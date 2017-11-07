Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. (1280 Views)

Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures / We Can't fully Implement The N6.6trillion Budget: SGF / 15 Cities With The Best Infrastructure In Nigeria. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Infrastructure, represented by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Ministry of Transportation, and Defence, will take the bulk of federal capital spending in 2018, according to a proposal submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly Tuesday.



The three ministries will get money more than the 12 other sectors combined.





Dubbed the ‘Budget of Consolidation,’ President Buhari said the budget would consolidate on the achievements of previous budgets and deliver on Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2018 – 2020.





Giving a further breakdown of the budget, Mr Buhari said that 30.8 percent (or N2.652 trillion) of the budget will be allocated to capital expenditure while N3.494 trillion is budgeted for recurrent expenditure.





Details of the budget proposal revealed that the Power, Works and Housing has the highest capital project proposal with N555.88 billion.





The president listed some projects which will be executed under this sector in 2018 to include the Mambilla hydro power project and the National Housing Programme.

Transportation sector comes second with a projected allocation of N263.10 billion for capital projects.





Specifically, N12 billion counterpart funding is earmarked for transmission lines and substations, N10.00 billion for the 2nd Niger Bridge; and N300 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of the strategic roads.





The third sector to attract most in capital expenditure proposal is Special Intervention Programmes with N150.00 billion and Defence, fourth with N145.00 billion.





Other sectors are Agriculture and Rural Development, N118.98 billion; Water Resources: N95.11 billion; Industry, Trade and Investment, N82.92 billion; Interior: N63.26 billion; Education N61.73 billion; Universal Basic Education Commission, N109.06 billion; Health, N71.11 billion; Federal Capital Territory, N40.30 billion; Zonal Intervention Projects, N100.00 billion; North East Intervention Fund, N45.00 billion; Niger Delta Ministry, N53.89 billion; and Niger Delta Development Commission, N71.20 billion.

Details of the budget proposal revealed that a significant increase is being projected in the revenue accruable from the oil and non-oil sectors.





“Based on the above fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally-collectible revenue is estimated at 11.983 trillion Naira in 2018. Thus, the three tiers of Government shall receive about 12 percent more revenues in 2018 than the 2017 estimate.





“Of the amount, the sum of 6.387 trillion Naira is expected to be realised from oil and gas sources. Total receipts from the non-oil sector are projected at 5.597 trillion Naira.





“The Federal Government’s estimated total revenue is 6.607 trillion Naira in 2018, which is about 30 percent more than the 2017 target. As we pursue our goal of revenue diversification, non-oil revenues will become a larger share of total revenues. In 2018, we project oil revenues of 2.442 trillion Naira, and non-oil as well as other revenues of 4.165 trillion Naira.





“Non-oil and other revenue sources of 4.165 trillion Naira, include several items including: Share of Companies Income Tax (CIT) of 794.7 billion Naira, share of Value Added Tax (VAT) of 207.9 billion Naira, Customs & Excise Receipts of 324.9 billion Naira, FGN Independently Generated Revenues (IGR) of 847.9 billion Naira, FGN’s Share of Tax Amnesty Income of 87.8 billion Naira, and various recoveries of 512.4 billion Naira, 710 billion Naira as proceeds from the restructuring of government’s equity in Joint Ventures and other sundry incomes of 678.4 billion Naira.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/248636-infrastructure-defence-get-bulk-of-buharis-n8-6-trillion-budget.htmlhtml

That good to hear. I pray and hope that those 469 criminals wont remove some of the projects or deduct some money as usual.

What we need now is infrastructures more than anything. Good roads,railway and power,these three things will go a long way in improving our economy.

For the oppositions and others,I think the best thing to do is for all to support and rally around the presidency to make sure the budget is implemented fully when signed into law.

We can't be budgeting billions of Naira on the same projects year in year out with nothing to show for it. If the budget isn't implemented well, the masses will feel the pain while the elites will keep smiling to the bank always.



And to The Apc lead administration, is less than two years remaining.A lot can happen within hours or days if the zeal is there. I hope you people will use this remaining people and make things happen against all odds.At least during campaign period, you all will be proud to point to some of your achievements and people will be happy to bear witness and acknowledge it.

We continue to pray for this government to fail.when two elephants fight, it is the grasses that will suffer. The elephants won't even feel anything like pain. 5 Likes

Noted.

IRRESPONSIBLE budget by an irresponsible PRESIDiot supported only by irresponsible ZOMBIes.



Just like their highly worshipped (but fruitless and failed) BUDGET OF CHANGE, this is just an UTOPIAN BUDGET.

KardinalZik:

IRRESPONSIBLE budget by an irresponsible PRESIDiot supported only by irresponsible ZOMBIes.



Just like their highly worshipped (but fruitless and failed) BUDGET OF CHANGE, this is just an UTOPIAN BUDGET.

Back in the old school days we usually christened fellow students who exhibit extreme dullness 'ZUWO' from Barkin Zuwo, ex civilian governor of Kano state. With a stroke of luck, you may come to know the reason one day. Back in the old school days we usually christened fellow students who exhibit extreme dullness 'ZUWO' from Barkin Zuwo, ex civilian governor of Kano state. With a stroke of luck, you may come to know the reason one day. 2 Likes

J

I hope the money will be used judiciously.

Like say we no know howfar

If Only they Can



FOCUS ON ONLY MAKING ELECTRICITY BETTER IN NIGERIA



For just 1 YEAR.



People would see obvious difference.

1000 ways to loot.

1.Defense

Education N61.73 billion I'm not surprised coming from a certificateless person I'm not surprised coming from a certificateless person

Infrastructure that was never seen in previous budgets? Corruption in this government is unprecedented.

Best budget