Nigerian Soldier And Her Naval Officer Husband In Loved Up Photos

by Angelanest: 9:05pm
Here are photos of military couple who are known for displaying their colors and affection on social media. The wife, Princess Adeola, is a soldier who works in Lagos while her husband is a Navy personnel who also works in Lagos. The wife recently shared some photos of herself and husband as she described him as her 'man crush everyday'. See their pictures below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-soldier-shows-off-naval-officer-husband-describes-crush-photos.html

by Angelanest: 9:06pm
by madridguy(m): 9:09pm
tongue
by DuchessLily(f): 9:12pm
OK. Nice

by nairavsdollars: 9:20pm
Great...I pray they don't send any of you to fight Shekau

by ruffhandu: 9:20pm
What are their ranks? I hope senior officers will leave her for him.

by meezynetwork(m): 9:22pm
Nice one
by Tolupage(m): 9:24pm
thought military men don't grow beards

by Evablizin(f): 9:30pm
cheesy

Make sense.
by OrestesDante(m): 9:32pm
grin

The slay queen that will pepper you is rubbing powder.

by GeoOla25(m): 9:38pm
space for sell...
by Bisjosh(f): 9:38pm
Is he allergic to smile? angry grin

by Alariiwo: 9:38pm
man crush kwa..

This one wey be like frog.. opolo eyes grin

by Gluhbirne(f): 9:38pm
Ok
by Mynky: 9:39pm
THE BOTH OF UNA NO WELL!!! WHERE IS YHE NAVAL OFFICER?
by Mynky: 9:39pm
THE BOTH OF UNA NO WELL!!! WHERE IS THE NAVAL OFFICER?

by free2ryhme: 9:39pm
Congrats, nice couple

by BruncleZuma: 9:40pm
Make we no hear there was a shooting ooo
by Taiwo20(m): 9:40pm
Third pix....whispering palms resort

by psalmhorah(m): 9:40pm
nice couple

God bless your Union..
meanwhile gringringrin

by freeman95(m): 9:40pm
I no like anything military

sad
by free2ryhme: 9:40pm
Mynky:
THE BOTH OF UNA NO WELL!!! WHERE IS THE NAVAL OFFICER?

When you don't read but comment before reading how would you know

by IamLaura(f): 9:40pm
That last pic tho undecided

by freeman95(m): 9:41pm
Taiwo20:
Third pix....whispering palms resort

U want us to know uve gone there before abi ? cheesy

by lelvin(m): 9:41pm
Funke come and see...
by Sultty(m): 9:41pm
More like a walk through d valley of d shadow of death if u mistakingly admire this moniker
by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:42pm
cheesy see as the guy face be.
This one na devil e go be
by o42austino(m): 9:43pm
Tolupage:
thought military men don't grow beards
his a sailor (Navy) it is allowed in Navy.

by DozieInc(m): 9:43pm
Beautiful couple.

by Lawalemi(m): 9:44pm
The South West way���
by Perfectionist11(m): 9:44pm
Awwwwwn... so adorable...

Damn did I just comment like the opposite sex?..
Geez.

