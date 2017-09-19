₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:40am
When they show they really care about their citizens
Group of leaders sweeping.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:41am
A leader in his official ride.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:41am
Some eating with commoners
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Iamsheye(m): 8:43am
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by IamGeorgie(m): 8:44am
This should all be for show-up, that is why there is a camera to capture them.How many of them will do any of these where there is no camera picking it or at least someone seeing them? How has doing something for show- up depict humility or care for their followers??
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:44am
A first lady frying.
A senator Hawking.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by frankdoz25: 8:44am
why is supreme leader of ipob not here? This must be from enemies of biafra.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:45am
A minister's official ride.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Iamsheye(m): 8:46am
frankdoz25:Pls dont start this here
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:47am
Nigeria leaders are never humble. We are cursed with the worst of the worst leaders in the world.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:48am
Spreading mat here
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:48am
A governor cutting fish and beef for the citizens in the market.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by luckyz4rea(m): 8:49am
When African leaders become this "humble" it is because of what they want and not their lifestyle!
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:49am
Lalasticlala, are you still not done with your babe? Allow her go baff na
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Redoil: 8:50am
Let us see who is more popular
Like for buhari
Share for gej
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:51am
A VP and a Governor on a wheelchair helping citizens to clear their homes after a disaster.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:51am
Where is that picture of bubu drinking tea with 20 naira sachet milk
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:52am
A Governor
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by ajepako(f): 8:52am
Sarcasm? @Explorer
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Nukualofa: 8:53am
The only picture that made a mess of all other pictures here.
I will love my little baby forever
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:53am
A governor roasting maize.
Hairdresser
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Iamsheye(m): 8:53am
Explorers:See as this guy be like all dose aboki wey be shoemaker
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Nukualofa: 8:54am
Buhari leaving his office for Rats
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:56am
A president and his first lady giving food to citizens who lost their homes to disaster.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by drunkcow(m): 8:56am
The only time our leader are humble is during elections.
after election they are like ,do i know you
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:59am
Chancellor eats a pickled herring after the name-giving ceremony for the fish trawler.
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Ishilove: 9:00am
Buhahahahahaha! Explorers, I never knew you're capable of sarcasm
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:00am
Eating sugarcane
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:03am
Buying corn from from the commoners
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by alexistaiwo: 9:05am
Tell me that those pictures of African leaders were not taken before or during elections period.
Since 2015
When was the last time our first Lady was sighted among commoners?
She is even afraid of visiting IDPs camps for the fear of the military getting their coordinates wrong again
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:08am
Deputy Prime Minister in underground tube
|Re: Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:09am
A leader waiting for bus to work
