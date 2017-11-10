₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by paulstrings(m): 8:13pm
During our University days, we've acquired the Love of our Life at one point. He/She must be someone you planned to settle with after school. Oh, the Joy, the Romance and the Memories. That level of relationship is always something serious.
But then NYSC Happened.
The Camping is the crux of the whole matter.
21 days of meeting new people, having fun, a different environment and schedule.
There is this air of freedom and sense of adventure.
You begin to form alliances, acquaintances, and friendships to survive.
These networks will help you survive the 21 "horrible" days.
Disaster will always be lurking around the corner. You just like this guy/girl so much, and you can’t get them out of your mind because you get to see them every day for the next 21 days. You see them at the parade grounds, hostels, kitchen, seminar halls and variety classes. The attraction becomes something of a greater magnitude
You finally decide to take action and you know, this cliché
“Whatever happens in Moscow, stays in Moscow”.
there’s always something about connecting in such circumstances.
The Intimidation in our service camps is so high. Takes a lot of strength and willpower to resist such temptations. You will want to fight the urge to try someone new.
The Vegas of your dreams.
My Camp was interesting, Corpers went as far as organizing a party tagged "Night of Fornication". They printed flyers and shared around. {The camp director heard about it and gave us a hot moralizing sermon on the campgrounds the following morning. Youthful Exuberance!! She chided, even though a majority of us didn't know what went down the previous night.
Well, consider the fact that most people who attended the event were in a relationship or semi-relationship. And “things” must have happened that day. That was just an instance.
I heard stories of married corpers having extramarital affairs in camps. This might even go on to continue all through the service year.
My Advice to Corpers and partners are as follows
* Get prepared before they are being posted out to their service states. Discuss it
* Keep a constant communication. Give Him/her all the attention they deserve
* Make sure you part in high spirits. don't allow a fight before they leave.
* Try to visit if you can
Well, Humans are unpredictable beings. Let’s hope we can trust our partners to stay faithful and true during their NYSC days. For any healthy relationship, there must be trust, loyalty, and commitment.” Being in a foreign place and away from your love can definitely be tough but you can pull through. Besides, it has its own advantages, like
* The Absence makes the heart grow fonder
* Bringing romance to your relationship
* Falling in love with yourself and discovering new things about yourself
My sympathies go out to the insecure ones {Shrugs}. I personally don’t think they’ll survive the absence of their partners. They will go on to have a high degree of paranoia.
Please, tell us ... Did your relationship survive past the gruesome NYSC test?
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by darkenkach(m): 8:17pm
Most University and NYSC relationships ends after the program. We needed the company Cuz the urge to Bleep was unbearable.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by femidejulius(m): 8:26pm
That woman I started relationship with during NYSC is today my wife and mother of my children.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Bibi294(f): 9:20pm
Mine is six month post nysc and it's still flourishing...
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Yusfunoble(m): 10:59pm
Hmm... dunno if mine is going to..
Meanwhile I no chop tonigh
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by sakalisis(m): 11:00pm
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by mrbillz(m): 11:00pm
Sure!
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Flashh: 11:00pm
When your girlfriend goes for NSYC. This qoute of "Don't put all eggs, in one basket", is for you.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by 7Alexander(m): 11:00pm
Mine survived till 2years after the program, I had plans of us walking down the aisle at the end of the day, but it just didn't work out.
I wish it did, but it was a surreal experience
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by ReubenE(m): 11:00pm
Nope. As if it was programmed, the whole thing crashed before the day of POP. A bad memory that I don't want to keep.
Though, I remember AJIMOBI HALL, NYSC camp Iseyin Oyo State
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by wildcatter23(m): 11:00pm
Mehn, those days are gone
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by dhardline(m): 11:00pm
Saw this on LinkedIn ... For those whose PPA sent forth after service. You can give this a try
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Slymonster(m): 11:01pm
That camp it ended..after we both enjoy the heat of the moment.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Spaxon(f): 11:01pm
you can't expect some people to remain faithful during NYSC.
It's their believe that that one year is a Freedom Year.
cus maybe after that you'd probably be thinking of Marriage
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Sunnycliff(m): 11:01pm
All school and nysc relationships ended at the instance of their meetings.
We are now exes to each other
Lifegoes on
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Vizzim: 11:01pm
Mine was basically running away from those dangerous female corpers.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Austema(m): 11:01pm
99% of people who undergon NYSC ended up not marrying the person they promised. Both ladies and guys
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Sleyanya1(m): 11:01pm
... About to go, but already having the feeling that it won't survive.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by BigSarah(f): 11:02pm
I'm in 300lvl still no relationship. The question should be were you in a relationship before Nysc
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by oteikwu16(m): 11:02pm
Mine is still waxing stronger. I'm hoping on tying the nut soon.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:02pm
femidejulius:Congrats
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by miteolu(m): 11:02pm
Yes.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by VickyRotex(f): 11:03pm
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:03pm
Never dated then
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by bentlywills(m): 11:04pm
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Kfed4ril(m): 11:04pm
Mine ended the day I collected my cert.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by dingbang(m): 11:05pm
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:05pm
Mine broke just before camp.
So I was free like a bird.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by BAILMONEY: 11:05pm
Bibi294:LOL BIBIDEAR WHY DID YOU CHANGE YOUR MONIKER
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by PMWSpirit(m): 11:05pm
My relationship was basically sleeping with the locals. Nobody knew when i left sef.
|Re: Did Your Relationship Survive After NYSC? by Afrok(m): 11:05pm
Just a month to go... so far so good, it has not been easy.
