The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is not directly involved in the payment of whistleblowers.



The Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said this in statement while reacting to reports that the informant of the seized N13bn Ikoyi cash had been neglected.



The EFCC spokesman further stated that the acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, never said the whistleblower had been paid but merely stated that the man would be a millionaire and that he was undergoing counselling.





The statement read in part, “Magu never said that the young man has been paid. The commission is not even directly responsible for the payment of rewards to whistleblowers.”



Uwujaren said there was no hanky-panky involved as the whistleblower and officials of the National Intelligence Agency which laid claim to the money, took part in the recovery and counting of the money.



He added, “There is also no controversy about the exact amount recovered in the operation which was streamed live, the first of its kind, and witnessed by the whistle blower, security at the Towers and representative of the Agency which claimed ownership of the money.”



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/paying-whistleblowers-not-our-duty-efcc/amp/

So who is responsible? 10 Likes

Blue3k2:

So who is responsible?

Buhari nd Osunbadei guess



Before we nail EfCC lets not forget the federal govt headed by Buhari made that promise and not the EFCC.



Buhari nd Osunbadei guess

Before we nail EfCC lets not forget the federal govt headed by Buhari made that promise and not the EFCC.

Now the question is, has the EFCC been officially mandated to pay the percentage and if not, whose duty is it to do the needful?

Blue3k2:

Maybe ministry of finance or CBN

Whistle blowers beware! If you blow whistle on PDP member you will be immensely rewarded. But if you mistakenly blow you whistle on APC member, EFCC will make you a WHISTLE. They will blow you. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Oledia:

Whistle blowers beware! If you blow whistle on PDP member you will be immensely rewarded. But if you mistakenly blow you whistle on APC member, EFCC will make you a WHISTLE. They will blow you.



Liar aka fake news purveyor. .. sai stealing make unah get shame why you dey beg make people no expose pdpthieves. Oya collect wisdom

What did you just say?







Caveat Emptor:



If you know that you are a whistleblower or a potential one and you have already gone to buy things on credit, better receive sense and return them back with apology...

Rabbish



But you rushed to report that whistle blowers were adequately rewarded 20 Likes

Right

Oledia:

Whistle blowers beware! If you blow whistle on PDP member you will be immensely rewarded. But if you mistakenly blow you whistle on APC member, EFCC will make you a WHISTLE. They will blow you.

APC government. SMH

Oya now

It's not your business yet your Oga with forehead like gorilla yansh dey talk say the guy is now a billionaire as if na him pay am. That's hypocrisy of the highest order 15 Likes

BUT ASKING THEM TO BLOW THE WHISTLE IS UR DUTY....



YOU WANT TO ENDANGER INNOCENT LIVES....



Wabbish Wabbish

Woww!!

tbh so if I had blown that chief's whistle, naa like this I for waste opportunity... thank God I wise... the man dey pay me steadily and my pastor dey chop tithe join...





thanks for the wisdom father

no need to blow whistle then









Just imagine the kinda of people we now have in EFCC. 4 Likes

stupid country stupid laws stupid governing body

Ok







Another failed policy yet again!



Everything this Buhari administration does is clearly superficial and lacks credibility.



EFCC has been scoring huge points from the whistle blowing policy but won't keep their own end of the bargain.



Who pays these patriotic Nigerians for their whistle blowing prowess if not the EFCC



Aunty Kemi maybe.



Another failed policy yet again!

Everything this Buhari administration does is clearly superficial and lacks credibility.

EFCC has been scoring huge points from the whistle blowing policy but won't keep their own end of the bargain.

Who pays these patriotic Nigerians for their whistle blowing prowess if not the EFCC

Aunty Kemi maybe.

Our leaders should stop manipulating our intelligence and do the needful.

u know y i like this APC govmnt, the re like camelion, always hv excuse for evry solutions. truely a one chance govmnt

Nonsense. 1 Like

Criminals, b'cos the lawyer to the whistle-blower has exposed your lies. You guys must be high on something. 1 Like

Not your duty, fine

But why claim you've paid the poor dude

His 10% is 850M. EFCC Claimed paying him 350M.

Shiishii,he never smell or see 1 Like