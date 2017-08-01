₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:41am
About 81 days since his return from medical vacation in the UK, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to use his office in the Aso Rock Villa, multiple sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/248795-exclusive-81-days-buhari-still-avoiding-aso-rock-office.htmlhtml
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by eezeribe(m): 10:43am
If He goes back there... He knows he would die;that's what his London doctors told him....
Don't ask me how I knew;I just jumped into conclusion the same way that suicide divers jump into the lagoon.
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by tobechi74: 10:56am
I hear sey the aso rock security gadjet rejected his thumb print.
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Lincoln275(m): 11:01am
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by favourmic(m): 11:01am
the rat is very strong pass the sss and dss
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by freeman95(m): 11:01am
Person way just deh waste our time...
Deh enjoy his last days
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by ibkgab001: 11:01am
The blood of innocent people killed is tormenting him and that is how it will be forever and ever
DOGS AND BABOONS ARE THE REASONS
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Phonefanatic: 11:02am
There's something in aso rock office..... They've told him.
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by devigblegble: 11:02am
Nigerian rats are not ordinary rats ok
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by BruncleZuma: 11:02am
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by knight05(m): 11:02am
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Hardeybohwarley(m): 11:02am
The old president and his villa.
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Osasnidas(m): 11:02am
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Bossontop(m): 11:02am
D rats b lyk.....yeah u gat dat ryt...we got dis shiit on lock mhen.....even dah president iz afraid.....we own dis joint
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by sKeetz(m): 11:02am
Look at the cluelessness of Buhari's government?!?
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Ushebemanny: 11:02am
TILL 2019 HE WILL WORK FROM HOME
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by soleexx(m): 11:03am
make dem use Aso-rock rent naw... make rat no chop d furnitures finish...
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by anonimi: 11:03am
favourmic:
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by veekid(m): 11:03am
Baba deh avoid gas Poison; come lie ontop poor innocent rat
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Tolumiide: 11:03am
expecting PMB, a man that can not fix his office of few square metres, to fix Nigeria. is like expecting Algeria to win in Russia 2018
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Caliph69: 11:03am
Nigerians. Any little thing, they resort to prayers. Can’t they find the solution beyond this spiritual slavery?
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:03am
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by doctorkush(m): 11:03am
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by femidly: 11:04am
lol...he doesn't want poison again naw.
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Sirheny007(m): 11:04am
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by trulygirl: 11:04am
Hmm I think Nigeria is in for a Long Thing
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by nrexzy(m): 11:05am
We worry about the wrong things.
. Does the office he operates from have anything to do with our economy or development of the nation.. Attention seeking OP
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by gcof(m): 11:05am
Could it be true that the man we are seeing is actually not Buhari and the cabal cannot let a foreigner into the presidents office
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Rayton(m): 11:06am
That's his biz.... After this tenure..... He will face his deeds
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by aminho(m): 11:06am
dem don jazz the office na
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by oyb(m): 11:07am
Sounds like some guys have been deploying Russian or missed based killer aerosols
|Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Stanleyumo: 11:08am
Government of change
