Ruling Concerning Congregational Prayer
The Shari’ah prescribed the observation of Salat in congregation for men who are capable, and warned against its abandonment. The Prophet ﷺ had wished to set fire to those who did not attend it, and he did not allow the blind to abandon it. The proofs for these are:
1- Allah’s statement concerning Salat while in fear (eg. on a battle field): “When you (O Muhammad) are among them and lead them in the prayer (Salat), let one party of them stand up (in Salat) with you” (An-Nisa: 102).
Therein, Allah, the Most High, decreed congregational Salat while in fear or on a journey; hence, congregational prayer during the period of safety and residency (not traveling) should be more mandatory.
2- The Hadeeth reported by Abu Hurayrah t, that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: “The most burdensome of all Salat on the hypocrites is that of Fajr (Dawn prayer) and ‘Ishai (Night prayer). If they knew what is there in (reward), they would have attended it, even if they needed to crawl to it[ Crawl: Crawling on all fours to it.]. Indeed, I wished to order that Salat be called, then for it to be just about to be prayed, and then order a man to lead the people in prayer. Thereafter I would go with some men bearing fire-wood to those who did not observe Salat and burn their houses over them (while they are inside).” [ Agreed upon.]
The Prophet ﷺ would not have wished to incinerate those who did not join the congregation except if it is compulsory to pray in congregation, and would not have described them as hypocrites if (what they ignored) is not compulsory.
3- The hadeeth of the blind man who sought permission from the Prophet ﷺ to pray at home because he had no guide. However, the Prophet ﷺ said: “Do you hear the call to the Salat?” He replied: “Yes.” Thus the Prophet ﷺ said: “Then heed it.” [ Source: Muslim.]
4- It was authentically reported from Ibn Mas’ud t, who said: “Whoever wishes to meet Allah tomorrow as a Muslim should uphold (observe) those prayers (Salah) that they are being called to. Indeed, Allah has decreed on your Prophet ﷺ the “Sunanul huda” (the traditions of guidance) and they are part of the traditions of guidance. If you indeed pray in your houses as this truant (absentee) does, you would have ignored the Sunnah (traditions) of your Prophet ﷺ, and when you ignore the Sunnah of your Prophet, you are misguided. Furthermore there will be no man who seeks to purify himself and perfects the purification, then goes to a mosque among these mosques; except that Allah writes for him a reward with every step he takes, lifts him a rank higher and erases for him a misdeed. I have witnessed us (during our time with the Prophet), and no one used to ignore this (congregational prayer) except a hypocrite whose hypocrisy was glaring. Indeed a man would come (during this period) walking between (relying upon) two men, until he was made to stand in the row.” [ Source: Muslim.]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_Xs16FWis8
