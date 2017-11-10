₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,227 members, 3,904,942 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 08:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) (1851 Views)
Updates!! Yemi Alade – Single & Searching Ft. Falz / Yemi Alade – Single & Searching Ft. Falz / AFRIMMA 2016 Awards Winners' List: Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Turn Biggest Losers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Ayo0mide: 5:42pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oA8UnYEC53w&app=desktop
Nigerian Queen of Afrobeats Yemi Alade drops the music video to her sizzling Jam "Single and Searching", which features Afro-pop rapper Falz.
The Video stars Comic actor and Commedienne Maraji (Gloria Oloruntobi) and was directed by Clarence Peters.
cc lalasticlala
Check more news and scoops ashrepublic.com.ng
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Papiikush: 8:01pm
Yemi has always been searching right from the days of Johnny.
She try Sha...but her lyrics are probably the same "give me money, I shake my bumbum" lines
8 Likes
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by wese90(m): 8:01pm
I need money biko
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by bolt000: 8:02pm
Yawns.. Same old, same old.
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 8:02pm
I dont know why this Yemi Lady has decided to dedicate her musical career to passing across the message that "a man must give a woman money and material things in return for sexual favors" All her songs are about how a man must prove his love by opening his wallet.
4 Likes
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by justi4jesu(f): 8:03pm
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Drabeey(m): 8:03pm
i dont know why i dont really like ds lady
meanwhile
want to be a boss?
want to earn more income?
Have passion for business?
zeusbet is the company you should join today.
All you need is a shop in a good location...
no down payment
All kits given for free
see my signature
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:03pm
Am going to get my pirated copy now.
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:03pm
Trashy, gutter-water song.
No true feminist should listen to or play this song.
It reduces all the dignity of womanhood.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by dfrost: 8:03pm
Papiikush:
Papiikush
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by pdpisGONE: 8:04pm
nice one
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Papiikush: 8:05pm
dfrost:
Bros
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Hivazinc: 8:07pm
Okay
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by JoshMedia(m): 8:13pm
Ok
Check my signature
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by crownedprinz(m): 8:13pm
.......She just describe how some Lagos mehn behave....some wouldn't even deny the marriage part...May God bring so much Harmony in Marriages
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Gluhbirne(f): 8:14pm
Funny. Many men are like this. They will be telling you they're single when they're already married with kids.
2 Likes
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Abudu2000(m): 8:15pm
Ilitracy is not just a disease...say yes to education even if u won't work with it
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by psalmhorah(m): 8:16pm
you are still searching .
issokay ..
1 Like
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by martineverest(m): 8:19pm
As usual queen of kpangolo music
Learn from niniola, Simi, seyi shay etc
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by martineverest(m): 8:20pm
soberdrunk:don't mind her
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Olarababy(f): 8:21pm
soberdrunk:Just as a wise man once said, Life Is All About The Money Ehh
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by nextstep(m): 8:22pm
Nice one
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Sijo01(f): 8:24pm
Papiikush:
... Buh, she not the one searching here naw.
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by nextstep(m): 8:25pm
soberdrunk:
Isn't that the national anthem of our ladies?
But on a more serious note... where did she say the man must drop money for this song?
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by dfrost: 8:26pm
Papiikush:
How far na? How ur day go?
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Papiikush: 8:34pm
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Martin0(m): 8:34pm
Gluhbirne:
You mean men tell such cheap lies
I have never imagined such ever since I was born,and I never believed men would imagined a lie that as cheap as that...
Well I can remember vividly I once told a girl I was single,and she felt I was lying,infact eh I was (Embarrassed)deep inside me..
Well you may be right sha..
But to me,while will a grown lady fall into such cheap lies,imagine?
And she's an adult hmmm this is serious
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by IamZod(m): 8:37pm
nextstep:He was talking about her other songs apparently. Have u listened to Ferrari.
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by ObaIgwe1: 8:38pm
soberdrunk:
I doubt you watched the video. If you did, then you totally didn't get the message.
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Diago02: 8:41pm
Maga Wan Pay B Dat....Yemi Mawa For U Dis Wan Wey U Dey Search Since Wen U Start Music
|Re: WaYemi Alade - Single And Searching Ft. Falz (Video) by Antoeni(m): 8:42pm
Tiwa still leading malo
(0) (Reply)
Do You Know This Artist? / Mary J Blige Vs Mariah Carey (mimi) / R.kelly Is Killing Rnb
Viewing this topic: senny4ril2424(m), BabaAduras, babacan(m), intrinsicniyi(m), tracyfemmmm, deevick246(m), ayfat23, niyi09(m), kurt09(m), Ilajeboy(m), Seunolad1(m), Diago02, Drguzzykola(m), JayKayMaybachz(m), dclinton01(m), cicero(m), Otori123(m), stuff46(m), abdulrazak07(m), missphilz(f), bullstriker, SuccyJ(f), DeAfricana, balateef(m), Kemizee(m), nijaomegacode(m), adeola39, oladistinct(m), mastrolife, Obiohai, UrRealG, Martin0(m), bams2999(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12