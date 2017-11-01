₦airaland Forum

How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by eneubane1(f): 5:15pm
Snail pepper soup is very delicious and healthy for everyone. It is very nutritious and a great substitute for assorted, chicken and goat meat pepper soup.

You can make peppered snail by simply simmering the cleaned snails in peppered sauce and eat alone as an appetizer.

Here's snail pepper soup recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients:::
• 20 small Snails (Cleaned and washed with Alum Or Lime)
• 3 Calabash Nutmeg seeds (Ehu/Ariwo)
• 1 teaspoon of Thyme
• 2 tablespoon ground chilli pepper (or as desired)
• 1 medium sized onion
• 2 seasoning cubes
• Salt to taste

Procedure:::
• Using an old frying pan, roast the nutmeg seeds. stirring constantly till you can smell it. Try to remove the outer membrane, if it comes off easily, then the nutmeg is done.

• Peel off the nutmeg skin and grind/blend or pound into a smooth powder and set aside. Slice the onions and set aside.

• Wash and place the cleaned snails in a medium sized pot. Pour water just enough to cover it, add the crushed seasoning cubes and chopped onions then bring to boil.

• Once it starts to boil, add the ground pepper, nutmeg, thyme and salt to taste then continue cooking for about 10 more minutes.

• Once the snail is done, leave to simmer for about 3 minutes and it's ready to be served. Enjoy!

Source: http://www.versatileblog.com.ng/2017/11/snail-pepper-soup.html

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Papiikush: 7:57pm
What sort of evil is this? shocked


Now I am hungry for some snail. cry

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by DaDevin(m): 7:57pm
There is just something about eating snail that terrifies me embarassed

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by daremiarchs: 7:57pm
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Daewoods(m): 7:57pm
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by mayoor15(m): 7:58pm
Chai......Blood of Buhari ooooooo
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by tballeyy(m): 7:58pm
Sacrify
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by owomida1: 7:59pm
igbin
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
shocked

There is a popular myth around Mochudi, Botswana that eating of snail soup can deform one's DNA and cause them to give birth to imbeciles.

Please be warned.
My people say, "na wetin dey sweet, na im dey kill".

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by cassidy1996(m): 7:59pm
cool
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by nonye6194(m): 8:00pm
Teach Lala how to make monitor lizard or python pepper soup. That's what's up now
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by bolt000: 8:00pm
I know i wouldnt eat that.
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by joshing(m): 8:00pm
OP this is unfair. A plate of snail or I dont believe it
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by sKeetz(m): 8:00pm
Ewww

Nigerians can eat anything.

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by HEFAIROHLUWA(m): 8:02pm
JUST 2TABLE SPOON? U this people sef shocked I think 10 table spoons is still okay. #pepper_them_gang grin

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by soberdrunk(m): 8:02pm
angry
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by o42austino(m): 8:03pm
wow delicious

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by HPS3(m): 8:03pm
.
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by MhizzAJ(f): 8:05pm
The procedure is quite stressful
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by asawanathegreat(m): 8:06pm
Serve me my own b4 it get cold pls
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by jamace(m): 8:06pm
Wow Delicious! cool

Yum yum yum grin grin
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by simijimi: 8:07pm
Best eaten with afang soup and afia afrere
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by iPrevail(m): 8:07pm
Can't eat snails.. makes me feel like throwing up. I wonder.
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by oriakuna: 8:07pm
Let the people of Botswana worry about that one..Let we in Nigeria keep enjoying the snails
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

There is a popular myth around Mochudi, Botswana that eating of snail soup can deform one's DNA and cause them to give birth to imbeciles.

Please be warned.
My people say, "na wetin dey sweet, na im dey kill".

Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Delightbaby(f): 8:08pm
Op you tried. Snails is so delicious and healthy.
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by JuanDeDios: 8:10pm
MhizzAJ:
The procedure is quite stressful
You can prepare it in less stressful ways.
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Settingz321(m): 8:11pm
DaDevin:
There is just something about eating snail that terrifies me embarassed

Oya let hear
Abi which of the type of snail terrifies you?
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by cgniyi: 8:12pm
Wow! Need this in my life right now grin
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by MhizzAJ(f): 8:14pm
JuanDeDios:

You can prepare it in less stressful ways.

How then
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Martin0(m): 8:14pm
MhizzAJ:
The procedure is quite stressful
Hian na wa ooo So u nor go fit pound self?
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Ephhay(f): 8:15pm
Delicious grin
Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Martin0(m): 8:15pm
MhizzAJ:
The procedure is quite stressful
Hian na wa ooo So u nor go fit pound self?

