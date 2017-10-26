Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2018 Proposed Budget In Summary! (8454 Views)

Lagos Targets N1trn Yearly Budget In Two Years / Nig. Budget in the year 2000 Was Passed Into Law In May(View Budget 1999-2015) / Why I Won’t Sign 2016 Budget In A Hurry — Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



We have obtained a summary from BudgIT.

For more, please like our page: You need not look forward to reading the lengthy 'book'.We have obtained a summary from BudgIT.For more, please like our page: https://www.facebook.com/BreakingBerry/ 2 Likes 3 Shares

PMB has poor economic team as far as economy is concerned 17 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm.... we borrowing 2 trillion and still paying 2 trillion for debt servicing, which is just about the amount for Capital expenditure.

What a circle. 34 Likes 2 Shares





Celcius:

Hmmmm.... we borrowing 2 trillion and still paying 2 trillion for debt servicing, which is the amount for Capital expenditure. You did your maths well. 6 Likes

Breakingberry:

You did your maths well.



Truth be told, this time they have done well on Capital expenditure. Better than previous administrations. This could also be an indictment on this government. In 2015 GEJ presented about N700bn on Capital and we saw a little infrastructure, even Fashola had to say he worked more roads and even rails than any previous president. With about 2trillion we need to see more. Truth be told, this time they have done well on Capital expenditure. Better than previous administrations. This could also be an indictment on this government. In 2015 GEJ presented about N700bn on Capital and we saw a little infrastructure, even Fashola had to say he worked more roads and even rails than any previous president. With about 2trillion we need to see more. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Celcius:



Truth be told, this time they have done well on Capital expenditure. Better than previous administrations.

We also should note that debt servicing is different from paying the actual debt so the debt will now be on the increase. We also should note that debt servicing is different from paying the actual debt so the debt will now be on the increase. 6 Likes

Buhari will still Northernized this budget because everything about Buhari is Northernization. 1 Like

Celcius:



Truth be told, this time they have done well on Capital expenditure. Better than previous administrations. you don't it.the capital expenditure won't work!

the reason for lifting the last budget from 4.4 to 6.6 was to cater for expenditure. but that did not work then jacked to 7. it is currently underperforming now it is 8.6 on the basis of generating 6 trn as in revenue of which oil is 2.4 haba

capita will take a hit you don't it.the capital expenditure won't work!the reason for lifting the last budget from 4.4 to 6.6 was to cater for expenditure. but that did not work then jacked to 7. it is currently underperforming now it is 8.6 on the basis of generating 6 trn as in revenue of which oil is 2.4 habacapita will take a hit 4 Likes

baralatie:

PMB has poor economic team as far as economy is concerned WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING FROM THE DULLARD BEFORE? WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING FROM THE DULLARD BEFORE? 3 Likes

What an end time budget

clevvermind:

WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING FROM THE DULLARD BEFORE? the economy is expanding and we need to be fully out of recession, hence, this consolidated budget the economy is expanding and we need to be fully out of recession, hence, this consolidated budget 3 Likes

Breakingberry:





We also should note that debt servicing is different from paying the actual debt so the debt will now be on the increase. Yes na...that's why its called debt servicing. You paying part of the debt and interests.

God help us.

The country is not even safe to attract substantial and quality FDI to ease the load of government, even the politician take their Investment to other climes. FG is celebrating World Bank ranking in ease of doing business. What's the point when investors will think twice before coming here. Yes na...that's why its called debt servicing. You paying part of the debt and interests.God help us.The country is not even safe to attract substantial and quality FDI to ease the load of government, even the politician take their Investment to other climes. FG is celebrating World Bank ranking in ease of doing business. What's the point when investors will think twice before coming here. 4 Likes

Celcius:



Yes na...that's why its called debt servicing. You paying part of the debt and interests.

God help us.

The country is not even safe to attract substantial and quality FDI to ease the load of government, even the politician take their Investment to other climes. FG is celebrating World Bank ranking in ease of doing business. What's the point when investors will think twice before coming here.

Don't you think that without sentiments, the presidency needs to do a total overhaul of those serving the board. Two years now and we are not certain the path we are headed. Two years of over N15tn budget and the effect is not much appreciated. Don't you think that without sentiments, the presidency needs to do a total overhaul of those serving the board. Two years now and we are not certain the path we are headed. Two years of over N15tn budget and the effect is not much appreciated. 3 Likes

Ok







anyways for your concert, events ticket sales and purchase of your movie tickets visit I just pray that when this fund is released it will not be divertedanyways for your concert, events ticket sales and purchase of your movie tickets visit www.ticketlander.com

.

Dell E6420 4GB ram 500GB HDD, Core i3 2.30GHz 64-bit laptop with charger, can play Fifa16, wwe16, Blur, without lagging, the arrow keys and some other buttons is faulty but every other thing works well for 40k, call 08177634209 or WhatsApp 07089364364.

Radio nigeria uplifting the north and uniting curuption........I HATE NIGERIA!!! 2 Likes

Yawns....

Like play like play, dem Don use this Budget presentation distract us from Maina's case. They will keep talking about this budget till a scandal(budget padding et al) is discovered out of it and they will dump it and seek for another distraction 4 Likes

I read the lengthy book just before coming on here. I must say a number of things impressed me while some others either confused me or made me sad. Overall, I expect a better future. The foundation for a better tomorrow is being planned for but devils in this country do not want. I hope things turn out well.

God bless and help Nigeria. 4 Likes

budget of the North...

capital expenditure should not be more than 1trillion, if well managed we will see d impact, d trillions for capital in 2015 2016 2017, uptil now we are still looking for d impact.

Nonsense





Why not present a budget of 6.5tr ?



Why bring deficit again?



Nigerians ehn! Why not present a budget of 6.5tr ?Why bring deficit again?Nigerians ehn!

Even Buhari sef no understand any content of this budget

#PMB1523 2 Likes

This world self, even some people who sang it like the latest rap from olamide and PHYNO " that Buhari is DEAD" are no longer alive to see, hear or read about about THIS ... BUHARI IS ALIVE AND WILL RULE NIGERIA TILL THE END OF HIS SECOND TENURE..



Nwanne oburu na Chi gi mu Anya, there is no situation you can not survive. 1 Like









I will shave my beards and glue them to my balls if they make 2.5 trillion non oil revenue.



Customs Will Make 1.3 trillion last last. FIRS can not make more than 600 billion non oil revenue. NPA will make maybe 350 billion. Did I just see 4 trillion non oil revenue?I will shave my beards and glue them to my balls if they make 2.5 trillion non oil revenue.Customs Will Make 1.3 trillion last last. FIRS can not make more than 600 billion non oil revenue. NPA will make maybe 350 billion. 1 Like

So agriculture would fund the budget

lets await the breakdown...the summary appears balanced so far