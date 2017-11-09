Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election (4517 Views)

Fayemi to Seek Buhari’s Permission to Contest Ekiti Guber Election

thisdaylive.com



Minister of Mines and Steel Developments, Dr Kayode Fayemi plans to seek President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission to contest the Ekiti State governorship election billed for July 14, 2018.



An associate of the minister who confided in our correspondent said that the minister planned to take another shot at the Ekiti State Government House which he lost to Ayo Fayose in 2014.



Going by the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, campaign for the Ekiti governorship election will open on April 15, 2018.



To join the race, Fayemi will have to resign from his ministerial job.

The All Progressives Congress under which Fayemi will run already has a long list of aspirants hoping to emerge as the party’s flag-bearer for the election.



Among them are former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Mr Babafemi Ojudu, a former commissioner for information in Lagos, Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Faparusi, a retired permanent secretary, Chief Sesan Fatoba, and an Australian based medical doctor, Dr Wole Oluyede.



Others are: Mr kola Alabi, Bimbo Daramola, Mr Ranti Debo Ajayi, Funminiyi Afuye, Mr Muyiwa Coker, Senator Gbenga Aluko, Kayode Ojo, Dr Bayo Orire, Dr Folorunso Akinyele, Prince Kayode Olofinniyi, Mr Diran Adesua, Sunday Adebomi, Dr Makanjuola Owolabi, Mr Folorunso Akinyele and Dr Olu Oluleye.



The incumbent governor, Fayose is also working hard to make sure that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party retains the state.



To the consternation of other aspirants in his party, however, Fayose is positioning his deputy, Kolapo Olusola, to succeed him.



Many observers see the Ekiti State governorship election as an acid test for both the APC and the PDP and expect both parties to do their best to win the state.











It's all about Electioneering after that nothing for the people, allow me hear word, politicians and ELECTIONS 3 Likes 1 Share

16-0 loading again, is like he never know fayose 20 Likes







Anoda 16 0 looming People are just deceiving this man. It wld be a straight win for pdp if apc presents fayemiAnoda 16 0 looming 13 Likes

I see PDP retaining ekiti in a free and fair election. What happened in ondo would not be allowed to repeat itself 7 Likes





But if he so desire such will be ajekun iya remix and Dino melaye will come in handy for a 2018 version I doubt he'll be so eager to willingly seek another round of disgrace.But if he so desire such will be ajekun iya remix and Dino melaye will come in handy for a 2018 version 5 Likes

No make Fayose vex change his mind from presidential election come contest again 9 Likes

He's Just deceiving himself. 2 Likes

You never tire?? 1 Like

Fayemi you know you can never win election in Ekiti. Tell us that you want to ask baba to rig election for you and we will hear. 4 Likes

WETIN THIS MAN STILL DEY FIND WETIN THIS MAN STILL DEY FIND 2 Likes

people become ambitious after eating a small piece of cake now they would want to eat a full slice... people become ambitious after eating a small piece of cake now they would want to eat a full slice... 1 Like

What are his achievements as a Minister? 2 Likes

This man should be investigated for looting. Despite the huge funds pumped into his ministry, nothing has been achieved.

EFCC over to you. 1 Like

Of course, go ahead. Seek his permission. Shebi there are no eligible people again in Ekiti state. Loud-mouthed Fayose has done his own. You want to do your own too, abi? Awon oniranu.

I'd be so happy to see him test his "popularity", now all by himself and his Abuja cohort! 1 Like

Dr. I advise u hold ur Minister post.... u will lose Successfully in the Governorship elections 1 Like

This may be a straight win for APC





He will lose woefully again



Ektit APC is divided into many factions 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:

16-0 loading again, is like he never know fayose leave am alone

He wan learn another lesson leave am aloneHe wan learn another lesson 1 Like

It shows that this man is confused and has nothing to offer if he needs to wait for anybody to tell him what to do.

Has Fayemi now dumped his godfather (Buhari) and lining up behind a serial failure (Buhari)?



Ekiti and Osun 2018 will shock APC to their marrows, since Bubu's men will want to impose their candidates with the ultimate aim of securing the party ticket for Bubu at APC presidential primaries.



Let's see how well this plays out without thief.nubu's influence and coupled with the fact that, APC has been established to be synonymous with affliction and poverty in the land. 1 Like

TheFreeOne:

I doubt he'll be so eager to willingly seek another round of disgrace.



But if he so desire such will be ajekun iya remix and Dino melaye will come in handy for a 2018 version Leave am



Ekiti people still love Fayose Leave ampeople still love Fayose 2 Likes

Afonja whimp..Very soon yu will ask yur fulani Lord for permission to impregnate yur wife 3 Likes





Madman u beta go and stay in gana jeje

Dr. abeg hold on to ur ministerial post oh! Ekiti is no go area for APC oh! Oshoko don take stomach-infrastructure reset dem brain oh!

see its all about election and looting.He wan go continue the looting from where he stop?Ekiti people no go ever forget the damages and havoc this guy man wreck on them him and hin wife.