President Muhammadu Buhari met with leaders of Muslim Faithful across the nation at the State House, Abuja. 2 Likes 3 Shares





What were they discussing?

Another Shia clampdown?



Or another Islamization strategy?



Our Indefatigable Presido!



2019 Is So Sure! 11 Likes 2 Shares

number one problem of nigeria, religion 5 Likes 1 Share







Those two malams holding their jingos wanna cum That last photo seem like osibanjo is proclaiming them as MAN & WIFEThose two malams holding their jingos wanna cum 7 Likes

The wild animals way say poo about this now.

Let's observe... 3 Likes 1 Share

Has he met with CAN before?

As Expected As Expected 2 Likes 1 Share





Abi...why is it difficult for this man to think properly for once?







Later..you will shout ONE NIGERIA



One Nigeria my black ass Wud it have been a bad idea if he had met with both associations (muslims and christians) together ? why meeting with them separately?Abi...why is it difficult for this man to think properly for once?Later..you will shout ONE NIGERIAOne Nigeria my black ass 6 Likes 1 Share

seen

Non of them will be bold enof to tell him the truth 1 Like 1 Share

we all dead

Has he met with CAN before? 1 Like 1 Share

OK oooo



Tnk u we dey watch over u

As u na don meet our christian and Muslim Leader don't forget to meet up with our traditional leader also...



God bless Nigeria 2019 is nocking

I have absolutely nothing to comment.

APC and photo splash shall



What is the benefit of this meeting now



Our President is jobless! In fact this administration is clueless! 2 Likes

Ok. God bless Nigeria. 1 Like

Nobody said anything about Christianization when he met with CAN earlier today.



Some people and Intolerance! I see children of hate storming the page already ranting islamization .Nobody said anything about Christianization when he met with CAN earlier today.Some people and Intolerance! 1 Like 1 Share

First thing remove religion from government.. Remove religion from Nigerian constitution and end religious aiding through government offices. 1 Like

that's hw terrorist looks like 1 Like

Stupid President

To reassure them of his commitment to ismalize abi Na islamize. Paedophile!!!

Phullish paedophiles all f dem

These are the problems of Nigeria

Meeting of grand masters and grand patrons of terrorism......



New muslim/islamic attack coming up

Everyone be careful........

They upto no good

Let d meeting bring peace to naija as a whole

Nigeria is of God, Yahweh