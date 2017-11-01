₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:52pm
AS PRINCESS ANNE NNENNA NNAJI FINALLY RETURNS TO HER MAKER
The journey of Senator Gilbert Nnaji's late wife commenced with an earlier Service of Songs at Abuja, followed by a wake keep at her Enugu residence and flag stops and lying-in-state at her Ogui maiden home, Royal Odezuligbo Kingdom palace as well as her husband’s country home, before a burial mass at Assumption Parish, Nkwo-Nike.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/senator-gilbert-nnaji-buries-late-wife.html?m=1
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Kenzico(m): 5:54pm
.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Emperorone(m): 5:55pm
Rip ma
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Nwodosis(m): 6:08pm
This where I give it to Islam!
14 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by raker300: 6:19pm
I love apams showmanship
RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Escalze(m): 6:23pm
rip
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by SpecialAdviser(m): 6:50pm
Please this post is not meant to condemn any soul so don't quote me wrong
But these ceremonies will never save any soul going to hell. NEVER!!
REPENT AND CARE MORE FOR YOUR SOULS!! JUDGEMENT DAY IS SURE.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by tlops(m): 7:49pm
Rip
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Smartei(m): 7:49pm
So there was burial and we weren't informed...
#WeWontTakeIt
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by edlion57(m): 7:50pm
The casket price go change one life of the living
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Ogujioforh(m): 7:52pm
RIP
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by samsard(m): 7:52pm
Looks like a state burial ceremony for the Queen of England.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Blackfyre: 7:53pm
All of this and we don't even know if he is going to burn in hell
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Agjoe(m): 7:53pm
forget all this show off she is death that,s all
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55pm
Why all these luxurious burial for a woman that will definitely go to hell?
Mankind need to know that this life is just vanity upon vanity.
If the devil sees how her husband is using stolen money to celebrate her death, he will sure get jelaous and give her tougher punishments.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by mccoy47(m): 7:55pm
Imagine the splendor!
A rose royce for casket vehicle?
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by ctex4real: 7:55pm
The end that awaits us all
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by sagitariusbaby(m): 7:55pm
I don't want to be buried like a rat, I like befitting burial for loved ones especially those above 40. A beautiful farewell to the great beyond is worth it
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by DIKEnaWAR: 7:56pm
Rip
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Drabeey(m): 7:57pm
RIP ANNIE
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Xamie271(m): 7:57pm
SpecialAdviser:
I wonder if tying them up in a wrapper and dumping them in a shallow grave will.
RIP to the dead. May her soul find peace in eternity.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Pavore9: 7:58pm
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Kulas: 7:59pm
Nwodosis:On point!!!.A times I do ask whether all these activities and spendings that mark burial of some Christians especially the rich ones are biblical and if such is a yardstick to heaven,unlike our moslem brethens that their own is so simple without such magnitude of spending.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Dearlord(m): 8:07pm
Who are we to judge the dead.
Most of the comenters above are just as foolish as fools.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by daddio: 8:07pm
SpecialAdviser:
May God bless you.
I count all these to wasting of money. While many are out there with no food or shelter they spending money on lifeless body that would be buried in the ground.
Only God knows how she's being welcomed in (heaven)
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by o42austino(m): 8:08pm
nice
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by jpphilips(m): 8:10pm
One donation too many
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by kense88: 8:12pm
mccoy47:Africans are super dump. Always wasting money on stupid things
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by TheKingdom: 8:17pm
Sorry but that parade seems weird with those costumes....is it a ritual or what?
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by Hewrittes: 8:19pm
R. I. P
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji by asatemple(f): 8:19pm
Rest in peace princess
