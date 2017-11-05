₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,980 members, 3,900,771 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 (6670 Views)
Nigeria Returns From Continental Gymnastics Championship Due To Lack Of Fund / Barca Fan Cries Hard After Barcelona Exit From Champion's League / Can A Loaned Player Play Against His Parent Club In The Champions League? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by cheapgoal: 4:36pm
It’s actually true that the beginnings of any successful human are not really easy, the story of Nigerian international Victor Moses represents sacrifice, hard work, and consistency in the most noteworthy form. With a specific end goal to achieve the best, the Chelsea winger needed to defeat a genuine nightmare.
Source: http://cheapgoals.com/story-of-a-premier-league-and-continental-champion-who-suffered-the-murder-of-his-parent-at-11/
1 Share
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by cheapgoal: 4:37pm
Moses was offered a place in the academy and was recommended to the fee-paying Whitgift School in Croydon. He came into limelight at 14 after netting an impressive 50 goals for Palace’s under-14s side, and scoring over 100 goals as well as helping Whitgift win many School Cups, including a National Cup where he scored all five goals in the final against Healing School of Grimsby at the Walkers Stadium.
After three seasons at Selhurst Park Moses made the move to Wigan, the club with which he rose to fame. From that point, he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012 after Wigan accepted a fifth bid from Chelsea after the West London side finally met Wigan’s asking price after four previously unsuccessful bids.
He made his debut for Chelsea when he started the League Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and scored his first goal after 71 minutes in a game that finished 6–0, and also started his first Champions League game against Nordsjælland.
Sweet cakes don’t just up come good, it went through a high degree of burns, much the same as the start of his football career, his initial stage at Chelsea was genuinely muddled and complicated. Moses had three awful loan spells in three consecutive years (to Liverpool, Stoke City, and West Ham), Moses wasn’t considered as an automatic starter at any of those clubs, and his national teammates John Obi Mikel wished he had stayed on to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.
“I always told him: ‘Where are you going?’ every time he goes away,” Mikel told Goal.com back in September. “‘Where are you going? I mean, you always go out on loan, but why? Stay here and fight, you are a very good player, a young player. You are quick, you are strong, you are fast, you can dribble, where are you going? Why are you always running away from this football club?’ “Every time I talk to him, he says he wants to play football and the arrival of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge was a defining moment for him.
After Chelsea consecutive league defeats, the Italian coach converted into a 3–4–3 formation with Moses playing as a right-sided wing-back in the next Premier League match against Hull City. His performance as a wing-back helped Chelsea to a 2–0 victory and also earned him the Man of the Match.
Since then Moses has been a regular starter for Conte, playing 34 matches in the last Premier League campaign, to a limited extent, down to him. He was a consistent presence in the starting eleven and was rewarded with his first League title for not giving up on his dreams.
6 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Leonbonapart(m): 7:14pm
Lol... People actually believe that story
? How funny.
Those of us who travel to Europe for greener pasture will understand.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by tmas(m): 7:15pm
H
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by marttol: 7:15pm
your parents will be happy with you,I HOPE THEIR SOUL IS ACTUALLY RESTING IN PEACE...thanks to your uncle,i believe he is a good man,be glad you got no cruel uncle...i believe your uncle is your GUARDIAN ANGEL in human form...
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by tmas(m): 7:15pm
Ok
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by femi4: 7:15pm
Lies....Moses parents are alive in Nigeria
Things we do to seek asylum
http://.com/photos-see-victor-moses-real-parents
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by oluwadare26(m): 7:16pm
Chelsea For Life. I enjoyed the way we Bleep.ed sweet mouthed mourinho and man utd.
I pity Mourinho on the 10th of December when he's going to welcome Man city to Old Trafford, if mourinho likes he should bring trailer join bus na wahala for him. if mourinho also decides to play an attacking football bc of criticism na double wahala for him. anyway he brings it i'm damn sure those young citizens(de bruyne, sane, sterling, g.jesus, walker n Co) is gonna turn that place to Old Garage.
Blues for Life
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by ugolinze123: 7:16pm
why una life be like this on NL...see as una just dey book space for just first to comment...hope say NL dey pay una..notin way no be rush for this country, na wa oohh
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by veacea: 7:16pm
This life sha
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Uyi168(m): 7:16pm
Buh me hear say him papa and mama never die o..
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Promismike(m): 7:16pm
The level of religious and political crises in the north made me ran away from the north.
Opon all the over zealousness for religion and politics the north remains the most backward region in Nigeria.
If over zelousness for religion and politics helps anyone. The north would have been better off.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by seunmohmoh(f): 7:16pm
spacebookers take it easy o
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Pebcak: 7:17pm
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by wayne4loan: 7:17pm
A Little Bird Told Me That Moses Patrents Are Alive And Still Lives In The Great Benin Kingdom .. how true is this
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by free2ryhme: 7:17pm
cheapgoal:
God bless his hustle
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Donald3d(m): 7:18pm
where are you going
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Elnino4ladies: 7:18pm
Scam! Nothing of such happened
3 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by seyizma(m): 7:19pm
Read such story a while ago. Not sure if it's true
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Niyinficient(m): 7:19pm
Nice one
But there is a popular claim in Benin that his parents are well and alive and the story was just made to aid his travelling to the UK. How true can this be?
4 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by 7Alexander(m): 7:19pm
As a 'patriotic Nigerian', I won't say anything. Knowing fully well that people of other nationalities are browsing this site.
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by stevedeey(m): 7:19pm
inspiring
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by pode(m): 7:19pm
Why this same story keep repeat it self . is there something you guys are not telling us?
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by cheapgoal: 7:19pm
Elnino4ladies:
what particularly
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by drizzymadbet(m): 7:19pm
North disgracing themselves from time immemorial.
Shame on Obasanjo for signing off the Sharia thing with the north to pacify thereby sending thousands of Christians to a painful early death.
Poverty is really a problem, poverty and illiteracy the reason Muslims keep fighting themselves, why is it poor Muslim countries that keep fighting and killing in the name of Allah
Why do countries like Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Qatar not blow themselves because of Allah?
Shame on northern Muslims and their elites?
Nice one Moses, I know you would have traded your wealth and fame to have your parents, if that was possible
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by CaptainGOOD: 7:21pm
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by dedifferrence(m): 7:21pm
Great
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by phranklyn92(m): 7:22pm
Vikitor moses. Better start fasting and praying so dat ur village peepz will fall on zapacosta.
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by PhilAmadeus: 7:22pm
Issokay....Moses kwantinue in d act of deceiving yourself...so far Money is involved u are good to go.
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Malefactor: 7:22pm
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by Augiiee(m): 7:22pm
no comment...but F word to d OP
|Re: Victor Moses Suffered The Murder Of His Parents At 11 by teemyte(m): 7:22pm
JAH BLESS MY HUSTLE AND STRUGGLE
American New Hp g7 Laptop. 60k / To Predict Win Match And Steps To Making Money From 1960BET In Nigeria. A Must / 1960bet Partner Sign Up Visit Here
Viewing this topic: sulaimon22, midehi2(f), OMEGA009(m), nwobiebuka(m), ceeroh(m), Mukah1234(m), Greg007(m), kings45(m), tripleaa, proudlyND(m), idiagbo86(m), oluwato69sin(m), Maxigrid, selena(f), Chanchit, Innokris, Eldorado14, skarlett(f), music4me, Versatella, Surd2121(m), MossLuv, BestySam(m), Splendid235, fait10(m), senkyesq(m), fidalgo19, lekanville, kumss, Truth234, Obcglobal(m), HAH, TwentyOnePilots(m), olaniyisal, chuksonu(m), doublefab(f), abdulrazat(m), dammycree(m), 2nattie(m), kizyalex10(m), abefeb1(m), bet9ja(m), Nobleking2000(m), bluetopaz, Fancylife(m), uglodoh(f), estelle22(f), Abajosax007(m), myrrtle(m), kolade08, bayoola(m), Uniqueteco(m), RIMAMNDE(m), deltapikin(m), Hurlarzan139(m), quomo, Samotobor1(m), Quoran, emekan, sam79(m), deborsky(m), unbeatenmueez(m), vikkeee(m), Mercielove(f), parrot4luk, orobs93(m), Wolexyoshi, Mrintegrity247, naturalwaves, anyicash(m), EBISABA(m), Rzq4, cashmyles(f), nollyj, Laolu97(m), cheapgoal, Dbiks, ikmuan(m), nothingdou1(m), mayorsho89(m), maxdosh(m), NotU(m), saraphina(f), FrankFrenzy(m), pureola(m), tjadeba(m), yorhmienerd(m), circular(m), PrinceWezy(m), Apus, rawtouch, KankOfLife(m), babatawa(m), blessedgal(f), ZlatanZlatan, vetokaro(m), JaySpecial(m), XVIER(m), angusakpuogwu, Sirmuel1(m), auditor0471, finco, sunnyworld2love(m), suxes2005(m), Tolexander, jessejunior(m), Rickjordan(m), oluwatodimu1(m), toluleke(m), imoci(m), princebabados, koolModee, lovewins, sureprince01(m), Olanireti(m), Cmyname(m), mojeed4(m), maninchrist(m), Legacyltd, ElcanR(m), phatasschick(f), djmask(m), eddiemei(m), curiositymaster, ACchurchill(m), Maksol(m), myk1759, Leez(m), 7Alexander(m), kpumpey, NORTHERNER22(m), emalistic(m), goshen26, heavendesire, georjay(m), solomonjesus, godstimemacaulay(m), topson008, DoTheNeedful, zelaws, Estellar, Stormrest4806, itohanphait(f), oraclechamber(m), 2ng2ng(m), Ufranklin92(m), VeeJay95(m), Adegokenath(m), Zzyzxt(m), Johninyang(m), kkman(m) and 246 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6