₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,277 members, 3,905,113 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 11:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos (21171 Views)
Nigerian Soldier Surprises Mum After A Year Abroad Serving US Military / Twin Sisters Dedicate Children From One Husband In Akwa Ibom. Photos / Corper Divorces Her Husband In Jos, Refunds N80K Dowry (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Angelanest: 9:05pm
Here are photos of military couple who are known for displaying their colors and affection on social media. The wife, Princess Adeola, is a soldier who works in Lagos while her husband is a Navy personnel who also works in Lagos. The wife recently shared some photos of herself and husband as she described him as her 'man crush everyday'. See their pictures below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-soldier-shows-off-naval-officer-husband-describes-crush-photos.html
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Angelanest: 9:06pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-soldier-shows-off-naval-officer-husband-describes-crush-photos.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by madridguy(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by DuchessLily(f): 9:12pm
OK. Nice
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by nairavsdollars: 9:20pm
Great...I pray they don't send any of you to fight Shekau
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by ruffhandu: 9:20pm
What are their ranks? I hope senior officers will leave her for him.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by meezynetwork(m): 9:22pm
Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Tolupage(m): 9:24pm
thought military men don't grow beards
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:30pm
Make sense.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:32pm
The slay queen that will pepper you is rubbing powder.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by GeoOla25(m): 9:38pm
space for sell...
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Bisjosh(f): 9:38pm
Is he allergic to smile?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Alariiwo: 9:38pm
man crush kwa..
This one wey be like frog.. opolo eyes
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Gluhbirne(f): 9:38pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Mynky: 9:39pm
THE BOTH OF UNA NO WELL!!! WHERE IS YHE NAVAL OFFICER?
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Mynky: 9:39pm
THE BOTH OF UNA NO WELL!!! WHERE IS THE NAVAL OFFICER?
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by free2ryhme: 9:39pm
Congrats, nice couple
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by BruncleZuma: 9:40pm
Make we no hear there was a shooting ooo
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Taiwo20(m): 9:40pm
Third pix....whispering palms resort
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by psalmhorah(m): 9:40pm
nice couple
God bless your Union..
meanwhile
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by freeman95(m): 9:40pm
I no like anything military
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by free2ryhme: 9:40pm
Mynky:
When you don't read but comment before reading how would you know
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by IamLaura(f): 9:40pm
That last pic tho
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by freeman95(m): 9:41pm
Taiwo20:
U want us to know uve gone there before abi ?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by lelvin(m): 9:41pm
Funke come and see...
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Sultty(m): 9:41pm
More like a walk through d valley of d shadow of death if u mistakingly admire this moniker
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:42pm
see as the guy face be.
This one na devil e go be
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by o42austino(m): 9:43pm
Tolupage:his a sailor (Navy) it is allowed in Navy.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by DozieInc(m): 9:43pm
Beautiful couple.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Lawalemi(m): 9:44pm
The South West way���
|Re: Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos by Perfectionist11(m): 9:44pm
Awwwwwn... so adorable...
Damn did I just comment like the opposite sex?..
Geez.
3 Likes
How To Make My Baby Hair Soft / 45 Life Lessons, Written By A 90 Year Old. / How Supportive Was Your Significant Other While You Were Pregnant?
Viewing this topic: chiiraq802(m), TRIXIA, MySay(m), itiswello352, hissmyhill, olasso12, Inside(m), enque(f), Trustme2(m), Vicgozman, Agent23(m), Dalyjay(m), martcrown(m), kestine(m), Bigromeo(m), umarazizz87(m), shinabola01, jublazer(m), dannylink, Doncazinc(m), Rb53, richard870(m), 5sims(m), lovelygurl(f), sunnywinter(f), xamster(m), MisterSols, Ekolizzy(f), aysuprano(m), elohimoutreach, Eaglekus001, dasauce(m), altidore(m), Dan18(m), dictbennie(m), Sluganmorris, prettyem(f), ayikibombom(m), Brainrex(m), beamzy08(m), goke234, Donshemzy1234, Lilyjoe567(f), CioAngels(f), ikieloje(m), addictiv(m), IamDino(f), zerojinx(m), haleebash(f), samueledonson, robby1(m), Pidgin2(f), bendike, SA25(m), panmunium(m), buchi4us(m), jeffucee10, Infajay(m), jamislaw(m), ogunwalea(m), franklypaen, Spectre007, davjos, Pastee4eva, francdec4(m), iamhistreasure, dollytino4real(f), balogun16(m), groundnut01(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 233