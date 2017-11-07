₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:02pm
Infrastructure, represented by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Ministry of Transportation, and Defence, will take the bulk of federal capital spending in 2018, according to a proposal submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly Tuesday.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/248636-infrastructure-defence-get-bulk-of-buharis-n8-6-trillion-budget.htmlhtml
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by Spylord48: 8:08pm
That good to hear. I pray and hope that those 469 criminals wont remove some of the projects or deduct some money as usual.
What we need now is infrastructures more than anything. Good roads,railway and power,these three things will go a long way in improving our economy.
For the oppositions and others,I think the best thing to do is for all to support and rally around the presidency to make sure the budget is implemented fully when signed into law.
We can't be budgeting billions of Naira on the same projects year in year out with nothing to show for it. If the budget isn't implemented well, the masses will feel the pain while the elites will keep smiling to the bank always.
And to The Apc lead administration, is less than two years remaining.A lot can happen within hours or days if the zeal is there. I hope you people will use this remaining people and make things happen against all odds.At least during campaign period, you all will be proud to point to some of your achievements and people will be happy to bear witness and acknowledge it.
We continue to pray for this government to fail.when two elephants fight, it is the grasses that will suffer. The elephants won't even feel anything like pain.
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by madridguy(m): 8:14pm
Noted.
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by KardinalZik(m): 8:34pm
IRRESPONSIBLE budget by an irresponsible PRESIDiot supported only by irresponsible ZOMBIes.
Just like their highly worshipped (but fruitless and failed) BUDGET OF CHANGE, this is just an UTOPIAN BUDGET.
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by docadams: 9:35pm
KardinalZik:
Back in the old school days we usually christened fellow students who exhibit extreme dullness 'ZUWO' from Barkin Zuwo, ex civilian governor of Kano state. With a stroke of luck, you may come to know the reason one day.
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by nony43(m): 10:19pm
J
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by cuba62(m): 10:20pm
I hope the money will be used judiciously.
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by BruncleZuma: 10:21pm
Like say we no know howfar
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by biz2get(m): 10:21pm
If Only they Can
FOCUS ON ONLY MAKING ELECTRICITY BETTER IN NIGERIA
For just 1 YEAR.
People would see obvious difference.
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by sdindan: 10:22pm
1000 ways to loot.
1.Defense
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by mccoy47(m): 10:24pm
Education N61.73 billionI'm not surprised coming from a certificateless person
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by Paperwhite(m): 10:27pm
Infrastructure that was never seen in previous budgets? Corruption in this government is unprecedented.
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by olaolulazio(m): 10:30pm
Best budget
|Re: Infrastructure, Defense Get Bulk Of Buhari's N8.6trillion Budget.. by Badonasty(m): 10:36pm
BeeBeeOoh:
It's implementing it that matters
