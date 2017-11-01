₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by CastedDude: 7:43pm
Few weeks after the president of South African, Jacob Zuma visited and was honoured in Imo State, South African Investors,industrialists and business tycoons have arrived Owerri, the capital city of Imo State to look into areas of interest for possible investment.
The team of investors arrived Imo State through Sam Mbakwe international cargo airport and have visited some areas in the State.
The Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima took the investors on tour of the South East region in their areas of interest which includes: Hospitality business; Oil and gas; Tourism and Agriculture.
The locations visited includes: Oguta motel, Oguta wonder lake, Egbema Power Plant, Ada palm, Shell flow Station Egbema; Rice farm Assa etc.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/south-african-investors-arrive-in-owerri-imo-state.html
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by CastedDude: 7:44pm
see more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/south-african-investors-arrive-in-owerri-imo-state.html
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by madridguy(m): 7:47pm
Good development.
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Samusu(m): 7:50pm
At least, a much better one.
No be to just de commission/unveil statues up and down
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by psucc(m): 7:57pm
These praise singers will flood the thread. Who told you people those people are not coming n to verify a proper site for the erection of the next Statue? This time foreign engrs disguised as investors are used to hide the true amount of money spent since the Nigerian engrs could not keep sealed lips.
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by rifasenate11(m): 7:58pm
ok... what I am waiting for is the arrival of Librarians. because last one that came to Lagos came with a dreaded virus. okorocha is always responsible for all bad decisions in Imo state #inOBJ'svoice#.
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by ubongoton: 8:02pm
before they blind your thought,,,
These are cocain and drugs investors ,,they are coming to see if imo youth are truly liable to die young
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by SPOPOVICH: 8:06pm
fake news though... smh
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Racing(m): 8:28pm
I think what the OP was trying to say is that; these are the people that came for sightseeing in Imo state after the Zuma visit. This rather, should be a more deserving title. My Imo is now in the news for the wrong reasons cos of Rochas
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Oledia: 8:34pm
I won't believe anything until I see them starting their development.
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Spylord48: 8:40pm
Oledia:
Na so. These people Don ride us tire. They will come, inspect,put billboard and tear better race.That will be the end.
I hardly believe those politicians until I see the project completed and functioning well too
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by jliusadura(m): 9:45pm
Story for the gods. propaganda @ work
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by candidbabe(f): 9:46pm
Higher we go. The gates of hell shall not prevail
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by freeman95(m): 9:46pm
Still don't give a fvck!
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by BruncleZuma: 9:47pm
Dem look like Oil Spill inspectors ...
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by lelvin(m): 9:47pm
Guess whose statue is loading in Imo state...
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by lonelydora(m): 9:47pm
How can that woman in the 3rd pix wear a flowing gown in such field trips? Women and fashion shaa.
Hospitality business? So the large number of hotels in owerri is still not enough? Chai... Imolites...sorry ooo.
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Exclusive32: 9:47pm
OK,next lie
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Dizu(m): 9:48pm
Spylord48:lwkm
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Bullhari007(m): 9:49pm
minus oil and gas which other thing are they there for okoroawusa and Jubril are two useless set of individuals, may Allah punish them
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by swimmer: 9:49pm
Lol. So investors came cos of zuma's statute?
Lmao....Chei...nothing person no go hear...where is the MOU or documentation? So u just snap photo with a few oyinbo men and say they are investors...
Thunder fire una yansh
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Daniel058(m): 9:49pm
So the man knew what he is doing after all
OKORO WHITE 4 PRESIDENT 2007,
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Guyman02: 9:50pm
This is the only reason I have refused to join in castigating him, he is a business man and I know that Zuma will send investors to spend money in Imo State.
Zuma will like to leave a legacy for the honour done to him by Rochas
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by joystickextend1(m): 9:50pm
Fingers crossed
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by pol23: 9:50pm
Believe this at your own Peril.
Someone's trying to cover his national disgrace.
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by Hewrittes: 9:50pm
LMFAO okoro
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:50pm
So the South African investors would not have come if Rocha's did not mould the graven image of Jacob Zuma ?
Hissss...
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by SamAbims(m): 9:51pm
Rented oyinbo for photographs. Rubbish!!!
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by kenonze(f): 9:51pm
Naija are jokers.
4yrs to come if South African companies start doing awesomely well,
They will say... "kick those guys out"
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by GreatMahmud: 9:52pm
Such visits are not new to several states in Nigeria., yet we dont see anything tangible after 8yrs in power..
|Re: South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha by davodyguy: 9:54pm
Keep Insulting him, whilst he keeps making progress for IMO state.
Meanwhile, Nigeria just took the lead against Algeria. Its now Algeria 0:1 Nigeria
