The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) disclosed this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.



The report showed that government had successfully recovered N7.8 billion, 378 million dollars and 27,800 pounds sterling.



According to the report, since the policy was introduced in 2016 to fight financial crimes and corruption, PICA has received 8,373 tips. The report said 1,231 tips received were on financial crimes.



It further showed that the Federal Government was able to investigate 791 cases out of which 534 were completed.



It also showed that the Federal Government had also been able to save N208 billion through the payroll audit of its Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).



According to the report, N97.94 billion was saved in 2016, while N110.46 billion was saved in 2017.



It said the saving was from the recovery of salaries paid to ex-diplomats, reduction in personnel costs of MDAs and reduction in non-regular allowances of the armed forces, para-military agencies and health institutions.



NAN







Let's see what the money is used for 5 Likes

Let's see what the money is used for

Exactly what they were budgeted for initially. 3 Likes

Exactly what they were budgeted for initially. They didn't state this, did they? They didn't state this, did they? 10 Likes









Whistle blowers?

Who else is thinking what I'm thinking.



HINT: Flo Rida. Whistle blowers?Who else is thinking what I'm thinking.: Flo Rida. 4 Likes 1 Share

THis is so disgusting. How would a group of filthy, stingy and callous individuals siphon all that money for their personal use? THis is stealing without mercy, this is more than Nigeria’s budget for goodness’ sake. What sort of disgusting spirit of theft is this? The African man is truly cursed, Nigeria is cursed beyond redemption. I wish I could pray for the death for all these animals in power that do nothing but steal the commonwealth, turning themselves into instant billionaires. I spit on them! May peace elude them forever more for all the misery and hardship they’ve cause innocent people 2 Likes 1 Share

Another propaganda.APC is still borrowing and will still borrow money.Believe this poo then your brain is in your shithole. 8 Likes 1 Share

It’s like whistle don finish for market cos nobody Dey blow whistle again. 1 Like

So a group of people have received over 7 billion naira from Snitching , seems Snitching business is the new oil well....

rubbish. whistle blowing is a complete scam. it is just a case of opposing politicians exposing themselves. which poor man in nigeria would have the guts to whistle blow a rich man. the day that happens, the police themselves would be the ones to give up the identity of the poorman and that would be the end of the poor man and his family. nonsense politicians keep whistle blowing and exposing yourselves. useless country 6 Likes

Good for them

APCriminals at it again APCriminals at it again 2 Likes

Good one





New series of lies and propaganda loading... 2 Likes

It further showed that the Federal Government was able to investigate 791 cases out of which 534 were completed.

Say no more....

where were the court cases?

What names were they recovered from? where were the court cases?What names were they recovered from? 3 Likes

Let me tell you guys something.

The senators are the richest people in Nigeria, my uncle who worked for one told me that 100 billion naira can be taken and no one will notice.

One of the reason why they fight among themselves is in the sharing of recovered money let me shock you a little the whistleblowers are the senators.

If you steal money and don't want to share it they will raise alarm, recover it and share it.

APC and propaganda, they always have a way of deceiving and diverting attentions from real issues,



Wetin concern whistleblowing and TY Danjuma's allegation of a biased Nigerian Army, Fulani herdsmen killings and Dapchi Girls poorly scripted drama?



Send Buhari back to Daura loading.... Go and get your PVCs people. 3 Likes

LIES !



Believe any concocts locally and manually manufactured by our present ogas at the top to your peril. 4 Likes

Lies 2 Likes

And what have they done with the money collected so far. 3 Likes

And where is the money and let's them shared the it among the citizens of Nigeria at least Singapore had excess budget and by that they shared the remaining money to it's citizen 1 Like

LIES LIES LIES 2 Likes

Wey the money? Another lie 2 Likes

Wailers and Ipobians will never like such news!

peeps are still blowing

i thought the thing already finished 1 Like

Wailers and Ipobians will never like such news!





And what's the essence of the news which is Prolly lies











And what's the essence of the news which is Prolly lies 2 Likes

Where is the money exactly 2 Likes

true talk but where is d money recovered 1 Like