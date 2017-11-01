Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / How To Make Snail Pepper Soup (3236 Views)

You can make peppered snail by simply simmering the cleaned snails in peppered sauce and eat alone as an appetizer.



Here's snail pepper soup recipe. Enjoy!



Ingredients:::

• 20 small Snails (Cleaned and washed with Alum Or Lime)

• 3 Calabash Nutmeg seeds (Ehu/Ariwo)

• 1 teaspoon of Thyme

• 2 tablespoon ground chilli pepper (or as desired)

• 1 medium sized onion

• 2 seasoning cubes

• Salt to taste



Procedure:::

• Using an old frying pan, roast the nutmeg seeds. stirring constantly till you can smell it. Try to remove the outer membrane, if it comes off easily, then the nutmeg is done.



• Peel off the nutmeg skin and grind/blend or pound into a smooth powder and set aside. Slice the onions and set aside.



• Wash and place the cleaned snails in a medium sized pot. Pour water just enough to cover it, add the crushed seasoning cubes and chopped onions then bring to boil.



• Once it starts to boil, add the ground pepper, nutmeg, thyme and salt to taste then continue cooking for about 10 more minutes.



• Once the snail is done, leave to simmer for about 3 minutes and it's ready to be served. Enjoy!



Now I am hungry for some snail. What sort of evil is this?Now I am hungry for some snail. 7 Likes

There is just something about eating snail that terrifies me 4 Likes 1 Share

Chai......Blood of Buhari ooooooo

Sacrify

igbin





There is a popular myth around Mochudi, Botswana that eating of snail soup can deform one's DNA and cause them to give birth to imbeciles.



Please be warned.

My people say, "na wetin dey sweet, na im dey kill". There is a popular myth around Mochudi, Botswana that eating of snail soup can deform one's DNA and cause them to give birth to imbeciles.Please be warned.My people say, 3 Likes 1 Share

cool

Teach Lala how to make monitor lizard or python pepper soup. That's what's up now

I know i wouldnt eat that.

OP this is unfair. A plate of snail or I dont believe it

Ewww



Nigerians can eat anything.

JUST 2TABLE SPOON? U this people sef I think 10 table spoons is still okay. #pepper_them_gang JUST 2TABLE SPOON? U this people sefI think 10 table spoons is still okay. #pepper_them_gang 1 Like

wow delicious

The procedure is quite stressful

Serve me my own b4 it get cold pls





Yum yum yum Wow Delicious!Yum yum yum

Best eaten with afang soup and afia afrere

Can't eat snails.. makes me feel like throwing up. I wonder.

NwaAmaikpe:





There is a popular myth around Mochudi, Botswana that eating of snail soup can deform one's DNA and cause them to give birth to imbeciles.



Please be warned.

My people say, "na wetin dey sweet, na im dey kill". Let the people of Botswana worry about that one..Let we in Nigeria keep enjoying the snails 4 Likes

Op you tried. Snails is so delicious and healthy.

MhizzAJ:

The procedure is quite stressful You can prepare it in less stressful ways. You can prepare it in less stressful ways.

DaDevin:

There is just something about eating snail that terrifies me

Oya let hear

Abi which of the type of snail terrifies you? Oya let hearAbi which of the type of snail terrifies you?

Wow! Need this in my life right now

JuanDeDios:



You can prepare it in less stressful ways.

How then How then

MhizzAJ:

The procedure is quite stressful Hian na wa ooo So u nor go fit pound self? Hian na wa ooo So u nor go fit pound self?

Delicious