|Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by hassan4: 3:20pm
Official balls to be used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been revealed by adidas.
The Telstar 18 will be used by the world’s best players as they seek to claim the biggest prize in football next summer.
The new Telstar 18 is a reimagining of the first adidas World Cup matchball, the Telstar, which was used at the 1970 tournament in Mexico.
The name of the original came from its position as the ‘star of television’, decorated with black panels so the pattern would stand out on black and white televisions.
The ball went through extensive testing to ensure it suits the needs of the best players in the world.
Some of the leading national and club sides have been involved in the testing process, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Ajax.
The Telstar 18 also features an embedded NFC chip, enabling viewers to interact with the ball using a smartphone.
Upon interaction, each ball generates a unique identifier, unlocking content and information for the user.
Source: http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=5&t=25066
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by Luckylife(m): 3:21pm
cool
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by hassan4: 3:27pm
Yea man! Up Eagles
Luckylife:
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by Discharge(m): 4:24pm
Nice
Russia....here I come
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by free2ryhme: 4:25pm
hassan4:
The ball get wifi
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by Kingjags: 4:25pm
Jabulani horror
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:25pm
Messi's Magic Show 2018...
Penaldo fan am in my house.
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by talk2percy(m): 4:25pm
The ball Moses will shine with come next year
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by trustibk(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by ChiefAIE(m): 4:26pm
Super eagles all the way
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by jerflakes(m): 4:26pm
Russias balls
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by GreenMavro: 4:26pm
so Ahmed Musa no go kick this ball
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by uzoclinton(m): 4:26pm
Beautiful, But ball na ball.
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by tygar(m): 4:26pm
;
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by WINDSOW(m): 4:26pm
AlltheseDrameForBall
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by bobjack(m): 4:26pm
Op i smell something fishy
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by elyte89: 4:27pm
Aw many goals we go chop with dis ball during d tournament,shld b d main discussion
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by sdindan: 4:27pm
Can't wait to use it in PlayStation.
With ototo Cr7
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by nosypat(m): 4:27pm
Nice
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by loneatar: 4:27pm
Can't wait
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by Caseless: 4:28pm
Ok
It looks classic. Somehow odd-looking; I mean it looks like something of the past.
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by cremedelacreme: 4:29pm
Reminds me of the Jabulani that was used in South Africa 2010.
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by grayht(m): 4:29pm
Ball that has been programed to never to bounce twice..
Nonsense
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by wunmi590(m): 4:31pm
Good
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by sajohn4(m): 4:32pm
I'm in love with it already....up Eagles
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by jude33084(m): 4:33pm
going back to the root
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by normrebel(m): 4:33pm
talk2percy:I love the guy, but it actually sad that a right full back in his clubside is the hope of the attack in our national side.
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by gurunlocker: 4:33pm
Upgrade of Tesla used in 1970s World Cup.... Then looking like health 4....
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by robosky02(m): 4:33pm
lets go there
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by BishopXps(m): 4:33pm
On my way already..... Gonna wait for una Dre.. Hope Naija qualify Sha cuz I will just support another optional country
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by EmekaBlue(m): 4:33pm
Telstar ok
Soft ball...Keepers go like am
|Re: Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup by trusted(m): 4:35pm
2018 here we come. The eagles.
