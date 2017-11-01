Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From The Burial Of Anne Nnenna Nnaji (4725 Views)

The journey of Senator Gilbert Nnaji's late wife commenced with an earlier Service of Songs at Abuja, followed by a wake keep at her Enugu residence and flag stops and lying-in-state at her Ogui maiden home, Royal Odezuligbo Kingdom palace as well as her husband’s country home, before a burial mass at Assumption Parish, Nkwo-Nike.





The journey of Senator Gilbert Nnaji's late wife commenced with an earlier Service of Songs at Abuja, followed by a wake keep at her Enugu residence and flag stops and lying-in-state at her Ogui maiden home, Royal Odezuligbo Kingdom palace as well as her husband's country home, before a burial mass at Assumption Parish, Nkwo-Nike.

.

Rip ma

This where I give it to Islam! 14 Likes

I love apams showmanship



RIP to the dead 1 Like

rip

Please this post is not meant to condemn any soul so don't quote me wrong





But these ceremonies will never save any soul going to hell. NEVER!!



REPENT AND CARE MORE FOR YOUR SOULS!! JUDGEMENT DAY IS SURE. 5 Likes

Rip

So there was burial and we weren't informed...



#WeWontTakeIt 1 Like

The casket price go change one life of the living

RIP

Looks like a state burial ceremony for the Queen of England. 1 Like

All of this and we don't even know if he is going to burn in hell

forget all this show off she is death that,s all







Why all these luxurious burial for a woman that will definitely go to hell?



Mankind need to know that this life is just vanity upon vanity.



Why all these luxurious burial for a woman that will definitely go to hell?

Mankind need to know that this life is just vanity upon vanity.

If the devil sees how her husband is using stolen money to celebrate her death, he will sure get jelaous and give her tougher punishments.



A rose royce for casket vehicle? Imagine the splendor!

The end that awaits us all

I don't want to be buried like a rat, I like befitting burial for loved ones especially those above 40. A beautiful farewell to the great beyond is worth it 1 Like

Rip

RIP ANNIE





SpecialAdviser:

Please this post is not meant to condemn any soul so don't quote me wrong





But these ceremonies will never save any soul going to hell. NEVER!!



REPENT AND CARE MORE FOR YOUR SOULS!! JUDGEMENT DAY IS SURE.

I wonder if tying them up in a wrapper and dumping them in a shallow grave will.

I wonder if tying them up in a wrapper and dumping them in a shallow grave will.

RIP to the dead. May her soul find peace in eternity.

May her soul rest in peace.

Nwodosis:

On point!!!.A times I do ask whether all these activities and spendings that mark burial of some Christians especially the rich ones are biblical and if such is a yardstick to heaven,unlike our moslem brethens that their own is so simple without such magnitude of spending.

Who are we to judge the dead.

Most of the comenters above are just as foolish as fools.

SpecialAdviser:

Please this post is not meant to condemn any soul so don't quote me wrong





But these ceremonies will never save any soul going to hell. NEVER!!



REPENT AND CARE MORE FOR YOUR SOULS!! JUDGEMENT DAY IS SURE.

May God bless you.

I count all these to wasting of money. While many are out there with no food or shelter they spending money on lifeless body that would be buried in the ground.



May God bless you.I count all these to wasting of money. While many are out there with no food or shelter they spending money on lifeless body that would be buried in the ground.Only God knows how she's being welcomed in (heaven)

nice

One donation too many

mccoy47:

Imagine the splendor!

Africans are super dump. Always wasting money on stupid things

Sorry but that parade seems weird with those costumes....is it a ritual or what?

R. I. P









