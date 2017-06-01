Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Lady's Before And After Makeover Photos Got Tongues Wagging (16217 Views)

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/another-lady-got-tongues-wagging-with.html?m=1 Guess the only place to meet a Nigerian lady now is at the swimming pool... lol





What could have caused this?

Went to a makeUp school-Centre in lasgidi and had myself all dolled up Only to find my before pictures on Instagram looking Hideous and repugnant, They Photo-shopped it beyond redemption...Saw Repulsive Spots that seemed so palpable, It gave me goosebumps.



Went to a makeUp school-Centre in lasgidi and had myself all dolled up Only to find my before pictures on Instagram looking Hideous and repugnant, They Photo-shopped it beyond redemption...Saw Repulsive Spots that seemed so palpable, It gave me goosebumps.

MORALE: don't believe everything you see on the internet. It's all cooked up junk! Most of the time, The before Pictures are the ones being Annoyingly photoshopped to promote their Make-Up Business Or whatever Name it's being called.

These make up artists will never make heaven

You just said my mind. The before pics are mostly photoshopped to sell their business.

some fit shout Jesus, wetin do your face.....that will be the usual slogan you will be hearing..............seriously, it steals ones self esteem. I remembered one guy back in secondary school, come see pimples for person face, sotey we name am sand paper......The guy no fit look girl face to face sef talkless of having girl friend........He dey alway agree to every argument, make you no follow remind am em look because of argument.......

That is the reason some girl like night waka well well.......because wetin guys dey see na jus make-up.......................If you mistakenly high for club carry them go do overnight for house, early morning dem go wake up steal money for your pocket cut out sake of say dem no want make you wake up see say na amadioha you follow sleep with Chaiii...........Wow, Honestly, i dont blame some of the girls that wear this sort of make-up, although this one is too extreme naa.....Habaa madam. You wont know the kind of low self esteem this kinda acne abi na pimple infuse in you....Imagine talking face to face to several people and the usual talk is....... Caro wetin dey your face like this, which kind pimples b dis, na only you get pimples.some fit shout Jesus, wetin do your face.....that will be the usual slogan you will be hearing..............seriously, it steals ones self esteem. I remembered one guy back in secondary school, come see pimples for person face, sotey we name am sand paper......The guy no fit look girl face to face sef talkless of having girl friend........He dey alway agree to every argument, make you no follow remind am em look because of argument.......That is the reason some girl like night waka well well.......because wetin guys dey see na jus make-up.......................If you mistakenly high for club carry them go do overnight for house, early morning dem go wake up steal money for your pocket cut out sake of say dem no want make you wake up see say na amadioha you follow sleep with 1 Like

I can never toast a lady putting on makeup. It is for sure...make up artists are going to hell 1 Like

This to me is the greatest form of corruption 1 Like

The camera used in taking the after pics is definitely not the same one used in taking the before pictures

