Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs (2690 Views)

Most Political Bigwigs Will Go To Jail Before 2019 — Ojo / CCT Trial: Saraki Alleges Plot To Remove Him / Rivers Rerun: INEC Favouring APC, PDP Alleges. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Saawua Terzungwe,





The PDP, yesterday, alleged that the ruling APC has concluded plans to incarcerate 50 of its key members ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party, however, said it would not crumble but remain irrepressible.



Many PDP chieftains are facing trial for various corruption allegations.



The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to “challenge the government’s attempt to turn Nigeria into a Gestapo state.”



The PDP said President Muhammadu Buhari was not fighting corruption but using PDP members as scapegoats.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/pdp-alleges-plot-to-arrest-50-bigwigs.html

Park them inside jail and throw the key inside Lagoon. 2 Likes





Buhari is a gworo chewing bastard 1 Like

I don't know how true this statement is, but if true, who else would they have used as scapegoat, Prince Dayo Adeyeye?



I don't like our so called democracy to be without opposition, but for PDP? No no and no!

Your impunity and unrepentant attitude are stuning!



For me, you guys might hold unto a few states but at the federal level, I pray and hope you never get close there for at least, 16years.



Other parties should form strong alliance and challenged APC at all levels but not PDP. 7 Likes 1 Share

Story for the gods

And the fight continuous

In this life, what goes up must come down and a time for everything.



3 years ago, at exactly Nov 22, 2014 3:23 pm, 50 Armed DSS Officers Invade APC Data Registration Centre in Lagos, now PDP Alleges Plot To Arrest 50 Bigwigs.



Power indeed has changed hands.



Politics of do or die. 1 Like

Nonsense

I trust Buhary the serial loser is afraid of 2019.



Btw: anyone who expect APC to conduct free & fair election should be arrested.

In the era of PDP, we were advising them not to be corrupt but they turned deaf ears, now they want the same us they abandoned back then to come and rescue them from APC, it won't happen...tufiakwa (tell them say our eyes don clear, e no go werk).

And for APC, no problem, continue what you are doing, just make sure that you are doing the right thing. Shay bi u dey see how your brothers in cryme dey cry dey beg us to come and rescue them from una.

Just dey do any how, we are waiting for una... 1 Like

Okay, sai baba

witch hunting

I think 2019 will be a different politics all together may God almighty guard is children.

Thieves





If they got nothing on you how will you be arrested.



I am sure Fayose and FFK are part of he big wigs despite the overwhelming evidence against them.





2019 will be messy for Buhari and his cabal



Buhari is a drowning dictator



1 Like

Game of Interest.....when the going is good,..they all dine and drink from the same wine,....who cares when am coming there to join them

Sai BABA, THIS IS A GOOD MOVE

Pdp's are really funny...do they expect KOWA or APGA who never reached the top to be used as scapegoats? After your party ruled for 16 yrs, they should av an experience of what it means to loose power....I prefer other Political parties to form a better opposition...Not PDP..NEVER 1 Like

50 bigwigs idiotic pig criminals 1 Like

Is there up to 50 bigwigs in PDP? Name them. They have all migrated to APC. 1 Like

If you people didnt loot nigeria dry, nobody will be able to remove u from office let alone use u as scapegoats



You have eaten our yams, so be prepared to be treated as goats

Hahahahahahahahaha. 2019 go hot.

ChangetheChange:





2019 will be messy for Buhari and his cabal



Buhari is a drowning dictator







SMH! Wake up already SMH! Wake up already 1 Like

Buhari na animal

RoyalUc:

I don't know how true this statement is, but if true, who else would they have used as scapegoat, Prince Dayo Adeyeye?



I don't like our so called democracy to be without opposition, but for PDP? No no and no!

Your impunity and unrepentant attitude are stuning!



For me, you guys might hold unto a few states but at the federal level, I pray and hope you never get close there for at least, 16years.



Other parties should form strong alliance and challenged APC at all levels but not PDP. ..............................your last pharagragh spoke my mind... ..............................your last pharagragh spoke my mind... 1 Like

It is too late to cry.. you were given the opportunity, but you all failed.

Your members in APC are your greatest enemy.