Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Most Humble Moments Of Leaders Around The World(Photos) (16402 Views)

Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister / God Is Using Trump To Humble America - Obasanjo / Pres. Obama Vs. Commissioner In Kogi State: Who's The Most Humble??? (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

When they show they really care about their citizens





Group of leaders sweeping.









Lalasticlala Mynd44 12 Likes 2 Shares

A leader in his official ride. 7 Likes

Some eating with commoners 5 Likes

F T C



Baby

This should all be for show-up, that is why there is a camera to capture them.How many of them will do any of these where there is no camera picking it or at least someone seeing them? How has doing something for show- up depict humility or care for their followers?? 20 Likes 2 Shares

A first lady frying.







A senator Hawking. 5 Likes

why is supreme leader of ipob not here? This must be from enemies of biafra. 2 Likes 2 Shares

A minister's official ride. 21 Likes

frankdoz25:

why is supreme leader of ipob not here? This must be from enemies of biafra. Pls dont start this here Pls dont start this here 12 Likes

Nigeria leaders are never humble. We are cursed with the worst of the worst leaders in the world. 14 Likes

Spreading mat here

A governor cutting fish and beef for the citizens in the market. 18 Likes 4 Shares

When African leaders become this "humble" it is because of what they want and not their lifestyle! 25 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala, are you still not done with your babe? Allow her go baff na 6 Likes

Let us see who is more popular

Like for buhari

Share for gej 22 Likes 63 Shares

A VP and a Governor on a wheelchair helping citizens to clear their homes after a disaster. 35 Likes

Where is that picture of bubu drinking tea with 20 naira sachet milk 2 Likes

A Governor 60 Likes 6 Shares





Sarcasm? @Explorer 2 Likes 1 Share

The only picture that made a mess of all other pictures here.







I will love my little baby forever 77 Likes 4 Shares

A governor roasting maize.







Hairdresser 9 Likes

Explorers:

A Governor See as this guy be like all dose aboki wey be shoemaker See as this guy be like all dose aboki wey be shoemaker 6 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari leaving his office for Rats Buhari leaving his office for Rats 28 Likes

A president and his first lady giving food to citizens who lost their homes to disaster. 13 Likes

The only time our leader are humble is during elections.



after election they are like ,do i know you 45 Likes 5 Shares

Chancellor eats a pickled herring after the name-giving ceremony for the fish trawler. 6 Likes

Buhahahahahaha! Explorers, I never knew you're capable of sarcasm

Eating sugarcane 11 Likes 2 Shares

Buying corn from from the commoners 7 Likes 2 Shares









Since 2015

When was the last time our first Lady was sighted among commoners?

She is even afraid of visiting IDPs camps for the fear of the military getting their coordinates wrong again Tell me that those pictures of African leaders were not taken before or during elections period.Since 2015When was the last time our first Lady was sighted among commoners?She is even afraid of visiting IDPs camps for the fear of the military getting their coordinates wrong again 10 Likes

Deputy Prime Minister in underground tube 2 Likes