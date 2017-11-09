₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,324 members, 3,901,951 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 11:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election (4517 Views)
Bimbo Daramola: "l Will Resign After 2 Years In Office" - Ekiti Guber Aspirant / Ekiti Assembly Drags Fayemi To EFCC Over N40bn / Saraki’s Trial: Kwara Monarchs Seek Buhari’s Intervention (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by lightblazingnow(m): 8:34am
Fayemi to Seek Buhari’s Permission to Contest Ekiti Guber Election
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/11/09/fayemi-to-seek-buharis-permission-to-contest-ekiti-guber-election/
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by lightblazingnow(m): 8:34am
It's all about Electioneering after that nothing for the people, allow me hear word, politicians and ELECTIONS
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by gannod(m): 8:51am
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:55am
16-0 loading again, is like he never know fayose
20 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by Oloripelebe: 8:58am
People are just deceiving this man. It wld be a straight win for pdp if apc presents fayemi
Anoda 16 0 looming
13 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by aolawale025: 9:09am
I see PDP retaining ekiti in a free and fair election. What happened in ondo would not be allowed to repeat itself
7 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by TheFreeOne: 10:55am
I doubt he'll be so eager to willingly seek another round of disgrace.
But if he so desire such will be ajekun iya remix and Dino melaye will come in handy for a 2018 version
5 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by dunkem21(m): 10:58am
No make Fayose vex change his mind from presidential election come contest again
9 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by anonymuz(m): 11:00am
He's Just deceiving himself.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by Stanleyumo: 11:08am
You never tire??
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by ekems2017(f): 11:08am
Fayemi you know you can never win election in Ekiti. Tell us that you want to ask baba to rig election for you and we will hear.
4 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by free2ryhme: 11:09am
lightblazingnow:
WETIN THIS MAN STILL DEY FIND
2 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by Osasnidas(m): 11:10am
people become ambitious after eating a small piece of cake now they would want to eat a full slice...
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by Acidosis(m): 11:11am
What are his achievements as a Minister?
2 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by jamace(m): 11:11am
This man should be investigated for looting. Despite the huge funds pumped into his ministry, nothing has been achieved.
EFCC over to you.
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by wolesmile(m): 11:11am
Of course, go ahead. Seek his permission. Shebi there are no eligible people again in Ekiti state. Loud-mouthed Fayose has done his own. You want to do your own too, abi? Awon oniranu.
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by icon8: 11:12am
I'd be so happy to see him test his "popularity", now all by himself and his Abuja cohort!
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by bedspread: 11:12am
Dr. I advise u hold ur Minister post.... u will lose Successfully in the Governorship elections
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by bitcoininvest: 11:13am
This may be a straight win for APC
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by ChangetheChange: 11:13am
He will lose woefully again
Ektit APC is divided into many factions
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by JoshMedia(m): 11:13am
CROWNWEALTH019:leave am alone
He wan learn another lesson
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by dman4mdmoon(m): 11:14am
It shows that this man is confused and has nothing to offer if he needs to wait for anybody to tell him what to do.
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by emmasege: 11:14am
Has Fayemi now dumped his godfather (Buhari) and lining up behind a serial failure (Buhari)?
Ekiti and Osun 2018 will shock APC to their marrows, since Bubu's men will want to impose their candidates with the ultimate aim of securing the party ticket for Bubu at APC presidential primaries.
Let's see how well this plays out without thief.nubu's influence and coupled with the fact that, APC has been established to be synonymous with affliction and poverty in the land.
1 Like
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by JoshMedia(m): 11:15am
TheFreeOne:Leave am
Ekiti people still love Fayose
2 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by SHAKABOOM: 11:15am
Afonja whimp..Very soon yu will ask yur fulani Lord for permission to impregnate yur wife
3 Likes
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by three: 11:15am
Hmm
At Ekiti Judicial Panel Witness Says Coscharis Supplied N1.3b Vehicles VERBALLY
three:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by Rompio(m): 11:15am
Madman u beta go and stay in gana jeje
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by edgeP(m): 11:22am
Dr. abeg hold on to ur ministerial post oh! Ekiti is no go area for APC oh! Oshoko don take stomach-infrastructure reset dem brain oh!
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by mayorkun(m): 11:25am
Hello Nairalanders, i want to sell my newly approved Adsense account, please contact me on 08135876270 on Whatsapp or call
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by Akinz0126(m): 11:26am
see its all about election and looting.He wan go continue the looting from where he stop?Ekiti people no go ever forget the damages and havoc this guy man wreck on them him and hin wife.
|Re: Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election by Ushebemanny: 11:30am
minister don tire am..LMAOOOOOO
Interview With President Yar Adua / Pdp Government Has Fail Niger Delta / Mend Should Blow Off The Oil.
Viewing this topic: footprintD55(m), lloydoshalee(m), olatuns2016, AK481(m), elias01(m), iita, sr, tabuski(m), warm, bensowe(m), Ephiezy4real(m), femi4love(m), willjoe, Koolface4u(m), olaoreofe(f), Alaska90, maxwell150905, nzeBiddle(m), auwalyau, Fathydizzy, Spicycat(f), captainbell, Omooba77, bojar(m), Geeoriginal, Gift10, mosagbo, aby1976(m), dman4mdmoon(m), emmerks(m), careerpluzz, deor03(m), Charly68, babayinka77(m), Yemmyteespeed007(m), Piroll(m), mobileponds, wabsod(m), denuga01, Abluvs9ja, Pvibe007, angelo5uk(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12