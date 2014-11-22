₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by Islie: 8:26am
By Saawua Terzungwe,
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/pdp-alleges-plot-to-arrest-50-bigwigs.html
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by madridguy(m): 8:30am
Park them inside jail and throw the key inside Lagoon.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by ChangetheChange: 9:43am
Buhari is a gworo chewing bastard
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by RoyalUc(m): 10:45am
I don't know how true this statement is, but if true, who else would they have used as scapegoat, Prince Dayo Adeyeye?
I don't like our so called democracy to be without opposition, but for PDP? No no and no!
Your impunity and unrepentant attitude are stuning!
For me, you guys might hold unto a few states but at the federal level, I pray and hope you never get close there for at least, 16years.
Other parties should form strong alliance and challenged APC at all levels but not PDP.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by devigblegble: 10:57am
Story for the gods
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by Treasure1919(f): 10:57am
And the fight continuous
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by axglide(m): 10:58am
In this life, what goes up must come down and a time for everything.
3 years ago, at exactly Nov 22, 2014 3:23 pm, 50 Armed DSS Officers Invade APC Data Registration Centre in Lagos, now PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs.
Power indeed has changed hands.
Politics of do or die.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by Osasnidas(m): 10:58am
:
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by enemyofprogress: 10:58am
Nonsense
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by Firefire(m): 10:58am
I trust Buhary the serial loser is afraid of 2019.
Btw: anyone who expect APC to conduct free & fair election should be arrested.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by free2ryhme: 10:58am
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by Boyooosa(m): 10:59am
In the era of PDP, we were advising them not to be corrupt but they turned deaf ears, now they want the same us they abandoned back then to come and rescue them from APC, it won't happen...tufiakwa (tell them say our eyes don clear, e no go werk).
And for APC, no problem, continue what you are doing, just make sure that you are doing the right thing. Shay bi u dey see how your brothers in cryme dey cry dey beg us to come and rescue them from una.
Just dey do any how, we are waiting for una...
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by omobs(m): 11:01am
Okay, sai baba
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by bigfish3k: 11:01am
witch hunting
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by forayfleo(m): 11:02am
I think 2019 will be a different politics all together may God almighty guard is children.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by AntiWailer: 11:03am
Thieves
If they got nothing on you how will you be arrested.
I am sure Fayose and FFK are part of he big wigs despite the overwhelming evidence against them.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by ChangetheChange: 11:04am
2019 will be messy for Buhari and his cabal
Buhari is a drowning dictator
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 11:05am
Game of Interest.....when the going is good,..they all dine and drink from the same wine,....who cares when am coming there to join them
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by 2lateBiafra: 11:05am
Sai BABA, THIS IS A GOOD MOVE
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by dultmax(m): 11:05am
Pdp's are really funny...do they expect KOWA or APGA who never reached the top to be used as scapegoats? After your party ruled for 16 yrs, they should av an experience of what it means to loose power....I prefer other Political parties to form a better opposition...Not PDP..NEVER
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:08am
50 bigwigs idiotic pig criminals
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by uwish: 11:10am
Is there up to 50 bigwigs in PDP? Name them. They have all migrated to APC.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by blackpanda: 11:10am
If you people didnt loot nigeria dry, nobody will be able to remove u from office let alone use u as scapegoats
You have eaten our yams, so be prepared to be treated as goats
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by saxby(f): 11:11am
Hahahahahahahahaha. 2019 go hot.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by blackpanda: 11:11am
ChangetheChange:
SMH! Wake up already
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by RZArecta(m): 11:16am
Buhari na animal
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by ogbolu0147(m): 11:16am
RoyalUc:..............................your last pharagragh spoke my mind...
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by toggy: 11:19am
It is too late to cry.. you were given the opportunity, but you all failed.
Your members in APC are your greatest enemy.
|Re: PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs by Abagworo(m): 11:23am
Whether bigwigs or smallwigs being a party member doesn't stop a suspect from being arrested.
