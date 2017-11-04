₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by emerazz(m): 11:29am On Nov 09
smoovy ... ma holiday break back from base @Academy.. just for interesting.. as Dis farm bonus gonna walk down the aisle of the intestine
photos of the pepper soup coming after the break
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by sneakzy(m): 11:30am On Nov 09
Wow
FTC..I dedicate it too my bae
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 11:31am On Nov 09
Ok naaa
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 11:31am On Nov 09
ANYONE EATING THIS IS CAPABLE OF EATING A HUMAN BEING.
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by emerazz(m): 11:40am On Nov 09
GloriaNinja:
Anty A bite from d dish will change ur mentality
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 11:48am On Nov 09
It's now the era of lizards... Python Yaff finish for bush abi? Kwantinue
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by AryaSand(f): 8:51pm On Nov 09
sexybbstar:As in ehen. The rate at which they've been killing monitor Lizard left right and centre is just crazy.
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:34pm On Nov 09
What's with y'all and killing of monitoring lizard
All the snakes have evacuated from 9ja all because of killing.. It won't be long chicken will soon start missing
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 4:33pm
you guys need to stop killing these animals all in the name of sweet meat before they go extinct. be vegetarians and eat grass.
lalasticlala listen to my advice.
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by BluePearls(m): 4:53pm
Riding with this one to the promise Land. Where's lala sef?
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:28pm
This one go enter well with 'Cold stout' Dont mind all those hypocrites forming 'vegetarian' but will eat 'eggs', isn't it more cruel and evil to eat someone's baby.......
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by money121(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by miqos02(m): 6:29pm
kkkk
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:30pm
emerazz:
animals have suffered on nairaland
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by HumbleGee(m): 6:30pm
Tufiakwa I can't eat this..for what na
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by grandstar(m): 6:30pm
I just hope there'll be more in the bush!
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by JustHector(m): 6:31pm
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:31pm
This thing too run frm human when u see it...E suppose to dey defend self when attacked
Humans for dey run from it...It has scary body
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by kingdenny(m): 6:31pm
I doubt if we have animal lovers in this county
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:31pm
bigtt76:
sneakzy:
soberdrunk:
money121:
miqos02:
JustHector:
these children are given nairaland a bad name
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by cymontempler: 6:31pm
Disgusting.
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 6:31pm
Lala right now
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:31pm
MUST all topics like these make frontpage?
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 6:32pm
I don't like these meat
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by blackpanda: 6:32pm
This is disgusting and dumb.
Una no de tire for ebola and monkey pox Always hunting for d next virus. Smh
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by MTKbudapest(m): 6:32pm
Lizardpox loading...
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by dtzarkov1: 6:32pm
soon we will start eating wall gecko, cockroach, housefly... hunger can triggers things..
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by money121(m): 6:36pm
free2ryhme:
Egbon ode.. Dagini doro brother ode
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:36pm
No be my pot una go take cook that thing!
God forbid!
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 6:36pm
Op, please take prednisolone 40mg this night so you don't end up with some funny reactions on your body.
|Re: Roasting The Monitor Lizard Caught In Our Rice Farm Today (Photos) by Getintouch2004(m): 6:37pm
Lala viewing the thread.
He must be a reincarnated serpent in human form, cos anything reptile is his delight.
