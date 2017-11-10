Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) (1851 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oA8UnYEC53w&app=desktop



Nigerian Queen of Afrobeats Yemi Alade drops the music video to her sizzling Jam "Single and Searching", which features Afro-pop rapper Falz.

The Video stars Comic actor and Commedienne Maraji (Gloria Oloruntobi) and was directed by Clarence Peters.



She try Sha...but her lyrics are probably the same "give me money, I shake my bumbum" lines Yemi has always been searching right from the days of Johnny.She try Sha...but her lyrics are probably the same "give me money, I shake my bumbum" lines 8 Likes

I need money biko

Yawns.. Same old, same old.

All her songs are about how a man must prove his love by opening his wallet. I dont know why this Yemi Lady has decided to dedicate her musical career to passing across the message that "a man must give a woman money and material things in return for sexual favors"All her songs are about how a man must prove his love by opening his wallet. 4 Likes

i dont know why i dont really like ds lady







meanwhile













Am going to get my pirated copy now.







Trashy, gutter-water song.

No true feminist should listen to or play this song.



It reduces all the dignity of womanhood. Trashy, gutter-water song.No true feminist should listen to or play this song.It reduces all the dignity of womanhood. 3 Likes 2 Shares

She try Sha...but her lyrics are probably the same "give me money" lines Yemi has always been searching right from Johnny.She try Sha...but her lyrics are probably the same "give me money" lines

nice one

.......She just describe how some Lagos mehn behave....some wouldn't even deny the marriage part...May God bring so much Harmony in Marriages

Funny. Many men are like this. They will be telling you they're single when they're already married with kids. 2 Likes

Ilitracy is not just a disease...say yes to education even if u won't work with it





issokay .. you are still searching .issokay .. 1 Like

As usual queen of kpangolo music





Learn from niniola, Simi, seyi shay etc

I dont know why this Yemi Lady has decided to dedicate her musical career to passing across the message that "a man must give a woman money and material things in return for sexual favors" All her songs are about how a man must prove his love by opening his wallet. don't mind her don't mind her

I dont know why this Yemi Lady has decided to dedicate her musical career to passing across the message that "a man must give a woman money and material things in return for sexual favors" All her songs are about how a man must prove his love by opening his wallet. Just as a wise man once said, Life Is All About The Money Ehh Just as a wise man once said,

Nice one

She try Sha...but her lyrics are probably the same "give me money, I shake my bumbum" lines Yemi has always been searching right from the days of Johnny.She try Sha...but her lyrics are probably the same "give me money, I shake my bumbum" lines





... Buh, she not the one searching here naw. ... Buh, she not the one searching here naw.

I dont know why this Yemi Lady has decided to dedicate her musical career to passing across the message that "a man must give a woman money and material things in return for sexual favors" All her songs are about how a man must prove his love by opening his wallet.

Isn't that the national anthem of our ladies?



But on a more serious note... where did she say the man must drop money for this song? Isn't that the national anthem of our ladies?But on a more serious note... where did she say the man must drop money for this song?

Bros

How far na? How ur day go? How far na? How ur day go?

... Buh, she not the one searching here naw. oops my bad



How far na? How ur day go? Work.. Work...and trying to put things in order for the party

Funny. Many men are like this. They will be telling you they're single when they're already married with kids.

You mean men tell such cheap lies

I have never imagined such ever since I was born,and I never believed men would imagined a lie that as cheap as that...



Well I can remember vividly I once told a girl I was single,and she felt I was lying,infact eh I was (Embarrassed)deep inside me..



Well you may be right sha..

But to me,while will a grown lady fall into such cheap lies,imagine?

And she's an adult hmmm this is serious You mean men tell such cheap liesI have never imagined such ever since I was born,and I never believed men would imagined a lie that as cheap as that...Well I can remember vividly I once told a girl I was single,and she felt I was lying,infact eh I was (Embarrassed)deep inside me..Well you may be right sha..But to me,while will a grown lady fall into such cheap lies,imagine?And she's an adult hmmm this is serious

Isn't that the national anthem of our ladies?



But on a more serious note... where did she say the man must drop money for this song? He was talking about her other songs apparently. Have u listened to Ferrari. He was talking about her other songs apparently. Have u listened to Ferrari.

I dont know why this Yemi Lady has decided to dedicate her musical career to passing across the message that "a man must give a woman money and material things in return for sexual favors" All her songs are about how a man must prove his love by opening his wallet.

I doubt you watched the video. If you did, then you totally didn't get the message. I doubt you watched the video. If you did, then you totally didn't get the message.

Maga Wan Pay B Dat....Yemi Mawa For U Dis Wan Wey U Dey Search Since Wen U Start Music