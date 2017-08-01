₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:41am
About 81 days since his return from medical vacation in the UK, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to use his office in the Aso Rock Villa, multiple sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Buhari left Nigeria for another around of medical care in the United Kingdom on May 7 and returned on August 19.
The president, however, did not resume at his desk on Monday, August 21 as he commenced official assignments from an auxiliary office attached to his residence.

His failure to resume at the office generated curiosity among Nigerians, with some expressing the fear that Mr. Buhari had not recuperated enough to resume work.

The presidency later issued a statement explaining that Mr. Buhari was staying away from the office due to ongoing repair works.

“The regular office needs some renovation because the 103 days of absence” caused “some deterioration” presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, explained at the time.
Another of Mr. Buhari’s media aides, Garba Shehu, later blamed the damages on rodents, an excuse Nigerians largely found amusing.

“Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,” Mr. Shehu had said.

STILL AWAY

However, 81 days after the president resumed work, Villa staff and visitors to the seat of power said he was still operating from outside of his official seat.

This is despite him taking full control of the day to day running of government, including hosting visitors and holding meetings at the Villa.

Mr. Buhari, Aso Rock insiders say, is now using annex offices at other locations within the expansive premises, including one attached to his house.

Another office used by the president is the one adjoining the Banquet Hall in the State House.
On October 30, the president received Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Banquet Hall office.

SPIRITUAL REASONS

Mr. Buhari’s absence from his office is said to be connected to his tortuous health challenges.
Insiders say spiritualists who worked on the president’s condition advised against his use of the office.

“You know the man was actually bewitched. All these rumours about this or that illness are just guess works. No one was sure, not even the doctors,” said a close aide of Mr. Buhari who preferred anonymity.

“The trip to London in May was unscheduled and all the checks done, including in Germany, revealed nothing. We had to resort to prayers,” he said.

The source said Mr. Buhari’s office and other parts of the villa are “undergoing spiritual cleansing to avert any recurrence in the future”.

PRESIDENCY REACTS

When contacted, Mr. Shehu said the president is at liberty to work from any office or location within the villa.
Asked about the state of repairs of the president’s office as announced by the presidency in August, Mr. Shehu declined further comments.

While the presidential aide is right that Mr. Buhari can choose to work from any office within the villa, Nigerians may continue to wonder when their president will return to his main office.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/248795-exclusive-81-days-buhari-still-avoiding-aso-rock-office.htmlhtml

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by eezeribe(m): 10:43am
If He goes back there... He knows he would die;that's what his London doctors told him....
Don't ask me how I knew;I just jumped into conclusion the same way that suicide divers jump into the lagoon.

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by tobechi74: 10:56am
I hear sey the aso rock security gadjet rejected his thumb print.

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Lincoln275(m): 11:01am
ok
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by favourmic(m): 11:01am
the rat is very strong pass the sss and dss

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by freeman95(m): 11:01am
Person way just deh waste our time...

Deh enjoy his last days

Smh
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by ibkgab001: 11:01am
The blood of innocent people killed is tormenting him and that is how it will be forever and ever


DOGS AND BABOONS ARE THE REASONS

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Phonefanatic: 11:02am
There's something in aso rock office..... They've told him.

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by devigblegble: 11:02am
Nigerian rats are not ordinary rats ok

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by BruncleZuma: 11:02am


Are you serious?

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by knight05(m): 11:02am
cheesy





Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Hardeybohwarley(m): 11:02am
The old president and his villa.
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Osasnidas(m): 11:02am
shocked
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Bossontop(m): 11:02am
grin cheesy grin
D rats b lyk.....yeah u gat dat ryt...we got dis shiit on lock mhen.....even dah president iz afraid.....we own dis joint
Lol

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by sKeetz(m): 11:02am
Hahaha

Look at the cluelessness of Buhari's government?!?

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Ushebemanny: 11:02am
TILL 2019 HE WILL WORK FROM HOME
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by soleexx(m): 11:03am
make dem use Aso-rock rent naw... make rat no chop d furnitures finish...
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by anonimi: 11:03am
favourmic:
the rat is very strong pass the sss and dss

grin cheesy grin


Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by veekid(m): 11:03am
Baba deh avoid gas Poison; come lie ontop poor innocent rat

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Tolumiide: 11:03am
expecting PMB, a man that can not fix his office of few square metres, to fix Nigeria. is like expecting Algeria to win in Russia 2018

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Caliph69: 11:03am
Nigerians. Any little thing, they resort to prayers. Can’t they find the solution beyond this spiritual slavery?

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:03am
Village people angry angry
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by doctorkush(m): 11:03am
cheesy
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by femidly: 11:04am
lol...he doesn't want poison again naw.

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Sirheny007(m): 11:04am
.
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by trulygirl: 11:04am
Hmm I think Nigeria is in for a Long Thing

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by nrexzy(m): 11:05am
We worry about the wrong things.
. Does the office he operates from have anything to do with our economy or development of the nation.. Attention seeking OP

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by gcof(m): 11:05am
Could it be true that the man we are seeing is actually not Buhari and the cabal cannot let a foreigner into the presidents office

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Rayton(m): 11:06am
Front page.. Lol
That's his biz.... After this tenure..... He will face his deeds

Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by aminho(m): 11:06am
dem don jazz the office na
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by oyb(m): 11:07am
Sounds like some guys have been deploying Russian or missed based killer aerosols
Re: President Buhari Still Avoiding Aso Rock Office: 81 Days After by Stanleyumo: 11:08am
Government of change

