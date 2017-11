Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup (10244 Views)

Countries That Have Qualified For Russia 2018 World Cup & Possible Contenders / Messi's Hatrick Qualifies Argentina For Russia 2018 World Cup / "The Super Eagles Thread: Russia 2018, 2019 AFCON and The Dawn of a New Era" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Telstar 18 will be used by the world’s best players as they seek to claim the biggest prize in football next summer.



The new Telstar 18 is a reimagining of the first adidas World Cup matchball, the Telstar, which was used at the 1970 tournament in Mexico.



The name of the original came from its position as the ‘star of television’, decorated with black panels so the pattern would stand out on black and white televisions.

The ball went through extensive testing to ensure it suits the needs of the best players in the world.



Some of the leading national and club sides have been involved in the testing process, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Ajax.



The Telstar 18 also features an embedded NFC chip, enabling viewers to interact with the ball using a smartphone.



Upon interaction, each ball generates a unique identifier, unlocking content and information for the user.







Source: Official balls to be used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been revealed by adidas.The Telstar 18 will be used by the world’s best players as they seek to claim the biggest prize in football next summer.The new Telstar 18 is a reimagining of the first adidas World Cup matchball, the Telstar, which was used at the 1970 tournament in Mexico.The name of the original came from its position as the ‘star of television’, decorated with black panels so the pattern would stand out on black and white televisions.The ball went through extensive testing to ensure it suits the needs of the best players in the world.Some of the leading national and club sides have been involved in the testing process, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Ajax.The Telstar 18 also features an embedded NFC chip, enabling viewers to interact with the ball using a smartphone.Upon interaction, each ball generates a unique identifier, unlocking content and information for the user.Source: http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=5&t=25066 1 Share

cool 2 Likes



Luckylife:

cool Yea man! Up Eagles

Nice

Russia....here I come 1 Like

hassan4:

Official balls to be used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been revealed by adidas.



The Telstar 18 will be used by the world’s best players as they seek to claim the biggest prize in football next summer.



The new Telstar 18 is a reimagining of the first adidas World Cup matchball, the Telstar, which was used at the 1970 tournament in Mexico.



The name of the original came from its position as the ‘star of television’, decorated with black panels so the pattern would stand out on black and white televisions.

The ball went through extensive testing to ensure it suits the needs of the best players in the world.



Some of the leading national and club sides have been involved in the testing process, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Ajax.



The Telstar 18 also features an embedded NFC chip, enabling viewers to interact with the ball using a smartphone.



Upon interaction, each ball generates a unique identifier, unlocking content and information for the user.







Source: http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=5&t=25066



The ball get wifi The ball get wifi 1 Like

Jabulani horror 3 Likes

Messi's Magic Show 2018...







Penaldo fan am in my house. 7 Likes 1 Share

The ball Moses will shine with come next year 11 Likes











I buy itunes walmart amazon, vanilla Contact me on O8162423130 just check my profile or reach my signature. . a trial will convince you. . THANKS I buy itunes walmart amazon, vanilla Contact me on O8162423130 just check my profile or reach my signature. . a trial will convince you. . THANKS

Super eagles all the way





Russias balls Russias balls





so Ahmed Musa no go kick this ball so Ahmed Musa no go kick this ball 3 Likes

Beautiful, But ball na ball. 2 Likes

;

AlltheseDrameForBall

Op i smell something fishy

Aw many goals we go chop with dis ball during d tournament,shld b d main discussion

Can't wait to use it in PlayStation.



With ototo Cr7

Nice

Can't wait

Ok



It looks classic. Somehow odd-looking; I mean it looks like something of the past.

Reminds me of the Jabulani that was used in South Africa 2010. 2 Likes

Ball that has been programed to never to bounce twice..









Nonsense

Good

I'm in love with it already....up Eagles

going back to the root

talk2percy:

The ball Moses will shine with come next year I love the guy, but it actually sad that a right full back in his clubside is the hope of the attack in our national side. I love the guy, but it actually sad that a right full back in his clubside is the hope of the attack in our national side. 3 Likes

Upgrade of Tesla used in 1970s World Cup.... Then looking like health 4....

lets go there

On my way already..... Gonna wait for una Dre.. Hope Naija qualify Sha cuz I will just support another optional country

Telstar ok



Soft ball...Keepers go like am