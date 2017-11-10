₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by presidency: 6:08pm
President Muhammadu Buhari met with leaders of Muslim Faithful across the nation at the State House, Abuja.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by FortifiedCity: 6:10pm
What were they discussing?
Another Shia clampdown?
Or another Islamization strategy?
Tell your Oga that I, FortifiedCity, the master of the earth and the caretaker of the universe, said that any attempt to intimidate and maim people again via any means will bring an end to his sojourn.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:12pm
Our Indefatigable Presido!
2019 Is So Sure!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by dayo2me(m): 6:14pm
number one problem of nigeria, religion
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Daniel2060(m): 6:16pm
That last photo seem like osibanjo is proclaiming them as MAN & WIFE
Those two malams holding their jingos wanna cum
7 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by FortifiedCity: 6:17pm
NgeneUkwenu:I agree with you, Yes it as sure as the fact that Buhari will be retiring in Daura by then.
Please help me congratulate him in advance. I exhausted my congratulations
4 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Terminator1234g: 6:42pm
The wild animals way say poo about this now.
Let's observe...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by SageTravels: 6:42pm
bekongtony:
As Expected
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Maradonna: 6:43pm
Wud it have been a bad idea if he had met with both associations (muslims and christians) together ? why meeting with them separately?
Abi...why is it difficult for this man to think properly for once?
Later..you will shout ONE NIGERIA
One Nigeria my black ass
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by miqos02(m): 6:43pm
seen
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Sirheny007(m): 6:43pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Use the singular possessive pronoun "My" next time.
3 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by NigerDeltan(m): 6:44pm
Non of them will be bold enof to tell him the truth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by adult91: 6:44pm
we all dead
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by bekongtony(m): 6:44pm
Has he met with CAN before?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by 2winsboi(m): 6:45pm
OK oooo
Tnk u we dey watch over u
As u na don meet our christian and Muslim Leader don't forget to meet up with our traditional leader also...
God bless Nigeria 2019 is nocking
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by simonlee(m): 6:45pm
I have absolutely nothing to comment.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Pvibe007: 6:45pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Stewpeed comment ever
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:45pm
APC and photo splash shall
What is the benefit of this meeting now
Our President is jobless! In fact this administration is clueless!
2 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:45pm
Ok. God bless Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by boman2014: 6:45pm
FortifiedCity:
are u following the news lately ?
read this then ...
http://www.nairaland.com/4168707/president-buhari-meets-members-state
you will find were PMB met with the members of CAN
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by SnakeXenzia(m): 6:49pm
I see children of hate storming the page already ranting islamization .
Nobody said anything about Christianization when he met with CAN earlier today.
Some people and Intolerance!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Rilwayne001: 6:50pm
FortifiedCity:
Oga, we know you don't have sense. At least it's obvious with the nonsense you posted above, but please pretend to have it for once nah.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Kingspin(m): 6:50pm
First thing remove religion from government.. Remove religion from Nigerian constitution and end religious aiding through government offices.
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by perdollar(m): 6:51pm
that's hw terrorist looks like
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Earthquake1: 6:52pm
NgeneUkwenu:
You with who?
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Isoko1stSon(m): 6:52pm
Stupid President
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by uniqueboi(m): 6:53pm
To reassure them of his commitment to ismalize abi Na islamize. Paedophile!!!
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Isoko1stSon(m): 6:53pm
Phullish paedophiles all f dem
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by profmiganigal: 6:54pm
These are the problems of Nigeria
Meeting of grand masters and grand patrons of terrorism......
New muslim/islamic attack coming up
Everyone be careful........
They upto no good
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by asawanathegreat(m): 6:54pm
Let d meeting bring peace to naija as a whole
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Isoko1stSon(m): 6:54pm
Nigeria is of God, Yahweh
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Meets Muslim Leaders by Caseless: 6:55pm
sai baba till 2023. Buhari gawa ni'hu.
