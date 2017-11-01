Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South African Investors Arrive Owerri After Jacob Zuma Was Honored By Okorocha (18225 Views)

The team of investors arrived Imo State through Sam Mbakwe international cargo airport and have visited some areas in the State.



The Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima took the investors on tour of the South East region in their areas of interest which includes: Hospitality business; Oil and gas; Tourism and Agriculture.



The locations visited includes: Oguta motel, Oguta wonder lake, Egbema Power Plant, Ada palm, Shell flow Station Egbema; Rice farm Assa etc.



Good development. 1 Like 1 Share

At least, a much better one.



No be to just de commission/unveil statues up and down

These praise singers will flood the thread. Who told you people those people are not coming n to verify a proper site for the erection of the next Statue? This time foreign engrs disguised as investors are used to hide the true amount of money spent since the Nigerian engrs could not keep sealed lips. 65 Likes 1 Share

ok... what I am waiting for is the arrival of Librarians. because last one that came to Lagos came with a dreaded virus. okorocha is always responsible for all bad decisions in Imo state #inOBJ'svoice#. 16 Likes

before they blind your thought,,,

These are cocain and drugs investors ,,they are coming to see if imo youth are truly liable to die young 2 Likes

fake news though... smh 4 Likes

My Imo is now in the news for the wrong reasons cos of Rochas I think what the OP was trying to say is that; these are the people that came for sightseeing in Imo state after the Zuma visit. This rather, should be a more deserving title.My Imo is now in the news for the wrong reasons cos of Rochas 9 Likes

I won't believe anything until I see them starting their development. 13 Likes 1 Share

Na so. These people Don ride us tire. They will come, inspect,put billboard and tear better race.That will be the end.

I hardly believe those politicians until I see the project completed and functioning well too Na so. These people Don ride us tire. They will come, inspect,put billboard and tear better race.That will be the end.I hardly believe those politicians until I see the project completed and functioning well too 9 Likes

Story for the gods. propaganda @ work 2 Likes

Higher we go. The gates of hell shall not prevail

Still don't give a fvck! 1 Like 1 Share

Dem look like Oil Spill inspectors ... 2 Likes

Guess whose statue is loading in Imo state... 5 Likes

How can that woman in the 3rd pix wear a flowing gown in such field trips? Women and fashion shaa.



Hospitality business? So the large number of hotels in owerri is still not enough? Chai... Imolites...sorry ooo.

OK,next lie

I hardly believe those politicians until I see the project completed and functioning well too lwkm lwkm

okoroawusa and Jubril are two useless set of individuals, may Allah punish them minus oil and gas which other thing are they there forokoroawusa and Jubril are two useless set of individuals, may Allah punish them 2 Likes

Lol. So investors came cos of zuma's statute?



Lmao....Chei...nothing person no go hear...where is the MOU or documentation? So u just snap photo with a few oyinbo men and say they are investors...



Thunder fire una yansh 5 Likes

So the man knew what he is doing after all



OKORO WHITE 4 PRESIDENT 2007,

This is the only reason I have refused to join in castigating him, he is a business man and I know that Zuma will send investors to spend money in Imo State.

Zuma will like to leave a legacy for the honour done to him by Rochas

Fingers crossed









Believe this at your own Peril.

Someone's trying to cover his national disgrace. 5 Likes

LMFAO okoro 2 Likes

So the South African investors would not have come if Rocha's did not mould the graven image of Jacob Zuma ?

Hissss... 5 Likes

Rented oyinbo for photographs. Rubbish!!! 2 Likes





Naija are jokers.

4yrs to come if South African companies start doing awesomely well,

They will say... "kick those guys out" out"

Such visits are not new to several states in Nigeria., yet we dont see anything tangible after 8yrs in power.. 3 Likes