattlesnake(m): 6:12pm
corrupt saraki now number three in naija
smh
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by Ademola47: 6:14pm
Mehn,......they are all playing politics
Re: 10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation by NgcoboP: 6:16pm
XXLDICK:
Budget that will be financed majorly from external borrowings
Is that one a budget?

(Reply)

