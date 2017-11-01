Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun (4175 Views)

Source: Nigerian minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, advising Nigerian babes here in the United States to balance work and play. Don't work too hard, she said. Hit the club when you can.Prelude to the amazing article underway. We're going back to her life in London, the pain of seeing her parents rent one tiny apartment in London till retirement, the challenges of working with civil servants, why she brought the whistleblowers policy, how sometimes she feels frustrated and how kids of kings and Presidents studying here may fail at home. It was an interesting talk, although she did not want to talk to the only person who was about to tell her story to the world.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/kemi-adeosun-to-nigerian-ladies-in-usa.html?m=1 1 Like

Someone who's telling it the way it is. 2 Likes

See who we use do minister for economics, when she ought to be plotting graph 11 Likes

Is this trip official?

See who we use do minister for economics, when she ought to be plotting graph does she look like person weh fit differentiate pie chart from others. Itii ten kobo. Itii boligbo without comparism does she look like person weh fit differentiate pie chart from others. Itii ten kobo. Itii boligbo without comparism 10 Likes

Beautiful woman of valor.























This woman is beautiful. Success all the way!

No wonder Nigerian economy is just the way it's.Guess the APC otondo finance minister didnt say this during official function? Even if you must flex kindly do it on your own volition. 4 Likes

Be quiet.



Nigeria's economy has always been on life support.



I'm sure this won't be the first time someone is telling you to enjoy your life and not too work too hard. So what makes her case different? Be quiet.Nigeria's economy has always been on life support.I'm sure this won't be the first time someone is telling you to enjoy your life and not too work too hard. So what makes her case different? 6 Likes

This woman is beautiful. Success all the way! Beauty-brain=otondo/onye itii. Beauty-brain=otondo/onye itii. 1 Like

Your sister? Your sister? 2 Likes

Guess since the super-clueless and NEPA bill certificate wielding president came on board right? Guess since the super-clueless and NEPA bill certificate wielding president came on board right? 4 Likes

Wetin konsain me with GEJ? Is she the president? Wetin konsain me with GEJ? Is she the president? 1 Like

Ipods will not like this. Go on soun i dey your back like excema! 2 Likes

Another year is ending. Pray make bad belle no kill you for this one wey you dey so. Pray now.. Another year is ending. Pray make bad belle no kill you for this one wey you dey so. Pray now.. 1 Like

kimme adeisu

Give that advice to Buhari

Ipods will not like this. Go on soun i dey your back like excema!

ah ahnn ah ahnn 3 Likes

Obviously for those that work hard (smart) enough through the week and have got enough change to take themselves to the club to cool off on a Friday. 1 Like

Now we wait for the frustrated Nigerians who are looking for who to blame for their misfortunes to take her statement out of context and pour their frustration on her.........

Lol.. Club is the only place she can recommend, no wonder our economy is not doing it well. 2 Likes

Now we have an insight as to why our finances are in shambles.



Keep clubbing kemi... Life no get duplicate 3 Likes

No wonder our economy is drunk and staggering, dancing away in recession.

Lol.. Club is the only place she can recommend, no wonder our economy is not doing it well.

Go to church if you like, your economy go still be on life support Go to church if you like, your economy go still be on life support

she just mentioned what our money is use for

Na so