My sad experience with partner mobile I bought at right formula shop along road Douglas road, Owerri Imo State



I bought a partner mobile phone P1105 on Friday 3rd November 2017 around 4pm. When I got home, I charged the phone only to discover that the phone was discharging 8% in every 10 minutes. That was not just strange but very worrisome. I had to support the phone with a power bank after I had switched off my generator in the night.



I tried to connect my whatsapp all through the night but nothing happened. Instead, spam sites were opening with useless apps downloading on their own.



I decided to return the phone concluding that either Partner mobile phones are bad or that very model had manufacturer's error.



The next morning (Saturday 4/11/17), I returned the phone which was under one year warranty and demanded for a new phone or a refund. Unfortunately, the sales agents told me the phone CANNOT be changed. Instead, they referred me to their care centre in another location for repairs. I was very furious and refused to go to anywhere or even accept the phone again.



After long argument, the sales agents reluctantly accepted to take the phone to their care centre on their on but never specified when the phone would be ready.



Today is exactly one week since I returned the phone yet they are still working on the phone. I have been the one calling them and they only answer when they want to.





Pls what's the right channel to report this? 2 Likes 1 Share