₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,684 members, 3,903,120 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 12:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire (6480 Views)
Ikoyigate: DO NOT Make Public Your Findings, Former Minister Warns Osinbajo!!! / Ikoyigate: National Assembly Might Intervene If... - Saraki / $43million Ikoyigate...Foreigners React! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by sirequity(m): 10:18pm On Nov 09
THE whistleblower who blew the whistle of the recovered $43 million stashed at flat 7b of Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos is now a millionaire.
http://headline.com.ng/ikoyigate-whistleblower-rewarded-turns-millionaire/
lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by sirequity(m): 10:22pm On Nov 09
It now pays to blow whistle.
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by AntiWailer: 10:23pm On Nov 09
sirequity:
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by dokiOloye(m): 10:23pm On Nov 09
But d culprit(s) are yet to be prosecuted.
Wayo government.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by hakeem4(m): 10:24pm On Nov 09
sirequity:but we need immunity incase we blow the wrong whistle
14 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by CaptainJeffry: 10:28pm On Nov 09
Keep deceiving yourselves thinking y'all are deceiving Nigerians. Ndi iberibe.
18 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Spylord48: 10:30pm On Nov 09
I need a whistle please even if na wooden one,I go manage am
5 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Homeboiy(m): 10:31pm On Nov 09
Make I kuku rush go buy whistle oo
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by DanseMacabre(m): 10:36pm On Nov 09
Abeg who get idea how much dem dey sell whistle now
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Spaxon(f): 11:37pm On Nov 09
LOOKS FOR WHISTLE.....
FINDS IT......
BLOWS IT....
Oya EFCC ayam waiting...
Pics or idontbelieveit
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by modelmike7(m): 11:37pm On Nov 09
PROTECTION is the first priority of whistle blowing, that is the job hazard, for people that want to venture into the lucrative business.
Good one Mr Magu.
Keep up the good job!!
Wailers, keep wailing!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Sharon6(f): 11:37pm On Nov 09
His luc
LIGHTENING CREAM & 3 SOAPS FOR 3K. CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by R2bees(m): 11:37pm On Nov 09
The guy should collect the money and leave this Country Asap. that's if he could make it to the airport sef
2 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by mccoy47(m): 11:38pm On Nov 09
Oluwa provide my whistle na
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Flashh: 11:38pm On Nov 09
Abeg, na how much them dey sell whistle now? I personally need one.
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by missyblissy: 11:38pm On Nov 09
Na wa ooo
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by fSociety: 11:39pm On Nov 09
Propaganda
2 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by R2bees(m): 11:39pm On Nov 09
Homeboiy:If you like become referee,, u no go see shi shi to blow on
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by FarahAideed: 11:39pm On Nov 09
Only a non Nigerian will believe this bullshit
6 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by elChapo1: 11:40pm On Nov 09
so he went to far away Austria to sell this crap of a story. keep LAIng!
4 Likes
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by falxz: 11:40pm On Nov 09
Check out nigeria presently forum
Nigeria presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.
To Register Visit:
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Ayolachris: 11:40pm On Nov 09
Na holy spirit keep dat Money? Wetin una do d owner abi owners of d money. Government Ndi arah....
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:40pm On Nov 09
I am linesman not whistle-blower
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by id911: 11:41pm On Nov 09
very stupid people, you think all of us can not think with the brain God gave us abi? Who is the owner of the money you planted? The flat has no owner or the money developed wings into the building abi, useless people with their lies and propaganda
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by modelmike7(m): 11:41pm On Nov 09
id911:
FarahAideed:
fSociety:
dokiOloye:.
CaptainJeffry:.
Bitterness and pained......
Characteristics of wailers.
They are only happy to listen to bad and negative news about the nation.
SMH!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Souljeezy(m): 11:43pm On Nov 09
Make the owner come collect im money o...
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by emerazz(m): 11:44pm On Nov 09
his money his problem.. meanwhile lemme look for way tu make mine...
*thinking*
ehee lemme start from here
ehhe Dis very space for sale can b used for advert
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by DoTheNeedful: 11:44pm On Nov 09
E be like say snitching na the real deal now. Time to monitor my boss closely
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by Odianose13(m): 11:45pm On Nov 09
On top whistle again? Whistle go come cost for Naija be that. #justkidding
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by piagetskinner(m): 11:45pm On Nov 09
R2bees:
lol..u de curse the guy ni...
u no sabi say na from blowing whistle some people de blow
|Re: Ikoyigate: Whistleblower Rewarded, Turns Millionaire by oluFELAxy(m): 11:45pm On Nov 09
Teacher: What is your future ambition? Student : Whistle blowing sir. Teacher: Good boy!
1 Like
Benue Bans Ogogoro / 3000 Nigeria's Ex-militants Invade Ghana / Igbo Day in Plateau State - Shops Under locks (Pix Included)
Viewing this topic: Zenn, ahiarah, Anotee, garymathew, Wizkhalifa2(m), whateverkay(m), Russianruble, presiade(m), eddy42, Tallino25(m), tk4rd, dadd2(m), illustriousson(m), phillip9145(m), yoddy(m), slimderek(m), Cornido(m), obafemi04(m), roblance, Prenom, gbogboti, cebili, Josenice(m), Mohamy, omasa, linearity, deusdumeby(m), JoshMedia(m), itsik(m), jaxxy(m), euwajeh(m), leonn(m), bimbotua(f), angelboy01(m), bcomputer101(m), obanlajames, Ferdinandu(m), OceanmorganTrix, hooklover, amourdivine and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21