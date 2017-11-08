₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by nwakibie3(m): 4:38pm
The counsel to detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, on Wednesday withdrew the petition against the Nigerian Army at the Presidential Investigation Panel on Human Right Violations.
Mr. Falana said although it was painful, he had to withdraw the petition in view of the fact that there was already a judicial commission of inquiry, currently handling the case.
He, however, said that the panel could on its own, decide to listen to any witness in the case, and urged the panel to keep the petition in view
Mr. Falana also urged the panel to issue an order directing the federal government to comply with the ruling of the Federal High Court that ordered for the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from detention.
He berated the Federal Government for not obeying the ruling of the Federal High Court on Mr. El-Zakzaky, adding that since Nigeria’s independence, he had never seen a couple detain together.
He said that the couple should be released based on the premise that the country was operating the rule of law, adding that it was painful he could not put the petition through.
“We are already taking other steps to ensure that El-Zakzaky is released, because this is the first time in the history of this country that a couple will be detained,” he said.
Akinseye George, the counsel to the Nigerian Army, said that the matter should be expunged from the panel list.
He said that the panel was magnanimous enough to accommodate the petition by shifting dates and time for the petitioner.
He said that the panel should disregard the petitioner’s plea that the petition be kept in view, stressing that the petition ended with the withdrawal.
Justice Biobele George, chairman of the panel, struck out the petition based on voluntary withdrawal by the petitioner
The Presidential Investigation Panel to Review Compliance of the Armed Forces with Human Rights Obligations and Rules of Engagement sittings ended on November 8.
The panel had travelled round the six geo-political zones to receive petitions and listen to petitioners’ allegations of human rights violation by the military.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/248767-el-zakzaky-falana-withdraws-petition-nigerian-army.html
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Evablizin(f): 5:35pm
Okay.
No petition against Nigerian Army shall stand.
Signed;Sai Baba.
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Crixina(f): 5:35pm
Yeah
1 Like
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by aynurni220(m): 5:35pm
:ow
1 Like
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by ALOWONLE419(m): 5:35pm
.
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Crixina(f): 5:35pm
Evablizin:u eh!
U no get chill
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by teflonjake(m): 5:36pm
Lawless country
2 Likes
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Kondomatic(m): 5:36pm
This was them when they needed his vote and that of his followers
1 Like
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Clerverly: 5:36pm
He Should have done that for Late Nnamdi Kanu..
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by ALOWONLE419(m): 5:36pm
COWARDS
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Greatmind23: 5:36pm
Thanks mod for this informative post
Timber land Available for sale
09033770118
size :43
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Made1414(m): 5:37pm
nwakibie3:
THEY DONT OBEY COURT ORDER! IN KANU 'S VOICE
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by drizzymadbet(m): 5:37pm
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by dfrost: 5:38pm
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Datiboboy12: 5:38pm
Fear don grip am
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by BruncleZuma: 5:39pm
Did they dig up some dirt?
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by BAILMONEY: 5:39pm
ALOWONLE419:IS HE NOT YOUR MUSLIM BRETHREN
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by BUHARIjubrin: 5:40pm
Yoropigs.. ..fearful cowards
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by DanielPop(m): 5:41pm
...na dem! Mouth action as usual...
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by JusteenRivers: 5:41pm
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by mexxmoney: 5:41pm
Politically motivated withdrawal. As usual, Falana has sold out again. I miss Gani so much at times like this.
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Boyooosa(m): 5:41pm
Lobatan!
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by BAILMONEY: 5:42pm
LEMME INVITE NAIRALAND SUNNY MUSLIMS
KONOPLYANKA ALHAJI LUCASBALO AKA ABBEYBAILEY GBAWE BIBIDEAR GOKE7 AKA DANLADI7 ELECTRICDANGER 7LIVES AGARAWU23 BABARAMOTA1980 HOLATIN OLLAH1
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by IIshort(m): 5:43pm
Hj
|Re: El-zakzaky: Falana Withdraws Petition Against Nigerian Army by Guilderland1: 5:43pm
Greatmind23:
Nothing you people will not post for sale.
If it can't size you again dash it to your younger brother.
