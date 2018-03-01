₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,075 members, 4,154,840 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 12:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion (3514 Views)
‘10 Corruption Cases That Can Fetch FG $74.5bn, N2.5trn’ - Femi Falana / Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother / FG Pays 20 Whistleblowers N375.8M (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by 360frolic(m): 6:14am
The Federal Government said it recovered more than N143. 89 billion from corrupt officials through the implementation of the Whistleblower policy.
The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) disclosed this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.
The report showed that government had successfully recovered N7.8 billion, 378 million dollars and 27,800 pounds sterling.
According to the report, since the policy was introduced in 2016 to fight financial crimes and corruption, PICA has received 8,373 tips. The report said 1,231 tips received were on financial crimes.
It further showed that the Federal Government was able to investigate 791 cases out of which 534 were completed.
It also showed that the Federal Government had also been able to save N208 billion through the payroll audit of its Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).
According to the report, N97.94 billion was saved in 2016, while N110.46 billion was saved in 2017.
It said the saving was from the recovery of salaries paid to ex-diplomats, reduction in personnel costs of MDAs and reduction in non-regular allowances of the armed forces, para-military agencies and health institutions.
NAN
http://newshelm.ng/whistleblowers-fetch-nigeria-n143billion/
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:11am
Let's see what the money is used for
5 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by GavelSlam: 7:13am
Tajbol4splend:
Exactly what they were budgeted for initially.
3 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:19am
GavelSlam:They didn't state this, did they?
10 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by NwaAmaikpe: 10:37am
Whistle blowers?
Who else is thinking what I'm thinking.
HINT: Flo Rida.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by OdikwaRisky: 10:37am
THis is so disgusting. How would a group of filthy, stingy and callous individuals siphon all that money for their personal use? THis is stealing without mercy, this is more than Nigeria’s budget for goodness’ sake. What sort of disgusting spirit of theft is this? The African man is truly cursed, Nigeria is cursed beyond redemption. I wish I could pray for the death for all these animals in power that do nothing but steal the commonwealth, turning themselves into instant billionaires. I spit on them! May peace elude them forever more for all the misery and hardship they’ve cause innocent people
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Paperwhite(m): 10:37am
Another propaganda.APC is still borrowing and will still borrow money.Believe this poo then your brain is in your shithole.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Riversides2003(m): 10:38am
It’s like whistle don finish for market cos nobody Dey blow whistle again.
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by soberdrunk(m): 10:38am
So a group of people have received over 7 billion naira from Snitching , seems Snitching business is the new oil well....
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Deltayankeeboi: 10:39am
rubbish. whistle blowing is a complete scam. it is just a case of opposing politicians exposing themselves. which poor man in nigeria would have the guts to whistle blow a rich man. the day that happens, the police themselves would be the ones to give up the identity of the poorman and that would be the end of the poor man and his family. nonsense politicians keep whistle blowing and exposing yourselves. useless country
6 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by davades(m): 10:39am
Good for them
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Penalty82(m): 10:39am
APCriminals at it again
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by BabatCargo(m): 10:39am
Good one
Bring your goods from China at extremely cheap Price of $4.5/kg
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Firefire(m): 10:39am
New series of lies and propaganda loading...
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Esseite: 10:39am
It further showed that the Federal Government was able to investigate 791 cases out of which 534 were completed.
Say no more....
where were the court cases?
What names were they recovered from?
3 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by fecta: 10:39am
Let me tell you guys something.
The senators are the richest people in Nigeria, my uncle who worked for one told me that 100 billion naira can be taken and no one will notice.
One of the reason why they fight among themselves is in the sharing of recovered money let me shock you a little the whistleblowers are the senators.
If you steal money and don't want to share it they will raise alarm, recover it and share it.
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by fahren(m): 10:40am
APC and propaganda, they always have a way of deceiving and diverting attentions from real issues,
Wetin concern whistleblowing and TY Danjuma's allegation of a biased Nigerian Army, Fulani herdsmen killings and Dapchi Girls poorly scripted drama?
Send Buhari back to Daura loading.... Go and get your PVCs people.
3 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by friimarket01: 10:40am
Bcjc
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Opinedecandid(m): 10:40am
LIES !
Believe any concocts locally and manually manufactured by our present ogas at the top to your peril.
4 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by BruncleZuma: 10:41am
Lies
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Springz(f): 10:41am
And what have they done with the money collected so far.
3 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by d4real890(m): 10:41am
And where is the money and let's them shared the it among the citizens of Nigeria at least Singapore had excess budget and by that they shared the remaining money to it's citizen
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by BlackPantherxXx: 10:42am
LIES LIES LIES
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by bjayx: 10:42am
Wey the money? Another lie
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by abbaapple: 10:42am
Wailers and Ipobians will never like such news!
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by marvin906(m): 10:44am
peeps are still blowing
i thought the thing already finished
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Jaykolo10(m): 10:45am
abbaapple:
And what's the essence of the news which is Prolly lies
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Wonderboy91: 10:45am
Where is the money exactly
2 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by Abfinest007(m): 10:45am
true talk but where is d money recovered
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Fetch Nigeria N143billion by GenBuhari(m): 10:45am
This means the policy has failed . At least N300 trillion has been looted in the last 20 years alone what is a measley N130bn? that is only about maximum 3% of the amount that has been looted.
1 Like
This Is For All Cyber Cowards! / Edo State Governor's Wife Dead / Imo 2011 Guber: Who Is Best For Imo State?
Viewing this topic: PropertiesNaija, RedeemNigeria, infotainment(m), selfemployed(m), davades(m), skybird, ajilegend(m), BabaAlabi, cr7lomo, Omon605(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23