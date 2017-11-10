₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by laidelaitan: 7:44pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is not directly involved in the payment of whistleblowers.
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Samusu(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Blue3k2: 8:03pm
So who is responsible?
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by baybeeboi: 8:12pm
Blue3k2:
Buhari nd Osunbadei guess
Before we nail EfCC lets not forget the federal govt headed by Buhari made that promise and not the EFCC.
Now the question is, has the EFCC been officially mandated to pay the percentage and if not, whose duty is it to do the needful?
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by eph12(m): 8:14pm
Blue3k2:Maybe ministry of finance or CBN
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Oledia: 8:16pm
Whistle blowers beware! If you blow whistle on PDP member you will be immensely rewarded. But if you mistakenly blow you whistle on APC member, EFCC will make you a WHISTLE. They will blow you.
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by vedaxcool(m): 8:45pm
Oledia:
Liar aka fake news purveyor. .. sai stealing make unah get shame why you dey beg make people no expose pdpthieves. Oya collect wisdom
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by BruncleZuma: 9:08pm
What did you just say?
Caveat Emptor:
If you know that you are a whistleblower or a potential one and you have already gone to buy things on credit, better receive sense and return them back with apology...
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by NigerDeltan(m): 9:08pm
Rabbish
But you rushed to report that whistle blowers were adequately rewarded
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by laffwitmi: 9:08pm
Right
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:09pm
Oledia:
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by nototribalist: 9:09pm
APC government. SMH
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by helphelp: 9:09pm
Oya now
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by nairavsdollars: 9:10pm
It's not your business yet your Oga with forehead like gorilla yansh dey talk say the guy is now a billionaire as if na him pay am. That's hypocrisy of the highest order
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Spaxon(f): 9:10pm
BUT ASKING THEM TO BLOW THE WHISTLE IS UR DUTY....
YOU WANT TO ENDANGER INNOCENT LIVES....
Wabbish
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Jigba(f): 9:11pm
Woww!!
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by doctorkush(m): 9:11pm
tbh so if I had blown that chief's whistle, naa like this I for waste opportunity... thank God I wise... the man dey pay me steadily and my pastor dey chop tithe join...
thanks for the wisdom father
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by tzoracle: 9:11pm
no need to blow whistle then
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by joystickextend1(m): 9:12pm
Okay na
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products..
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Hewrittes: 9:12pm
Loool
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by princemidon(m): 9:13pm
Just imagine the kinda of people we now have in EFCC.
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Whatsappmathema(m): 9:13pm
stupid country stupid laws stupid governing body
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by Throwback: 9:13pm
Ok
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by UbanmeUdie: 9:13pm
Another failed policy yet again!
Everything this Buhari administration does is clearly superficial and lacks credibility.
EFCC has been scoring huge points from the whistle blowing policy but won't keep their own end of the bargain.
Who pays these patriotic Nigerians for their whistle blowing prowess if not the EFCC
Aunty Kemi maybe.
Our leaders should stop manipulating our intelligence and do the needful.
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by SpyAC(m): 9:13pm
u know y i like this APC govmnt, the re like camelion, always hv excuse for evry solutions. truely a one chance govmnt
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by denice1: 9:14pm
Nonsense.
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by chibabe259(f): 9:14pm
Criminals, b'cos the lawyer to the whistle-blower has exposed your lies. You guys must be high on something.
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by U2077(m): 9:15pm
Not your duty, fine
But why claim you've paid the poor dude
His 10% is 850M. EFCC Claimed paying him 350M.
Shiishii,he never smell or see
|Re: Paying Whistleblowers Not Our Duty – EFCC by primeache: 9:15pm
But acting out is
