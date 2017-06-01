₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by badassProdigy(m): 2:56pm
Guess the only place to meet a Nigerian lady now is at the swimming pool... lol
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by badassProdigy(m): 2:56pm
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by pyyxxaro: 2:59pm
We don't want more
This is enough
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by sinaj(f): 2:59pm
Ho! Ma Gosh!
Pls shiff lemme faint!
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Ajewealth123(m): 3:02pm
badassProdigy:this is a decayed face.
What could have caused this?
Was it an allergy?
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Estharfabian(f): 3:08pm
Most of the time, The before Pictures are the ones being Annoyingly photoshopped to promote their Make-Up Business Or whatever Name it's being called.
Went to a makeUp school-Centre in lasgidi and had myself all dolled up Only to find my before pictures on Instagram looking Hideous and repugnant, They Photo-shopped it beyond redemption...Saw Repulsive Spots that seemed so palpable, It gave me goosebumps.
MORALE: don't believe everything you see on the internet. It's all cooked up junk!
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Adeyeancah(m): 3:16pm
EDUMAREEEEE!
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by jay2pee(m): 3:17pm
These make up artists will never make heaven
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Adeyeancah(m): 3:18pm
This is evil.
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Nickymezor(f): 3:44pm
... this is serious
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Amarabae(f): 3:50pm
Estharfabian:God bless you.
You just said my mind. The before pics are mostly photoshopped to sell their business.
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by omoadeleye(m): 4:28pm
Uhm
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Gwan2(m): 4:28pm
Chaiii...........Wow, Honestly, i dont blame some of the girls that wear this sort of make-up, although this one is too extreme naa.....Habaa madam. You wont know the kind of low self esteem this kinda acne abi na pimple infuse in you....Imagine talking face to face to several people and the usual talk is....... Caro wetin dey your face like this, which kind pimples b dis, na only you get pimples.
.
some fit shout Jesus, wetin do your face.....that will be the usual slogan you will be hearing..............seriously, it steals ones self esteem. I remembered one guy back in secondary school, come see pimples for person face, sotey we name am sand paper......The guy no fit look girl face to face sef talkless of having girl friend........He dey alway agree to every argument, make you no follow remind am em look because of argument.......
.
.
That is the reason some girl like night waka well well.......because wetin guys dey see na jus make-up.......................If you mistakenly high for club carry them go do overnight for house, early morning dem go wake up steal money for your pocket cut out sake of say dem no want make you wake up see say na amadioha you follow sleep with
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Papiikush: 4:28pm
I can never toast a lady putting on makeup. It is for sure...make up artists are going to hell
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:28pm
Chiiissooooooooosss is lod!!!!!!!
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by bercarray(m): 4:28pm
cheii wetin be this
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by NLPsychologist: 4:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by IgboticGirl(f): 4:29pm
evil
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:29pm
HOLY GOD!!
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by TINALETC3(f): 4:29pm
Blood of Matthew
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Stanleywaxy(m): 4:30pm
...
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Generalkorex(m): 4:30pm
Eh wo o
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Kakamorufu(m): 4:31pm
Daylight robbery. We won't take this
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by SNIPER123: 4:31pm
The evil that women do, live after them
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by SweetJoystick(m): 4:31pm
This to me is the greatest form of corruption
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by jieta: 4:31pm
and this one will still make heaven
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by TANKDESTROYER(m): 4:32pm
power of pancake
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Lexusgs430: 4:32pm
We must go swimming together or shower together ....
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Sezua(m): 4:32pm
Amarabae:And taken with a poorer camera.
The camera used in taking the after pics is definitely not the same one used in taking the before pictures
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by vincentjk(m): 4:33pm
She's cute sha
Looks like my classmate badirat
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by Blackfire(m): 4:33pm
Views pic.... Faints
|Re: Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging by sod09(m): 4:33pm
oh God this is the biggest scam ever
very unacceptable
