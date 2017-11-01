Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos (21171 Views)

Source; Here are photos of military couple who are known for displaying their colors and affection on social media. The wife, Princess Adeola, is a soldier who works in Lagos while her husband is a Navy personnel who also works in Lagos. The wife recently shared some photos of herself and husband as she described him as her 'man crush everyday'. See their pictures below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-soldier-shows-off-naval-officer-husband-describes-crush-photos.html 5 Likes 2 Shares

OK. Nice 1 Like

Great...I pray they don't send any of you to fight Shekau 20 Likes 1 Share

What are their ranks? I hope senior officers will leave her for him. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

thought military men don't grow beards 14 Likes 1 Share





Make sense. Make sense.





The slay queen that will pepper you is rubbing powder. The slay queen that will pepper you is rubbing powder. 2 Likes

space for sell...

Is he allergic to smile? 2 Likes





This one wey be like frog.. opolo eyes man crush kwa..This one wey be like frog.. opolo eyes 4 Likes

Ok

THE BOTH OF UNA NO WELL!!! WHERE IS YHE NAVAL OFFICER?

Congrats, nice couple 1 Like

Make we no hear there was a shooting ooo

Third pix....whispering palms resort 3 Likes





God bless your Union..

meanwhile nice coupleGod bless your Union..meanwhile 3 Likes





I no like anything military

Mynky:

When you don't read but comment before reading how would you know When you don't read but comment before reading how would you know 4 Likes

That last pic tho 2 Likes

Taiwo20:

Third pix....whispering palms resort

U want us to know uve gone there before abi ? U want us to know uve gone there before abi ? 2 Likes 1 Share

Funke come and see...

More like a walk through d valley of d shadow of death if u mistakingly admire this moniker

see as the guy face be.

This one na devil e go be see as the guy face be.This one na devil e go be

Tolupage:

thought military men don't grow beards his a sailor (Navy) it is allowed in Navy. his a sailor (Navy) it is allowed in Navy. 1 Like

Beautiful couple. 1 Like

The South West way���