Nigeria Returns From Continental Gymnastics Championship Due To Lack Of Fund / Barca Fan Cries Hard After Barcelona Exit From Champion's League / Can A Loaned Player Play Against His Parent Club In The Champions League?

It’s actually true that the beginnings of any successful human are not really easy, the story of Nigerian international Victor Moses represents sacrifice, hard work, and consistency in the most noteworthy form. With a specific end goal to achieve the best, the Chelsea winger needed to defeat a genuine nightmare.



Victor Moses was only 11 years of age while playing football in the streets with his friends, the former Crystal Palace youth trainee receives some ghastly news from his uncle, who had come to find him quickly in the wake of discovering that his parents had been killed.



He lived the most exceedingly terrible periods of his life in his uncle’s house, where he could barely go out into the street, since his dad was a religious Catholic pastor in the city of Kaduna and, with the declaration of Islamic Law in Nigeria in 2002, the state was not any more safe for people not in line with the religion. And you wonder why the World keep asking is it truly a religion of peace?



Moses went to Britain as an asylum seeker with his travel being paid for by his uncle, where he was welcomed by a humble family in London. There he attended Stanley Technical High School in South Norwood, he was scouted playing football in the local Tandridge League for Cosmos 90 FC, and his quality got the attention of Crystal Palace with the club’s stadium just streets away from his school and he signed for the London club in 2007.



Moses was offered a place in the academy and was recommended to the fee-paying Whitgift School in Croydon. He came into limelight at 14 after netting an impressive 50 goals for Palace’s under-14s side, and scoring over 100 goals as well as helping Whitgift win many School Cups, including a National Cup where he scored all five goals in the final against Healing School of Grimsby at the Walkers Stadium.



After three seasons at Selhurst Park Moses made the move to Wigan, the club with which he rose to fame. From that point, he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012 after Wigan accepted a fifth bid from Chelsea after the West London side finally met Wigan’s asking price after four previously unsuccessful bids.



He made his debut for Chelsea when he started the League Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and scored his first goal after 71 minutes in a game that finished 6–0, and also started his first Champions League game against Nordsjælland.



Sweet cakes don’t just up come good, it went through a high degree of burns, much the same as the start of his football career, his initial stage at Chelsea was genuinely muddled and complicated. Moses had three awful loan spells in three consecutive years (to Liverpool, Stoke City, and West Ham), Moses wasn’t considered as an automatic starter at any of those clubs, and his national teammates John Obi Mikel wished he had stayed on to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.



“I always told him: ‘Where are you going?’ every time he goes away,” Mikel told Goal.com back in September. “‘Where are you going? I mean, you always go out on loan, but why? Stay here and fight, you are a very good player, a young player. You are quick, you are strong, you are fast, you can dribble, where are you going? Why are you always running away from this football club?’ “Every time I talk to him, he says he wants to play football and the arrival of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge was a defining moment for him.



After Chelsea consecutive league defeats, the Italian coach converted into a 3–4–3 formation with Moses playing as a right-sided wing-back in the next Premier League match against Hull City. His performance as a wing-back helped Chelsea to a 2–0 victory and also earned him the Man of the Match.



Since then Moses has been a regular starter for Conte, playing 34 matches in the last Premier League campaign, to a limited extent, down to him. He was a consistent presence in the starting eleven and was rewarded with his first League title for not giving up on his dreams. 6 Likes

Lol... People actually believe that story

? How funny.



Those of us who travel to Europe for greener pasture will understand. 13 Likes 1 Share

your parents will be happy with you,I HOPE THEIR SOUL IS ACTUALLY RESTING IN PEACE...thanks to your uncle,i believe he is a good man,be glad you got no cruel uncle...i believe your uncle is your GUARDIAN ANGEL in human form... 1 Like

Things we do to seek asylum



http://.com/photos-see-victor-moses-real-parents Lies....Moses parents are alive in NigeriaThings we do to seek asylum

Chelsea For Life. I enjoyed the way we Bleep.ed sweet mouthed mourinho and man utd.



I pity Mourinho on the 10th of December when he's going to welcome Man city to Old Trafford, if mourinho likes he should bring trailer join bus na wahala for him. if mourinho also decides to play an attacking football bc of criticism na double wahala for him. anyway he brings it i'm damn sure those young citizens(de bruyne, sane, sterling, g.jesus, walker n Co) is gonna turn that place to Old Garage.





Blues for Life 2 Likes

why una life be like this on NL...see as una just dey book space for just first to comment...hope say NL dey pay una..notin way no be rush for this country, na wa oohh

This life sha

Buh me hear say him papa and mama never die o.. 1 Like

The level of religious and political crises in the north made me ran away from the north.



Opon all the over zealousness for religion and politics the north remains the most backward region in Nigeria.



If over zelousness for religion and politics helps anyone. The north would have been better off. 1 Like

spacebookers take it easy o

A Little Bird Told Me That Moses Patrents Are Alive And Still Lives In The Great Benin Kingdom .. how true is this

God bless his hustle God bless his hustle 2 Likes

Scam! Nothing of such happened 3 Likes

Read such story a while ago. Not sure if it's true

Nice one



But there is a popular claim in Benin that his parents are well and alive and the story was just made to aid his travelling to the UK. How true can this be? 4 Likes

As a 'patriotic Nigerian', I won't say anything. Knowing fully well that people of other nationalities are browsing this site.

inspiring

Why this same story keep repeat it self . is there something you guys are not telling us?

Elnino4ladies:

Scam! Nothing of such happened

North disgracing themselves from time immemorial.



Shame on Obasanjo for signing off the Sharia thing with the north to pacify thereby sending thousands of Christians to a painful early death.



Poverty is really a problem, poverty and illiteracy the reason Muslims keep fighting themselves, why is it poor Muslim countries that keep fighting and killing in the name of Allah



Why do countries like Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Qatar not blow themselves because of Allah?



Shame on northern Muslims and their elites?



Nice one Moses, I know you would have traded your wealth and fame to have your parents, if that was possible 1 Like

Vikitor moses. Better start fasting and praying so dat ur village peepz will fall on zapacosta.

Issokay....Moses kwantinue in d act of deceiving yourself...so far Money is involved u are good to go.

cheapgoal:







Source: http://cheapgoals.com/story-of-a-premier-league-and-continental-champion-who-suffered-the-murder-of-his-parent-at-11/





no comment...but F word to d OP