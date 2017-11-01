₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by stephenduru: 9:03pm
Nigerian minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, advising Nigerian babes here in the United States to balance work and play. Don't work too hard, she said. Hit the club when you can.Prelude to the amazing article underway. We're going back to her life in London, the pain of seeing her parents rent one tiny apartment in London till retirement, the challenges of working with civil servants, why she brought the whistleblowers policy, how sometimes she feels frustrated and how kids of kings and Presidents studying here may fail at home. It was an interesting talk, although she did not want to talk to the only person who was about to tell her story to the world.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/kemi-adeosun-to-nigerian-ladies-in-usa.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Kowor(f): 9:05pm
Someone who's telling it the way it is.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by whateverkay(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:34pm
See who we use do minister for economics, when she ought to be plotting graph
11 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Keneking: 9:45pm
Is this trip official?
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 9:55pm
CROWNWEALTH019:does she look like person weh fit differentiate pie chart from others. Itii ten kobo. Itii boligbo without comparism
10 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by kn23h(m): 9:56pm
True.
Beautiful woman of valor.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by MhizzAJ(f): 10:01pm
...
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by deji17: 10:05pm
This woman is beautiful. Success all the way!
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Paperwhite(m): 10:05pm
No wonder Nigerian economy is just the way it's.Guess the APC otondo finance minister didnt say this during official function? Even if you must flex kindly do it on your own volition.
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by kn23h(m): 10:06pm
Paperwhite:
Be quiet.
Nigeria's economy has always been on life support.
I'm sure this won't be the first time someone is telling you to enjoy your life and not too work too hard. So what makes her case different?
6 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Paperwhite(m): 10:06pm
deji17:Beauty-brain=otondo/onye itii.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by kn23h(m): 10:07pm
Paperwhite:
Your sister?
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Paperwhite(m): 10:07pm
kn23h:Guess since the super-clueless and NEPA bill certificate wielding president came on board right?
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by kn23h(m): 10:09pm
Paperwhite:
Wetin konsain me with GEJ? Is she the president?
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by GoldNiagara(m): 10:11pm
Ipods will not like this. Go on soun i dey your back like excema!
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by deji17: 10:20pm
Paperwhite:
Another year is ending. Pray make bad belle no kill you for this one wey you dey so. Pray now..
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by nony43(m): 10:22pm
O
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Oladipo1166(m): 10:22pm
kimme adeisu
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by fxjunkie(m): 10:23pm
Give that advice to Buhari
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by BruncleZuma: 10:23pm
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by kn23h(m): 10:23pm
GoldNiagara:
ah ahnn
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Sleyanya1(m): 10:23pm
Obviously for those that work hard (smart) enough through the week and have got enough change to take themselves to the club to cool off on a Friday.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm
Now we wait for the frustrated Nigerians who are looking for who to blame for their misfortunes to take her statement out of context and pour their frustration on her.........
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by udemzyudex(m): 10:24pm
Lol.. Club is the only place she can recommend, no wonder our economy is not doing it well.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by helphelp: 10:24pm
J
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by helphelp: 10:25pm
Oh well!
Now we have an insight as to why our finances are in shambles.
Keep clubbing kemi... Life no get duplicate
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Promismike(m): 10:25pm
No wonder our economy is drunk and staggering, dancing away in recession.
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by kn23h(m): 10:26pm
udemzyudex:
Go to church if you like, your economy go still be on life support
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by olatunyemi(m): 10:26pm
she just mentioned what our money is use for
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by Mznaett(f): 10:29pm
Na so
|Re: Kemi Adeosun To Nigerian Ladies In USA: Don't Work Too Hard, Go To Club Have Fun by HeyCorleone(m): 10:29pm
With a million and one ways to relax, clubbing shouldn't be a first option.
True Knowledge / Why Nigerian Politician Won’t Listen To You / Kenyans 'rearming For 2012 Poll' Pdp Shld Prepare 4 Nigeria Version.
