|How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by eneubane1(f): 5:15pm
Snail pepper soup is very delicious and healthy for everyone. It is very nutritious and a great substitute for assorted, chicken and goat meat pepper soup.
You can make peppered snail by simply simmering the cleaned snails in peppered sauce and eat alone as an appetizer.
Here's snail pepper soup recipe. Enjoy!
Ingredients:::
• 20 small Snails (Cleaned and washed with Alum Or Lime)
• 3 Calabash Nutmeg seeds (Ehu/Ariwo)
• 1 teaspoon of Thyme
• 2 tablespoon ground chilli pepper (or as desired)
• 1 medium sized onion
• 2 seasoning cubes
• Salt to taste
Procedure:::
• Using an old frying pan, roast the nutmeg seeds. stirring constantly till you can smell it. Try to remove the outer membrane, if it comes off easily, then the nutmeg is done.
• Peel off the nutmeg skin and grind/blend or pound into a smooth powder and set aside. Slice the onions and set aside.
• Wash and place the cleaned snails in a medium sized pot. Pour water just enough to cover it, add the crushed seasoning cubes and chopped onions then bring to boil.
• Once it starts to boil, add the ground pepper, nutmeg, thyme and salt to taste then continue cooking for about 10 more minutes.
• Once the snail is done, leave to simmer for about 3 minutes and it's ready to be served. Enjoy!
Source: http://www.versatileblog.com.ng/2017/11/snail-pepper-soup.html
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Papiikush: 7:57pm
What sort of evil is this?
Now I am hungry for some snail.
7 Likes
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by DaDevin(m): 7:57pm
There is just something about eating snail that terrifies me
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by daremiarchs: 7:57pm
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Daewoods(m): 7:57pm
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by mayoor15(m): 7:58pm
Chai......Blood of Buhari ooooooo
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by tballeyy(m): 7:58pm
Sacrify
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by owomida1: 7:59pm
igbin
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
There is a popular myth around Mochudi, Botswana that eating of snail soup can deform one's DNA and cause them to give birth to imbeciles.
Please be warned.
My people say, "na wetin dey sweet, na im dey kill".
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by cassidy1996(m): 7:59pm
cool
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by nonye6194(m): 8:00pm
Teach Lala how to make monitor lizard or python pepper soup. That's what's up now
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by bolt000: 8:00pm
I know i wouldnt eat that.
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by joshing(m): 8:00pm
OP this is unfair. A plate of snail or I dont believe it
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by sKeetz(m): 8:00pm
Ewww
Nigerians can eat anything.
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by HEFAIROHLUWA(m): 8:02pm
eneubane1:JUST 2TABLE SPOON? U this people sef I think 10 table spoons is still okay. #pepper_them_gang
1 Like
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by soberdrunk(m): 8:02pm
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by o42austino(m): 8:03pm
wow delicious
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by HPS3(m): 8:03pm
.
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by MhizzAJ(f): 8:05pm
The procedure is quite stressful
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by asawanathegreat(m): 8:06pm
Serve me my own b4 it get cold pls
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by jamace(m): 8:06pm
Wow Delicious!
Yum yum yum
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by simijimi: 8:07pm
Best eaten with afang soup and afia afrere
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by iPrevail(m): 8:07pm
Can't eat snails.. makes me feel like throwing up. I wonder.
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by oriakuna: 8:07pm
Let the people of Botswana worry about that one..Let we in Nigeria keep enjoying the snails
NwaAmaikpe:
4 Likes
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Delightbaby(f): 8:08pm
Op you tried. Snails is so delicious and healthy.
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by JuanDeDios: 8:10pm
MhizzAJ:You can prepare it in less stressful ways.
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Settingz321(m): 8:11pm
DaDevin:
Oya let hear
Abi which of the type of snail terrifies you?
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by cgniyi: 8:12pm
Wow! Need this in my life right now
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by MhizzAJ(f): 8:14pm
JuanDeDios:
How then
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Martin0(m): 8:14pm
MhizzAJ:Hian na wa ooo So u nor go fit pound self?
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Ephhay(f): 8:15pm
Delicious
|Re: How To Make Snail Pepper Soup by Martin0(m): 8:15pm
MhizzAJ:Hian na wa ooo So u nor go fit pound self?
